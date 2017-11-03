Check out the futuristic YF-23 stealth prototype and more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Western Museum of Flight

YF-23

Models and more

Hornet model

Bede

Tiny plane, tiny cockpit

Saber

6 gun

Open wide

Climb in

Cannons

Supersonic

Cockpit

Analog

It's only a model

Turbofan

Slightly older

Jump Jet

T.4

In-flight

Pegasus

Hover mode: engaged

Texans

Choppers

4-seat

YF-17 Cobra

17-to-18

Proto-Hornet

Skyhawk

Big cat

Top Gun

YF-23

Stealth offset

Unmade

Exhaust

Expensive tile

One last try

F-5A

Pusher prop and canard?

Simulator

Goodyear Blimp!

  • western-museum-of-flight-43-of-43
    1
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-30-of-43
    2
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-13-of-43
    3
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-42-of-43
    4
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-9-of-43
    5
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-10-of-43
    6
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-37-of-43
    7
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-40-of-43
    8
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-41-of-43
    9
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-33-of-43
    10
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-39-of-43
    11
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-34-of-43
    12
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-36-of-43
    13
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-35-of-43
    14
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-38-of-43
    15
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-11-of-43
    16
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-12-of-43
    17
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-5-of-43
    18
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-6-of-43
    19
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-1-of-43
    20
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-3-of-43
    21
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-2-of-43
    22
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-32-of-43
    23
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-14-of-43
    24
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-15-of-43
    25
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-16-of-43
    26
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-28-of-43
    27
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-18-of-43
    28
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-19-of-43
    29
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-17-of-43
    30
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-24-of-43
    31
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-20-of-43
    32
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-21-of-43
    33
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-29-of-43
    34
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-27-of-43
    35
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-26-of-43
    36
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-25-of-43
    37
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-22-of-43
    38
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-31-of-43
    39
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-8-of-43
    40
    of 41
  • western-museum-of-flight-7-of-43
    41
    of 41

Located at Zamperini Field in Torrance, CA, 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, the Western Museum of Flight is a relatively small museum. Nonetheless its collection is impressive.  

For more info about this tour, check out my full writeup

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Though nearly 30 years old, Northrop's YF-23 looks more futuristic than most modern aircraft. More on this crazy plane later.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Though there are a bunch of real planes, this museum also features dozens of models, most design studies and wind-tunnel testers from the pre-computer days.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Amusingly, this model of the F/A-18 Hornet is bigger than the next aircraft you'll see...

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The tiny Bede BD-5, restored by the museum and painted colors to match its "Octopussy" sibling. That movie featured the jet-powered BD-5J, whereas this has a pusher prop and an air-cooled, 650cc, two-cylinder engine that produced 55hp.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

As you'd expect, it's a tight squeeze to fit inside the simple cockpit.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The F-86 Saber. This one was built in 1952 for the Japanese Air Self Defense Force

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There were six .50-caliber machine guns in the nose.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Somewhere deep in there was a GE J47 that generated 5,910 pounds of thrust.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This F-5 was donated by the Royal Norwegian Air Force. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

One of the feed lines for the starboard 20mm cannon.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The F-5A was capable of Mach 1.4 thanks to its GE J85 which produced 4,080 pounds of thrust.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Far more serious of a cockpit than the Bede, for far more serious of an aircraft.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Just slightly different from the glass cockpits found in modern planes such as the Cirrus VisionJet I flew this summer.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

That one in the middle isn't a model at all, but a Northrop JB-1 Bat, one of Jack Northrop's flying-wing designs. This is the only remaining airframe of the manned version.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

A Pratt & Whitney TF30, the first production turbofan with afterburner. It powered the F-111 and F-14A, among others.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

