Relive Cassini's most spectacular Saturn images

The Cassini spacecraft has a date with destiny. It's scheduled to plunge to its doom in Saturn's atmosphere in September 2017. The probe launched in 1997 and has delivered unprecedented views of the ringed planet and its many moons during its mission lifespan. These images represent some of Cassini's finest views from space.
Sunrise on Saturn looks a bit different than it does on Earth. Cassini watched dawn rise on the gas giant in this image from mid-2014. The light falls artfully on Saturn's stormy atmosphere and bands of clouds.
First published May 2, 11:08 a.m. PT. Update, Aug. 15, 10:17 a.m. PT: Added new images, slides 21-25.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
You won't find Darth Vader hanging out on Mimas, but you will notice its round shape and large impact crater that matches the superlaser dish on the sci-fi craft. Cassini captured this image of Mimas in October 2016.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
A graceful Cassini image from early 2017 shows Saturn's face and rings lit up by the sun. NASA explains what we're seeing with the rings: "From this vantage point just beneath the ring plane, the dense B ring becomes dark and essentially opaque, letting almost no light pass through. But some light reflected by the planet passes through the less dense A ring, which appears above the B ring in this photo."
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Before Cassini entered its 2017 Grand Finale dives between Saturn and its rings, it took a moment to look back at its long-distant home planet. It might be hard to spot, but look for the bright point of light near the center of the image and you will find Earth seen from 870 million miles (1.4 billion kilometers) away.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Dione's craggy, crater-filled surface is on full display in this Cassini close-up from mid-2015. The Saturn moon is just under 700 miles (1,125 kilometers) in diameter. The white line standing out above the moon's surface is Saturn's rings in the distance.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
A 2014 Cassini image captured a rare view of three of Saturn's moons. This dramatic look shows the planet's rings along with Tethys, Hyperion and Prometheus. Tethys is one of Saturn's largest moons. Heavily cratered Hyperion appears above and to the left of Tethys and small, potato-shaped Prometheus peeks out underneath the bottom edge of the rings.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Titan looks colorful in this composite infrared image assembled from Cassini shots taken during a November 2015 flyby. Scientists can see through the moon's hazy atmosphere and inspect surface details through the use of near-infrared wavelengths. Titan is Saturn's largest moon.
Photo by: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University of Idaho
Potato moon
In late 2015, Cassini swooped by one of Saturn's odder moons, Prometheus. Prometheus has an oblong shape and pockmarked surface that gives it a distinct resemblance to a potato.
Saturn's rings are made up of rocks, ice and dust. NASA released a series of close-up Cassini images of those fascinating formations in early 2017. This particular image shows the planet's A ring and was captured during the spacecraft's ring-grazing orbits prior to the start of its Grand Finale dives between the planet and the rings.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Saturn poses with its largest moon in this picturesque Cassini shot from May 2015. At 3,200 miles (5,150 kilometers) across, Titan is the ringed planet's largest moon. Cassini was 1.4 million miles (2.2 million kilometers) from Saturn when it took the image.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
'The Rose'
NASA nicknamed this spinning vortex of a storm seen on Saturn's north pole "The Rose" based on its resemblance to the Earth flower. The Cassini image is shown in false-color to highlight the storm's whirling cloud patterns.
Cassini settled into a new orbit pattern in December 2016 ahead of its scheduled Grand Finale of final dives around the planet in 2017. That new orbit gave the spacecraft an excellent view of the geometric cloudy storm patterns found on the planet's north pole.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Saturn's moon Hyperion shows off its sponge-like surface texture in this Cassini image from mid-2015. NASA notes Hyperion is "Saturn's largest irregularly shaped moon."
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Ravioli moon
Saturn's dainty moon Pan is just 17 miles (28 kilometers) across. It's cute, and it also looks like a piece of ravioli pasta due to its irregular shape. Cassini sent back some images of the unusual moon in early 2017. It's not the only Saturn moon that looks like Earth food. The moon Prometheus resembles a potato.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Cassini began a series of daring Grand Finale dives between Saturn and its rings in April 2017. This unprocessed image shows what the spacecraft saw during its first dive.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Triple crescent moons
We're used to seeing a single crescent moon in Earth's night sky, but the view from around Saturn can be very different. Saturn hosts dozens of moons. Cassini saw this graceful image of three crescent moons in 2015. The moons are Titan (Saturn's largest), Rhea and Mimas.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
This Cassini image shows a large, turbulent storm raging on Saturn's south pole. At 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) across, the storm is two-thirds Earth's diameter. Though released in early 2016, the image is a composite of two images taken in July 2008.
Saturn sure has some weird-looking moons, including tiny Atlas, which even NASA admits looks like a UFO. A center bulge lends it the unique flying-saucer shape. Atlas is just 19 miles (30 kilometers) across. Cassini snapped this image in April 2017.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Earth doesn't have an exclusive on auroras. This NASA animation, released in July 2017, comes from a series of Cassini images and shows what an aurora looks like on Saturn. The aurora has a ghostly cloud-like appearance in this GIF.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Saturn's rings look huge in comparison to the moon Mimas (seen just below the rings at the bottom). Despite their hulking appearance, NASA says the rings are actually very thin, "no thicker than the height of a house." Cassini captured this image in July 2016.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Mimas portrait
Cassini's perspective in this view from October 2016 makes it look like the moon Mimas could run into Saturn's rings, but it's actually 28,000 miles (45,000 kilometers) away.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Saturn's wavy clouds
NASA compiled this false-color image from Cassini views taken on May 18, 2017. The picture highlights the complex interplay of cloud bands and the wave patterns they make where they touch.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
You are seeing double. This image shows two different Cassini views of Saturn's moon Titan. The image on the left shows Titan in natural color while the image on the right is in false color, which makes the moon's clouds stand out. Cassini captured these looks on March 21, 2017.
Photo by: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
