Castle Air Museum goes in heavy with huge bombers, cargo planes

Castle Air Museum

Located in central California, the Castle Air Museum has an excellent mix of classic fighters and rarely seen big bombers.

Read the article
1 of 58
1
of 58

Delightful

One of the stars of Castle's collection is right as you enter, a B-17. This one, built in 1944, was used as a training aircraft. It wears the livery of a B-17 shot down over the North Sea. 

Read the article
2 of 58
2
of 58

Local Liberator

Castle takes full advantage of the beautiful California weather and expansive outdoor real estate, featuring many big aircraft rarely found at other museums. This B-24 Liberator was flown by the 93rd Bomb Group, which is the predecessor of 93rd Bomb Wing that was stationed at Castle Air Force Base.

Read the article
3 of 58
3
of 58

Sky freighter

One of the bigger aircraft at the museum, the Boeing KC-97 Stratofreighter, the tanker version of the C-97. Note the outboard pods under the wing. This is one of the few aircraft that has both propellers (4) and jets (2). The jets were only used for short periods to make refueling easier with faster aircraft.

Read the article
4 of 58
4
of 58

Boom

Ten times as many KC-97s were built compared to the cargo-only C-97. 

Read the article
5 of 58
5
of 58

V for Vulcan

An RAF Avro Vulcan, rather far from home. It's one of only a handful outside the UK. 

Read the article
6 of 58
6
of 58

Delta wing

I got to check out the cockpit and interior of one of these during my tour of the North East Land Sea and Air Museum.

Read the article
7 of 58
7
of 58

Douglas Dragon

Douglas redesigned and improved their B-18 (there's one of those here, too), to become the far superior B-23 like what you see here. Only 38 were built, however, as it was still outclassed by the B-25 and B-26. 

Read the article
8 of 58
8
of 58

Survivor

Rare for an aircraft of this era at a museum, this B-29 example flew over 50 combat missions in Korea.

Read the article
9 of 58
9
of 58

Donor parts

Used for target practice after retirement, the restoration process used many parts from other B-29s to complete this one.

Read the article
10 of 58
10
of 58

Lazy Daisy Mae

This B-25, "Lazy Daisy Mae," has had an interesting life. It was used as an air tanker for a while, and even was used by Texas Instruments to test IR and radar gear.

Read the article
11 of 58
11
of 58

Mid-century Tornado

This is my new-to-me favorite. I love early SAC-era aircraft, and only three of these B-45 Tornados survive. This is the only one on the west coast. 

Read the article
12 of 58
12
of 58

Superfortress

Developed from the B-29, the B-50 had more powerful engines, a bigger tail and a stronger overall structure. There are only five examples left, of 370 produced. This example was the last flown.

Read the article
13 of 58
13
of 58

Bolo bird

The B-18 Bolo was a pre- and early-WWII bomber, and was quickly outclassed by newer designs. This example was used as a firebomber after the war.

Read the article
14 of 58
14
of 58

Canuck

Here's a rare one, a Canadian-built Cold War-era interceptor, the Avro Canada CF-100 Canuck. Few of these are on display outside of Canada.

Read the article
15 of 58
15
of 58

Faster than a 900 Turbo

I love the look of these delta-winged Saab J35s. Designed in the '50s, they look far more modern than that.

Read the article
16 of 58
16
of 58

In need of some hustle

The museum is currently restoring a B-58 Hustler. It's one of eight still in existence. Another example is at the huge Pima Air and Space Museum, which we've also toured.

Read the article
17 of 58
17
of 58

Rotor*2

The twin-rotor CH-47 Chinook, still one of the fastest helicopters in military service. 

Read the article
18 of 58
18
of 58

2 rotor*2

I love oddball aircraft, and this Kaman HH-43B Huskie is certainly one of those. And if you think side-by-side rotors are weird, the founder of this company also founded a famous guitar company

Read the article
19 of 58
19
of 58

Smile

This might be the only surviving C-46 with combat jump history, having flown in Operation Varsity

Read the article
20 of 58
20
of 58

Big 52

Now here's an aircraft that's hard to fit in most museums: a B-52.

Read the article
21 of 58
21
of 58

Old bird

Built in the '50s and early '60s, the US Air Force still flies the H variant. This is the earlier D variant.

Read the article
22 of 58
22
of 58

Nothing but a...

Under the wing of the B-52 is a AGM-28 Hound Dog, an early turbo-jet-powered cruise missile.

Read the article
23 of 58
23
of 58

Cockpit

You can't go inside the B-52 that's on display. However, in one of the museum's buildings is a separate B-52 cockpit.

Read the article
24 of 58
24
of 58

Vietnam variant

The D variant was the most common model used in the Vietnam War.

Read the article
25 of 58
25
of 58

Shade

Wisely, there's a bench under the huge wing. This part of California is hot for most of the year.

Read the article
26 of 58
26
of 58

Camo

B-52s flown in Vietnam were often painted these colors, black belly and all.

Read the article
27 of 58
27
of 58

Pre-52

Another early SAC aircraft, the B-47. It never saw combat as a bomber, but many were converted for testing and reconnaissance. It was replaced in its bomber role by the much larger B-52.

This example was the last B-47 to fly.

Read the article
28 of 58
28
of 58

Back to the 80s

That's a swept-wing F-84 Thunderstreak on the left, then the straight-winged version, the F-84 Thunderjet

Read the article
29 of 58
29
of 58

Scorpion

Speaking of straight-winged jet fighters, here's the F-89 Scorpion and its huge wing pods, which served throughout the '50s and '60s.

