Bonavita's Connoisseur Coffee Maker is its best brewer yet

The Bonavita Connoisseur coffee maker has an improved design that's more practical yet brews drip just as well as the BV1900TS.
The Connoisseur's water tank has a wide opening that's easy to fill.
The coffee maker uses the same basket-style flat bottom filters as the BV1900TS.
The filter basket now slides into its own slot. It's a more convenient and stable design than we've seen in previous Bonavita brewers.
There's just one control on this coffee maker, a small switch that looks like a button.
Unless you use the lid, you still have to be careful pouring from the carafe.
The Bonavita Connoisseur serves up coffee every bit as good as the BV1900TS and premium machines like Technivorm Moccamasters.