Meet Boston Dynamics' weird and wonderful robot family

SpotMini, the dog-bot
SpotMini headless
Atlas the humanoid robot
Atlas navigates stairs
Handle the handling robot
Handle holding a box
Spot the big dog-bot
See Spot run
LS3
LS3 gets a push
WildCat
Cheetah on the prowl
BigDog
Two BigDogs
SandFlea
SandFlea leaps
RHex
RHex climbs
Boston Dynamics builds robots that can walk, climb, run, jump, carry heavy loads and even open doors and do backflips. These creations are impressive, sometimes amusing and occasionally a little bit creepy.
As we meet each robot, we will assign it a humorous Robopocalypse Rating (on a scale of 1 to 10) based on its future threat level to humanity.
There's something both endearing and disconcerting about SpotMini, a dog-like robot that has proven its prowess at opening doors. It's a smaller version of its big brother-bot Spot. It can pick up objects with an optional head-mounted arm that makes it look like some sort of weird giraffe.
"SpotMini is the quietest robot we have built," says Boston Dynamics, so you won't hear it coming for you in the dark.
Robopocalypse Rating 5 since it's kind of cute and can only go 90 minutes on a charge.