Read the article
30 of 58
30
of 58

KC and the sunshine tanker

The KC-135 Stratotanker was developed from the same basic design that produced the Boeing 707. 

Read the article
31 of 58
31
of 58

Fill 'er up

Fixed-wing Air Force aircraft typically use this, called a flying boom. The "male" end is on the tanker, and the "female" end is on the aircraft. Navy and Marine aircraft typically have the opposite, called probe-and-drogue

Read the article
32 of 58
32
of 58

Flying gas station

The KC-135 was the Air Force's first jet-powered tanker, and replaced the KC-97 you saw earlier in this tour. The newest was built in the '60s, and are only now just starting to be replaced.

Read the article
33 of 58
33
of 58

21

The MiG-21 first flew in the '50s, was produced into the '80s, and is still flown by many air forces around the world.

Read the article
34 of 58
34
of 58

Sweep the wing

The F-111 Aardvark was the first production aircraft with variable-sweep wings. Today the roles filled by the F-111 are split between the F-15E and the B-1.

Read the article
35 of 58
35
of 58

Fast Voodoo

The F-101 Voodoo was extremely fast for its day, and a decent aircraft, but not as influential as the aircraft that would largely replace it, the F-4.

Read the article
36 of 58
36
of 58

British B

License-built by Martin in the US, the B-57 Canberra was originally designed by English Electric. 

Read the article
37 of 58
37
of 58

Young Tomcat

Probably the most iconic fighter aircraft of the late 20th century, the F-14 Tomcat. This one is fairly young, having been delivered to the Navy in 1992. 

Read the article
38 of 58
38
of 58

Sun

One word of advice if you visit the Castle Air Museum, bring a hat or an umbrella. The sun is relentless.

Read the article
39 of 58
39
of 58

Thunder and the albatross

The big and fast F-105 Thunderchief, with the far, far slower HU-16 Albatross flying boat in the background.

Read the article
40 of 58
40
of 58

Svelte

The delta-winged F-106 Delta Dart. Note the area-ruled indented waist.

Read the article
41 of 58
41
of 58

Booms

The C-119 Flying Boxcar and its rare twin-boom design first flew after WWII, and some were still flying into the '90s. This example spent time as a water bomber.

Read the article
42 of 58
42
of 58

Skywarrior

The A-3 Skywarrior is one of the heaviest aircraft ever to fly off US carriers, and in various roles, one of the longest-serving. This one is the RA-3B reconnaissance variant, and helped in the development of the Patriot missile.

Read the article
43 of 58
43
of 58

Sleek design

Though it looks newer, the A-5 Vigilante dates from the late '50s. This example, the RA-5C reconnaissance variant (that seems to be a trend here), flew off the USS Forrestal, Enterprise and Ranger.

Read the article
44 of 58
44
of 58

Sub tracker

A Grumman S-2 Tracker. Introduced in the mid-'50s, some are still in active service in Argentina and Brazil. 

Read the article
45 of 58
45
of 58

Teenagers

The iconic duo of an F-15 and F-16.

Read the article
46 of 58
46
of 58

Big bird

And this is, in my opinion, the star of the Castle Air Museum's collection, a B-36, looking as absolutely massive as it is, especially compared to the tiny F-16.

Read the article
47 of 58
47
of 58

Wings for days

This example was a RB-36, aka the reconnaissance variant, which had additional fuel capacity.

Read the article
48 of 58
48
of 58

Burnin' and turnin'

Despite this museum having two aircraft powered by both propellers and jets, that's a rarity. Also rare, how the B-36's propellers faced backward, in a pusher configuration. 

Read the article
49 of 58
49
of 58

Big bay

The B-36 could carry a payload of up to 86,000 pounds, or 39,000 kg.

Read the article
50 of 58
50
of 58

Tunnel in the sky

The cabin was pressurized, and to get from the front of the plane to the back, where there were bunks and the rear turret, you had to go through this narrow tunnel, which had a wheeled cart inside.

Read the article
51 of 58
51
of 58

Guns

The B-36 came from an era where intercepting aircraft were still a threat, and as such had six remote-controlled turrets plus one in the nose and this one in the tail.

Read the article
52 of 58
52
of 58

Longest

The B-36 has the longest wingspan of any combat aircraft.   

Read the article
53 of 58
53
of 58

One of four

Only four complete B-36s remain, of which this is the only RB variant. 

Read the article
54 of 58
54
of 58

Air Force One

Most weekends the museum's Air Force One VC-9 is open for tours. It carried multiple presidents and vice presidents.

Read the article
55 of 58
55
of 58

Fastest of the fast

And what a way to end, with the incredible (still, 50+ years since its first flight), SR-71 Blackbird.

Read the article
56 of 58
56
of 58

Flight time

This example flew more missions than any other SR-71, including over Vietnam and Libya. 

Read the article
57 of 58
57
of 58

Worth the trip

If you're like me and you like big bombers and early SAC-era aircraft, Castle Air Museum is excellent. It's a bit of a hike to get to, about 2 hours from San Francisco or Sacramento, but as one of the few places in the world to see some of these aircraft, it's a fun diversion if you're on your way to or from Los Angeles. Especially if you time it during one of their open cockpit days.

For more info about these planes and the museum, check out Castles in the clouds: Big bombers and fast fighters at the Castle Air Museum

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Geoffrey Morrison/CNET
58
of 58
