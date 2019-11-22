Black Friday 2019: The best Walmart deals we've found so far

Apple Watch Series 3

Remember way back when Black Friday was just one day? Well, lucky for you -- and for your wallet -- those days are long gone. It's 2019, and Walmart's Black Friday deals have already started to drop.

If you just can't wait to start saving, the 38mm Series 3 Apple Watch is already discounted $30 off its retail price. According to Walmart, the price will drop again (another $40 off) when their official online sale begins, on Wednesday November 27 at 10 pm EST.