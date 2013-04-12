Check in to the new Legoland hotel (pictures)

Last week, the Carlsbad, Calif., Legoland resort unveiled its own Legoland Hotel -- a three-story, 250-room lodging likely to be nirvana for any devout Lego fan.
Located next to the massive resort, Legoland's hotel offers visitors three different room themes -- pirate, adventure, or kingdom -- that play off the associated Lego product line. Other amenities include specially themed restaurants, interactive play areas, and many other effects with Lego accents.
In total, the hotel contains 3,422 Lego models created out of 3 million Lego bricks. Take a virtual tour of the Legoland Hotel in our gallery of images courtesy of Legoland California and My Modern Met's Alice Yoo.
This collection of Hollywood actors' autographs mimics the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of the signatures seen here include those of Cate Blanchett, Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, Calista Flockhart, and Jon Favreau.
An enormous castle and halved pirate ship provide a perfect place for kids (or adventuresome adults) to play. A pirate flag raises upon turning the captain's wheel, and a loud cannon blast sounds when the flag reaches the top.
The premium adventure room contains several elements -- such as themed wallpaper and large jungle animal Lego creatures -- that will tickle fans of the safari series. Each room contains a treasure chest that visitors can unlock by following a series of clues hidden nearby.
At the Legoland Hotel, there's no shortage of amusing Lego figures, including this chef who seems to have lost control of some overflowing ice cream. It's probably best to steer clear of this brick-filled treat.