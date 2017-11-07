Camping gifts for the outdoorsy folks in your life

Available in 15 different prints, Grand Trunk's popular parachute nylon hammock is a great product to enhance the camping experience. This double hammock (space for 2 people) weighs only 28 ounces but has a weight capacity of 400 pounds! And it has a lifetime warranty. These hammocks are easy to set up and take down, and a starter rope kit and carabiners are included with your purchase. If you've got little campers, the company has just added a Junior Hammock, which holds up to 150 pound. And yes, they are machine washable.
Pendleton blankets are beloved by campers and non-campers alike, so gifting one of these gorgeous products is going to be a slam-dunk. Recipients can use this blanket at the camp site, or just around the house. They're on the pricey side, but this is a quality product that will last through camping trips for years to come. Available for $139 and up on Amazon.
The Swiss Army Knife is a classic camping tool. The Climber multitool model features implements perfect for a camper: large and small blades, hook, scissors, key ring inbox, corkscrew, cap lifter, screwdriver, wire stripper, reamer, tweezers, and toothpick. The multitool also includes a limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty, and it comes in a variety of colors, from camouflage, to neon yellow, to transparent silver. Its size also makes the Swiss Army Knife a great stocking stuffer! Available on Amazon for about $27.
It's a perfect portable cutting board -- this Snow Peak board folds right up for easy storage. It won't take up much room in your camping gear. And it includes a knife that fits right inside, held securely with a magnet. Choose from the medium or large size; the large features a full-size chef's knife. FYI, when the board arrives, you'll need to prep the wood with a food-safe oil before putting food on it. Available on Amazon starting at $45.85.
A great camping watch, Armitron's Adventure watch makes for a practical, classic gift. It's water-resistant (down to 330 feet), features digital and analog time, has a World Time feature that shows preset countries, and includes an alarm. The silicone strap and fiberglass case make it a durable timepiece, but at 2.2 ounces it's lightweight. Available on Amazon for $65.
This convenient coffee gift set is wrapped and ready to mail to your favorite caffeinated campers. Order online and it will be shipped directly to their door. The Coffee Camp set includes a fleece blanket, a wood pour-over coffee block (plus 10 coffee filters), two enamel mugs, and 10 ounces of Colombian coffee in a canister. Every camper wants to start their day with some java; this thoughtful set will be much-appreciated!
Zippo's classic windproof lighter makes a handy camp gift -- easily start camp fires and cooking stoves. The lighter comes in a wide variety of styles, from brushed chrome, to brass, to camo. You can even get it engraved for that special camping buddy. Or create your own customized lighter on Zazzle.com — choose from six different models.
Parks Project has cool apparel — like this sweatshirt — to show off your favorite camper's favorite National Parks. As a bonus, Parks Project helps promote and fund projects that restore our National Parks. In addition to sweatshirts, the company has hats, tees, kids' clothes, and other items for the parks lover in your life.
This camping chair has it all: size, durability, cup holders, adjustable arm rests, and even a built-in cooler! There's also a storage pocket for magazines or other items. It fits up to five drinks (four in the cooler and one in the holder) so no need to leave the campfire for beverages. The Coleman Quad Chairs feature an oversize steel frame to support up to 300 pounds, but they fold up compactly and fit into the included carry bag for easy transport.
A gift any camper will treasure, this map of the 59 US National Parks is a unique way to show their love for the outdoors. How cool would this look framed in the living room (or even better, in an RV)? Available in 3 sizes (11x17 in., 18x24 in., or 24x26 in.), each poster is printed on fine art paper with acid-free pigment. Made in the USA. Frame not included.
Campers and music lovers will enjoy this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Bluetooth connectivity means you can play your music up to 100 feet away; perfect for campsite tunes. The Wonderboom's rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge. And it's completely waterproof -- lazy river, anyone? The 360-degree speaker is available in six vivid colors.
A classic beanie is stylish and practical for the campsite, and it makes a great gift! North Face's new Salty Dog beanie comes in six colors and features jersey lining for extra comfort. It's snug, lightweight and warm for those chilly nights in the tent.
What could be more practical for campers than a solar-powered phone charger? Make sure they never lose power with this nifty gift. The water-resistant charger is available in three colors and it includes a handy hook. It takes about 6 to 7 hours in strong sunlight to charge your phone. It also comes with a USB cable and a Mini-USB LED light. The charger has two USB ports to charge multiple devices at once.
Give the best part of any camper's morning: coffee! The Tabletop French Press by Planetary Design is our top choice. It comes in five different colors and it's very easy to use. Available in 20-ounce, 32-ounce, and 48-ounce (our recommendation for group camping) sizes. The 48-ounce model can easily brew quality java for your crew. Starting in November, Planetary Design's presses will include Brü-Stop assembly, which means fewer grounds in your coffee. This sturdy, stainless steel model will keep coffee hot for hours — a valuable feature when you're out in the woods!
Living that nomad lifestyle? That doesn't mean you need to sacrifice your morning Americano. This small manual espresso machine is ideal for someone packing light who needs their fix at a moment's notice. Load it up with ground espresso coffee or a pod, pump it like a bicycle pump, and add a little hot water. It can take some elbow grease to get it going, so it's wise to preheat the container and pump with boiling water before using.
This nifty little light clips right on to pretty much any surface, providing your tent with light. The Mini Hozuki is smaller than a tennis ball, but it has the capacity to light your tent or campsite in any way you choose. The candle mode throws off soft, natural light, but you can also also choose your intensity: low, medium, or high. The Mini Hozuki has 60 lumens, and it runs on three AAA batteries, which are included. The three batteries will yield 40-70 hours of light, depending on the intensity setting you use. Available in gray/green or orange/white.