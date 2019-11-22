Black Friday 2019: The best Walmart deals we've found so far

CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Watch Series 3

Remember way back when Black Friday was just one day? Well, lucky for you -- and for your wallet -- those days are long gone. It's 2019, and Walmart's Black Friday deals have already started to drop.

If you just can't wait to start saving, the 38mm Series 3 Apple Watch is already discounted $30 off its retail price. According to Walmart, the price will drop again (another $40 off) when their official online sale begins, on Wednesday November 27 at 10 pm EST.

Google Smart TV bundles

This bundle, which includes a Google Home Mini and Chromecast streaming TV device, is already discounted 45%.

PlayStation 4 with three-game bundle

Sunday, Nov. 24, at midnight Eastern time, prices on gaming consoles will drop at Walmart. This PlayStation bundle will be available for just $199.

Xbox One with Jedi: Fallen Order

This bundle that includes the new Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order will also be on sale for $199.

Xbox One (All Digital)

This disk-free console will be marked down 25%, to $149, beginning Sunday at midnight EST.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

If you've been waiting to treat yourself to the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise, all console versions of the game will be marked down to $38, beginning Sunday, Nov. 24, at midnight.

Roku Ultra with JBL headphones

A treat for your eyes an ears, this bundle, with the Roku Ultra 4K streaming television device and a pair of JBL earbuds, will be marked down more than 50%, to $48, beginning 10 pm Eastern time on Wednesday, November 27. Keep going to see more deals, all of which also start Wednesday night.

Instant Pot Duo

If you still don't have an Instant Pot, you can get one for just $49 during Walmart's Black Friday festivities.

Lenovo smart clock

For the low price of $39, the Lenovo smart clock can help you keep your life on schedule in 2020.

65-inch Vizio 4K TV

Need a new 4K TV to soak up every pixel of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics? This Vizio TV will be available for just $398, starting Wednesday night at 10pm Eastern.

iRobot 670 Roomba Vacuum

If your New Year's resolution is to vacuum more often, this iRobot Roomba cleaning robot can help you persevere past Valentine's Day.

42mm Apple Watch Series 3

The 42mm version of the Series 3 Apple Watch will be available for $159.

Otterbox iPhone Cases

Don't break your brand-new three-camera iPhone! Buy yourself -- or your clumsiest loved one -- an Otterbox phone case. Cases for iPhones (as far back as the 6) will be on sale for $20.

Oculus Go VR Headset

Want to escape reality during this upcoming election year? Strap a shiny new Oculus Go to your eyeballs. It will be marked down 25%, to $149.

Onn 40-inch Roku TV

This 40-inch television will be marked down to $98, beginning Wednesday at 10pm.

Rca 480p home theater projector

This projector will be marked down from $79 to $49.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB)

Got a loved one who's dying for an iPad? Good news: The 32GB 10.2-inch tablets will be on sale for just $249, while supplies last.

Google Home Mini

You can be the proud new owner of a Google Home Mini for just $19. 

Apple AirPods with charging case

Anybody who wants AirPods as a gift is going to have a VERY happy holiday: The wireless earbuds are marked down $15 from their normal retail price.

10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (32GB)

You can score a Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $70 off the normal retail price, while supplies last.

Keurig K-Compact brewer

Need a new coffeemaker for your home or office? You won't want to miss this sale. These compact Keurig brewers will be sold for just $40.

Onn 58-inch Roku TV

This 58-inch TV from Onn will let you log into your favorite streaming services without plugging in any extra devices.

Hover-1 Allstar Electric Hoverboard

Fulfill your dreams of flying down the street like Marty McFly in Back to the Future II for just $89.

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

This Nintendo Switch bundle will be marked down $50 -- from $349 to $299 -- during Walmart's Black Friday event. Just note that it's the older Switch model with worse battery life than the 2019 revision.

Super Mario Bros. 3 Nintendo Switch Controller

If you've heard whispers to Santa about a PowerA-enhanced wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch, look no further. 

This one will be marked down 35%, beginning Wednesday night at 10pm Eastern time.

See it on Walmart.com
Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones

Our one knock on these headphones was the price. But during Walmart's Black Friday festivities, you can score a pair for just $89.

