Actor Chadwick Boseman will tackle another trailblazing role when he plays Black Panther, the first black mainstream comic book hero, in Marvel Studios' upcoming film "Black Panther."
Earlier this year, CNET News Editor-in-Chief Connie Guglielmo sat down with the versatile actor to talk superheroes, comic books, technology, race and a lot more for CNET Magazine. Scroll through our gallery for sights and snippets from the interview.
Boseman on power: "It's complicated to do what's right. It's complicated to follow the traditions. It's complicated to do something new. It's complicated when you have to deal with who should live and who should die."
Boseman doesn't have a smart home. "My house is very dumb," he says. "I do use my phone often -- I have no choice. I'm not one of those guys who walks around with a flip phone who doesn't want to be connected."