A few examples of some engines from the pre-jet age. On the left is a Wright R-1820 Cyclone 9-cylinder radial that developed over 1200hp. On the lower right is a 35hp Righter/Kiekhaefer O-45-35 two-cylinder used by the Navy for target drones. The big one in the back is a Pratt&Whitney R-4360 Wasp Major. It's got 28 cylinders and produced about 3,500 hp. This engine was used by a variety of big aircraft, including the B-36, which I saw at the incredible Pima Air and Space Museum.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

A British Aerospace Sea Harrier "Jump Jet." Notably, the trainer variant.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Apparently adding an extra seat up front messed with the weight balance, so they elongated the tail. The result is a rather unique-looking Harrier.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The appendage jutting out above the fuselage is an aerial refueling probe.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Inside is a single Rolls-Royce Pegasus 11 Mk 103 was was capable of producing a massive 21,000 pounds of thrust.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Two nozzles on each side directed thrust anywhere in a 98.5-degree arc.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Not affiliated with the museum, there are three T-6 Texans at the Zamperini Field.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Also at the field is Robinson Helicopter, who make lightweight and relatively inexpensive helicopters.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Two Robinson R44s going through some final testing. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

One of two YF-17 prototypes built by Northrop. Though the Air Force would choose the F-16 over this plane, the Navy would like the general design and it would become the F/A-18 Hornet.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Because it was originally designed for the Air Force, many components were changed to evolve the YF-17 into the F/A-18, including the landing gear, folding wings, and more.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Small and light, the F/A-18 is still in service today, 39 years after it first flew.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This A-4 Skyhawk was stationed in California and Japan in the late '50s. Some Skyhawks are still in service around the world.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Ah yes, the iconic F-14. According to Neil, the docent who showed us around, visiting kids from around the world always recognize this aircraft above all the others and say "Tomcat."

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This F-14 is actually from the "Top Gun" school in Miramar.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Back to that futuristic YF-23. Only two were built, as demonstration craft for the Air Force's search for a new stealth fighter. The other is at National Museum of the United States Air Force in Ohio.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Note the offset air intakes. There's an S-duct inside so radar couldn't bounce off the engines themselves (which are mounted more inboard than the intakes). 

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Though it was well liked, and rumor has it preferred, by its test pilots, the Air Force chose Lockheed Martin's plane that would become the F-22

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The engine exhaust is mounted above the fuselage to help reduce the heat signature.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

These are the same tiles that were used on the Space Shuttle.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There was one last chance for the YF-23, a possible light bomber based on the design from Northrop. That didn't happen either, however.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The small F-5A was mostly exported by Northrop. Many of its design ideas were used to develop the YF-17 and F/A-18. It's also closely related to the T-38 Talon trainer aircraft.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This flew over when we first arrived at the museum, and I saw it parked a while later. Not sure what it is. Velocity XL perhaps? Rutan Long-EZ or VariEze? Any guesses?

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This surprised me. It's an analog flight sim from before WWII. There are a few dozen level, and I just recently saw another one at a different small and not-well-known air museum: the Malta Aviation Museum

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

This is the actual gondola of the last of the GZ-20 Goodyear Blimps. The new models are no longer blimps, but semi-rigid airships.

And so ends my visit to Western Museum of Flight. It may be small, but the planes are fascinating and the people are lovely.

Caption by: / Photo by: Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
1 of 41
|

Check out the futuristic YF-23 stealth prototype and more

Published:
Up Next
24 things you should never, ever go...
25

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: Ionity seeks to build 400 EV fast chargers across Europe
1:24

AutoComplete: Ionity seeks to build 400 EV fast chargers across Europe

by
Guy asks Google Home for temperature, and things get weird

Guy asks Google Home for temperature, and things get weird

by
This commercial for a used 1996 Honda deserves an Oscar

This commercial for a used 1996 Honda deserves an Oscar

by
Meet the DIY mechanics retrofitting classic cars with electric motors

Meet the DIY mechanics retrofitting classic cars with electric motors

by
Get a lifetime PureVPN subscription for $70

Get a lifetime PureVPN subscription for $70

by
Phones that use your face as a password
1:05

Phones that use your face as a password