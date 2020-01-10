CES 2020: All the gaming hardware you should keep an eye on

HyperX brought a load of new stuff to CES 2020. Aside from the mesmerizing Alloy Origins color-changing gaming keyboards, HyperX showed off tech, including the ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch, that could prove competitive as cloud gaming becomes more popular.
Black Shark 2 Pro was at CES with its portable mobile controller. It wasn't the only product of its kind at the show, but this one stands apart because of the phone. It sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, while the Black Shark 2 had a 855 variant. This means 15% faster graphics.
Asus debuted its new gaming laptop with a 1440p screen. It's got an optional lid that displays any still photo or animated GIF in 256 levels via a 1,215-mini-LED array (for those of us who get restless with one design for too long) and more cool features.
The days of using a chair from the kitchen or office chair for your gaming needs are quickly disappearing. The Arcadeo chair was one of the coolest ones I saw at CES. Dubbed the world's first connected gaming chair, it includes haptic tech that offers a more immersive gaming experience, USB C connectivity and a 16x Cores multiprocessor.
Forum 8 had several products on display at CES 2020. Though the devices weren't designed specifically for gaming, their immersive nature could make it an easy transition should the company want to. The company's VR Motion Seat was paired with VR goggles and moved in sequence with the graphics.
The VR 360-degree Simulator, also from Forum 8, isn't necessarily meant for gaming, but can be used to create realistic versions of situations such as driving, disaster prevention and more. It would definitely take a game to the next level.
Cybershoes are haptic feedback shoes that you ca strap onto your feet during a game. They have a wheel on the bottom which enables a more natural "heel-to-toe" feeling as you "walk" (even though it feels more like you're just making little kicks in a chair). I'll admit I felt dizzy with all of the components, but it's definitely an immersive experience.
Nextmind's brain-sensing wearable was one of the most futuristic devices I saw at CES in terms of gaming potential. The device creates a connection between your mind and the digital world by translating your intentions into direct commands from your brain. Wild.
There's been a big shift towards cloud gaming over the last year, and Nolo is on board with that. It's also prepping to support 5G cloud VR. You can play mobile 60DoF VR games and Steam VR games (wirelessly!) with the Nolo Home.
The RealMax 100 AR glasses brought two new features to CES: Stage and Venue. Stage allows for multicamera video capture and design -- without programming of interactive AR experiences, according to a release. Venue will bring multiuser AR to performance venues.
Razer's display was packed at CES. Folks were lined up to try the Ultimate Racing Simulator. Its paddles are magnetic for quick gear shifting and its button clusters are adjustable. Its motion platforms also offer heave, pitch and roll movements, a seatbelt G-force tensioner system and more.
The Switch-like Razer Kishi debuted at CES 2020 and has the familiar feel of a console controller. It connects directly to your device's charging port so, unlike the Junglecat, its buttons respond immediately when you press them. It's also compatible with Android and iOS.
Earthquake Sound offers almost everything a gamer could want when it comes to audio. It has tactile transducers, including Shell Shoxx, which claims to put gamers "in the middle of the action." Earthquake also has amplifiers, speakers and other accessories that promise to take gaming to the next level.