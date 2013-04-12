Check in to the new Legoland hotel (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Main entrance

Front desk wall

Brick pit

Photo op

Bricks everywhere

Hollywood bricks

Ahoy matey

Bricks restaurant

Crazy chefs

Adventure room

Kingdom room

Pirate room

Bunk buds

Skyline Cafe

Another calamity

Safe swimming

Pool palace

  • 1
    of 17
  • 2
    of 17
  • 3
    of 17
  • 4
    of 17
  • 5
    of 17
  • 6
    of 17
  • 7
    of 17
  • 8
    of 17
  • 9
    of 17
  • 10
    of 17
  • 11
    of 17
  • 12
    of 17
  • 13
    of 17
  • 14
    of 17
  • 15
    of 17
  • 16
    of 17
  • 17
    of 17

Last week, the Carlsbad, Calif., Legoland resort unveiled its own Legoland Hotel -- a three-story, 250-room lodging likely to be nirvana for any devout Lego fan.

Located next to the massive resort, Legoland's hotel offers visitors three different room themes -- pirate, adventure, or kingdom -- that play off the associated Lego product line. Other amenities include specially themed restaurants, interactive play areas, and many other effects with Lego accents.

In total, the hotel contains 3,422 Lego models created out of 3 million Lego bricks. Take a virtual tour of the Legoland Hotel in our gallery of images courtesy of Legoland California and My Modern Met's Alice Yoo.

Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
Upon entering the lobby, visitors will notice the massive mosaic of 6,000 Lego minifigures located behind the reception desk. Nearby, a giant Lego surfer rides a California cruiser.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
A lounge near the lobby offers a place where weathered parents can relax as their kids play in a big pit filled with various Lego bricks.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
Several young visitors pose with a larger-than-life Lego knight positioned near the lobby, while an impressive dragon made of thousands of bricks looms nearby.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
A large mock pipe -- pretending to disperse a water-like flow of Lego bricks -- captures the imagination and curiosity of a nearby child.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
This collection of Hollywood actors' autographs mimics the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of the signatures seen here include those of Cate Blanchett, Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, Calista Flockhart, and Jon Favreau.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
An enormous castle and halved pirate ship provide a perfect place for kids (or adventuresome adults) to play. A pirate flag raises upon turning the captain's wheel, and a loud cannon blast sounds when the flag reaches the top.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
Bricks Family Restaurant provides a broad set of healthful food options -- plus a whole gaggle of goofy giant Lego chefs -- in a buffet setting.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
Here are some of the many massive Lego chefs located in Bricks Family Restaurant. It appears they've run into a major problem while trying to make some sweets.
Caption by / Photo by Alice Yoo/My Modern Metropolis
The premium adventure room contains several elements -- such as themed wallpaper and large jungle animal Lego creatures -- that will tickle fans of the safari series. Each room contains a treasure chest that visitors can unlock by following a series of clues hidden nearby.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
Medieval shields are on show in the premium Kingdom room.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
Arr! If a pirate's life is for you, then this room may satisfy with shiplike wallpaper, myriad skulls and crossbones, and bedding based on the classic Lego pirate flag design.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
Kids in every room can sleep in the standard separate area that features a themed two-person bunk bed and pullout trundle bed.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
A giant Lego maitre d' awaits your arrival at the Skyline Cafe, which features a massive visual with 35 different scenes for kids to gawk at while chomping down on their food.
Caption by / Photo by Alice Yoo/My Modern Metropolis
At the Legoland Hotel, there's no shortage of amusing Lego figures, including this chef who seems to have lost control of some overflowing ice cream. It's probably best to steer clear of this brick-filled treat.
Caption by / Photo by Alice Yoo/My Modern Metropolis
A giant smiling Lego lifeguard greets visitors to the large pool outside of the hotel.
Caption by / Photo by Alice Yoo/My Modern Metropolis
This picture gives a good glimpse of the colorful aesthetics that await visitors to the Legoland Hotel.
Caption by / Photo by Legoland California Resort
1 of 17
|

Check in to the new Legoland hotel (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
30 weird objects seen on Mars, expl...
32

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by