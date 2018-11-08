Black Friday 2018 deals at Walmart: PlayStation, Xbox, iPad, Google and more

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but the biggest retailers have revealed their Thanksgiving holiday sales early. And one of the biggest is Walmart.
The massive discount retailer's big circular just posted on sites such as BestBlackFriday.com, featuring low prices on game consoles, tablets and much more.
Walmart's sale will start at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but it will run on its website all day. The online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.
So which of Walmart's Black Friday deals really are deals? Fear not, we've got a squad of CNET editors busy culling the list. Read on for our favorite picks.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.
Published:Caption:David KatzmaierPhoto:Walmart/Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested.
Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U, and that brands and models vary per store. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured). We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example. Still, at this size, price and level of smart TV convenience, these sets are a steal.
This is basically the 55-inch version of the deal on the last page. Again, we haven't reviewed this particular model -- it seems to be exclusive to Walmart -- but we're betting its picture quality and great Roku smart TV-ness line up well with the TCL 55S405. But the Hisense is much cheaper.
We'll be honest: We haven't reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.
Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.
If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings.
This is a solid price on Sony's virtual reality headset, and includes a free game. It doesn't include the company's Move controllers though. If you want those too, Target's $250 bundle is a better bargain.
The newest, most powerful Xbox promises enhanced graphics on compatible games like Red Dead Redemption 2. This price doesn't include any games, but Walmart is offering $70 off its Xbox One X bundles too.
The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value.
This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime (an $11 value) to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET).
Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones aren't completely wireless like Apple's Airpods -- there's a wire between the earbuds, but the connection to your player is wireless Bluetooth. Still, they're among our favorite wireless sports headphones.
Yes it's ancient and underpowered for a Windows laptop with almost no storage (32GB), but that's kind of the point. The Stream aims for a mostly browser-based experience, like a Chromebook, and at this price it's cheaper than most actual Chromebooks.
If you thought that HP was a good deal, here's an actual Chromebook for less than three figures. It has even less storage (just 16GB) and similar specs otherwise, so don't expect blazing fast performance. In fact our reviewer called it "sometimes sluggish" when we reviewed it more than half a decade ago.
Looking for a real laptop? This deal offers serious components including a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB hard drive. You'll be hard pressed to find a better-equipped system at this price.
We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve.
Samsung soundbar with wireless rear speakers: $169 ($70 off)
Walmart does feature some cheaper sound bar deals early in its ad, but this is likely the best since it includes wireless rear speakers for more immersive sound. If Samsung's bar (model HW-KM38) sounds nearly as good as the Vizio SB3261 for this price, it's a great deal.
Normally $200, the V6 is one of the best "stick vacs" on the market. The Origin variant is a Walmart exclusive, but includes the floor and handheld attachments we liked so much in the standard V6 (pictured).
If you don't have an InstantPot yet, here's yet another reason to get one. One of the better InstantPot deals we've seen this Black Friday is a steep discount on the large-capacity Lux 6-in-1, which we really liked.