See it on Walmart.com
Roku SE

Roku's 1080p streaming device, will be marked down to $18 when the online sales begin on Wednesday night.

See it on Walmart.com
Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire HR is already one of the best Fitbit trackers for the money when it's not discounted. And, while supplies last, Walmart will have them marked down 30%, to $69.

See it on Walmart.com
Anker Rave mini speaker

These mini speakers boast a 24-hour play time on a single charge. They'll be marked down $50, starting Wednesday night at 10pm Eastern.

See it on Walmart.com
Arcade1Up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade machine

You know you want one of these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles upright arcade machines in your man cave, woman cave, or kid cave. 

Basically, if you have a cave, you need this.

See it on Walmart.com
Onn 50-inch Roku TV

This 50-inch TV will be marked down a full $100 -- from $248 to $148 -- during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
Arlo 3-camera security system

This indoor-outdoor security system will keep a watchful eye over your family (and all your stuff). With the Black Friday discount, it can be yours for $179.

See it on Walmart.com
Beats Solo3 headphones

Like the Powerbeats, Beats' Solo3 headphones are often overpriced. But knocking $70 off the sticker price certainly helps. Happy Black Friday!

See it on Walmart.com
Bissell Proheat full-sized carpet cleaner

This full-sized carpet cleaner will be marked down 38% -- from $159 to $99 -- during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
Instant Pot Ace cooking blender

Pressure cookers aren't the only things that Instant Pot makes. The Ace is a blender with heat settings so you can blend and warm your favorite soup recipe at the same time. 

The price for the Ace will drop more than 50% when online sales begin.

See it on Walmart.com
Dyson V7 Motorhead vacuum

This stick vacuum will be marked down to $179 during the Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
JBL Flip 3 Stealth speaker

With its splashproof design and 10 hours of battery life, this portable JBL Flip 3 speaker is perfect for playing music at the beach or the pool. 

See it on Walmart.com
Fitbit Versa Lite

This fitness tracker will be marked down 38% -- from $158.95 to just $99.

See it on Walmart.com
Instant Pot Vortex air fryer

Air friers are like two gifts in one: You get to play with a new kitchen gadget and you get to enjoy your favorite fried snacks without all the guilt of a deep fryer. 

This particular Instant Pot air fryer will be marked down more than 50% during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
Hover-1 Pioneer electric scooter

Hop onto the electric scooter craze without having to pay per mile. During the Black Friday festivities, this one will be marked down to $198 from its normal sticker price of $348.

See it on Walmart.com
HyperX Cloud II gaming headset

If you've got a gamer on your list, this headset will be discounted 40% -- from $99 to $59 -- during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio Bluetooth wireless headphones

These JLab Bluetooth headphones can be yours for the low price of $15. That's 50% off the retail price.

See it on Walmart.com
Kodak Mini 2 instant photo printer

This printer will help you archive all your favorite photos the old-fashioned way. So, if the internet goes down in some kind of global, Y2K-style disaster, you'll still have those puppy pictures. 

It will be marked down to $49 during the Black Friday festivities.

See it on Walmart.com
Laser X 2-player laser tag

Unlike pogs or Dream Phone, laser tag is one game that never goes out of style. This two-player set will be marked down 50% during the Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller (gold)

This gold PlayStation 4 controller will fit perfectly in your favorite gamer's stocking. It will be $39 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
Samsung Chromebook 3

Samsung's Google-centric laptop is considered pretty affordable the other 360-some days of the year. But during Walmart's Black Friday sale, this laptop will cost just $99.

See it on Walmart.com
Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse

This gaming mouse has seven programmable buttons, onboard memory for saving macros, and 50 hours of battery life. It retails for $79, but this Black Friday, Walmart is marking it down to $50.

See it on Walmart.com
Shark Ion 750 smart vacuum

The Shark Ion 750 will be marked down 35% -- from $229 to $149 -- during the Black Friday sale.

See it on Walmart.com
Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router

Wi-Fi 6 made its big debut in 2019, and you can take advantage of all the benefits of this new technology in your own home with this entry-level router. 

It gets marked down 50%, to just $99, when online sales start Wednesday night at 10pm Eastern time.

See it on Walmart.com
