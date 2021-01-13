Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, affordable 5G, phones under $200 and more

The biggest CES 2021 announcement so far is arguably LG's Rollable phone, followed closely by TCL's own foray into the nascent rollable category.

Rollable phones stole the show at CES 2021
1 of 10
TCL

Rollable phones stole the show at CES 2021

The biggest CES 2021 announcement so far is arguably LG's Rollable phone, followed closely by TCL's own foray into the nascent rollable category. But rollables weren't the only phones unveiled at this year's all-virtual showcase.

Alcatel 1S
2 of 10
TCL

Alcatel 1S

TCL's Alcatel launched three new phones at CES 2021, each under $200. The Alcatel 1S is the most affordable of the three, retailing for 109 euros (which converts to approximately $130, £100 or AU$170). It's also coming to market the soonest, expected to hit international shelves in February.

Read the article
Alcatel 1L
3 of 10
TCL

Alcatel 1L

Similarly priced to the 1S, the Alcatel 1L also runs on Android Go, a version of Android designed for phones with lower-end specs. This model should be available in March in "select markets around the world."

Read the article
Alcatel 3L
4 of 10
TCL

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L, the most high-end of Alcatel's trio of CES announcements, is also set to come out in March. The Alcatel 3L will cost 149 euros (approximately $180, £130 or AU$235) and comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter.

Read the article
TCL 20 5G
5 of 10
Screenshot/TCL

TCL 20 5G

The Chinese electronics giant just introduced its 20 series, a follow-up on last year's 10 series, with two budget handsets shown during CES 2021. The TCL 20 5G, as its name suggests, includes 5G connectivity for a fairly affordable price: 299 euros, which converts to approximately $360, £270 or AU$470.

Read the article
TCL 20 SE
6 of 10
TCL

TCL 20 SE

The other phone TCL previewed from its 20 Series at CES 2021 is the TCL 20 SE, an even more affordable handset (starting at 149 euros, which converts to approximately $180, £135 or $AU235), this one without 5G.

Read the article
TCL's 2021 phone lineup
7 of 10
Screenshot/TCL

TCL's 2021 phone lineup

We don't have details yet on the rest of TCL's 20 Series lineup, but the company's CES 2021 press conference promised at least five devices, the remaining three to be unveiled "in the coming weeks."

Read the article
LG Rollable
8 of 10
Screenshot/Katie Collins

LG Rollable

The LG Rollable is exactly what it sounds like: a smartphone that rolls up. The unique design makes it an interesting alternative to the foldable phones that ruled last year, and a very exciting addition to the CES 2021 announcement roster. Most exciting about the LG Rollable: It's actually a real phone, and you can get your hands on one this year.

Read the article
TCL rollable concept
9 of 10
Screenshot by CNET

TCL rollable concept

Not to be outdone, TCL also teased a rollable phone. Unlike LG's, though, TCL's rollable device doesn't have a name or a release date on the horizon -- in fact, it might only be a concept phone, a buzzy piece of vaporware seizing the CES 2021 zeitgeist. What we know so far is that the device rolls down into a 6.7-inch phone, and back out to become a 7.8-inch tablet, "with the touch of a finger."

Read the article
Samsung Galaxy S21
10 of 10
Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21

At the tail end of CES 2021, Samsung will steal the show in its own Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company's next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21, is expected to make an appearance. So far, we've been subsisting on a steady drip of rumors and leaks. Read more about CES 2021 here.

Read the article

More Galleries

CES 2021's coolest new gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, coronavirus killers

CES 2021's coolest new gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, coronavirus killers

40 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

New movies coming out in 2021: Marvel, James Bond and more

53 Photos
Best TVs of CES 2021: Brighter OLED, Mini-LED QLED, 8K and HDMI 2.1

Best TVs of CES 2021: Brighter OLED, Mini-LED QLED, 8K and HDMI 2.1

20 Photos
38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

39 Photos
Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, affordable 5G, phones under $200 and more

Phones of CES 2021: Rollable phones, affordable 5G, phones under $200 and more

10 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos