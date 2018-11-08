Black Friday 2018 deals at Walmart: PlayStation, Xbox, iPad, Google and more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday is coming, Walmart is ready

Black Friday is Nov. 23 this year, but the biggest retailers have revealed their Thanksgiving holiday sales early. And one of the biggest is Walmart.

The massive discount retailer's big circular just posted on sites such as BestBlackFriday.com, featuring low prices on game consoles, tablets and much more.

Walmart's sale will start at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but it will run on its website all day. The online sale starts Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. Prices are valid through Friday, while supplies last. That means you'll be able to get these deals without having to visit a Walmart store.

So which of Walmart's Black Friday deals really are deals? Fear not, we've got a squad of CNET editors busy culling the list. Read on for our favorite picks.

65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398

This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. 

Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U, and that brands and models vary per store. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but the specifications look similar to the 55-inch 55S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured). We expect similar picture quality -- decent but nowhere near the much more expensive TCL 65R617, for example. Still, at this size, price and level of smart TV convenience, these sets are a steal.

55-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV: $248

This is basically the 55-inch version of the deal on the last page. Again, we haven't reviewed this particular model -- it seems to be exclusive to Walmart -- but we're betting its picture quality and great Roku smart TV-ness line up well with the TCL 55S405. But the Hisense is much cheaper.

40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99

We'll be honest: We haven't reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walmart
4
of 28

Google Home Mini: $25 (half-price)

Google's answer to Amazon's Alexa is a tiny, always-listening speaker that responds to "OK, Google" with everything Google Assistant has to offer. At this price it's easy to put one in a secondary room.

See at Walmart.

This deal is also available at Target and other retailers.

Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle: $45 (save $29)

If you want to get Google's voice control paired with a TV, this bundle is the cheapest way to do it. Also known as the "Google Smart TV Kit," it includes the newest Chromecast streaming dongle and a Home Mini speaker for a substantial savings.

See it at Walmart.

Google Home Hub: $99 ($50 off)

This is Google's version of Amazon's Echo Show: a smart speaker with a built-in screen that responds to "OK Google" and shows all kinds of useful stuff, from recipes to smart home controls.

Add to Gift List

It's the best new tablet available, unless you count the super expensive new iPad Pro. But since that thing starts at $800, this one is a much better value.

See it at Walmart.

This deal is also available at Target and elsewhere.

Add to Gift List

The hottest game console on the planet, the Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $60 value, basically for free.

See it at Walmart.

This deal is also available at Target and elsewhere.

Add to Gift List

If you haven't bought a next-generation console yet, here's one of the best prices yet to convince you to pony up. This is the 1TB PS4 Slim version with the excellent Spider-Man, all for $200.

Add to Gift List

This is a solid price on Sony's virtual reality headset, and includes a free game. It doesn't include the company's Move controllers though. If you want those too, Target's $250 bundle is a better bargain.

Add to Gift List

If Xbox is more your speed, this deal can save you a bundle (ha ha, get it). Walmart's other Black Friday Xbox One S bundles with games other than Minecraft are $230.

See it at Walmart.

This deal is also available at Target and elsewhere.

Add to Gift List

The newest, most powerful Xbox promises enhanced graphics on compatible games like Red Dead Redemption 2. This price doesn't include any games, but Walmart is offering $70 off its Xbox One X bundles too.

See it at Walmart.

The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and (new for 2018) JBL headphones, a $30 value. 

This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV with purchase of a Roku player and one free month of Showtime (an $11 value) to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET). 

Roku SE: $20

Walmart bills the SE an an "exclusive" but to us it looks identical to the Roku Express we reviewed and really liked for the $35 price. At $20 it's an epic streaming bargain. 

Walmart also includes the same Sling TV and Showtime credit with purchase.

Add to Gift List

Bose's popular SoundSport Wireless sports earphones aren't completely wireless like Apple's Airpods -- there's a wire between the earbuds, but the connection to your player is wireless Bluetooth. Still, they're among our favorite wireless sports headphones.

See it at Walmart.

This deal is also available at Target and elsewhere.

BeatsX wireless headphones: $75 (save $30)

A cheaper version of those Bose neckband style sports headphones with the advantage of a big "B" on the ear, these are comfortable, lightweight, water-resistant...and priced really well.

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 28

HP Stream 11: $159 (save $40)

Yes it's ancient and underpowered for a Windows laptop with almost no storage (32GB), but that's kind of the point. The Stream aims for a mostly browser-based experience, like a Chromebook, and at this price it's cheaper than most actual Chromebooks.

See it at Walmart.

Samsung Chromebook series 3: $99 (save $100)

If you thought that HP was a good deal, here's an actual Chromebook for less than three figures. It has even less storage (just 16GB) and similar specs otherwise, so don't expect blazing fast performance. In fact our reviewer called it "sometimes sluggish" when we reviewed it more than half a decade ago. 

Still, it's a laptop for $99.

HP Pavilion X360 with Intel Core i5 and 1TB hard drive for $499 (save $400)

Looking for a real laptop? This deal offers serious components including a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB hard drive. You'll be hard pressed to find a better-equipped system at this price. 

See it at Walmart.

Sam's Club has a similar deal but its configuration has 8GB, not the 16 found here.

HP Pavilion gaming laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti for $600 ($230 off)

Here's a solid $200+ markdown a 15.6-inch laptop from HP. You get a respectable collection of entry-level gaming components including an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. 

This deal is available now at Walmart.

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: $168 ($61 off)

We're no fans of Samsung's curved TVs, but monitors are another story, especially for gaming where they can definitely increase your sense of immersion. Don't expect the kind of performance we loved in the CF791, but at this price it's not too much more to stay ahead of the curve.

See it at Walmart.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi router: $99 (save $100)

The best solution for Wi-Fi trouble is a new router, and the powerful Nighthawk is one of the best, especially for larger homes where the fringes don't get bars. To get one for under $100 is a steal.

See it at Walmart.

Samsung soundbar with wireless rear speakers: $169 ($70 off)

Walmart does feature some cheaper sound bar deals early in its ad, but this is likely the best since it includes wireless rear speakers for more immersive sound. If Samsung's bar (model HW-KM38) sounds nearly as good as the Vizio SB3261 for this price, it's a great deal. 

See it at Walmart.

Published:Caption:Photo:Walmart
24
of 28

Add to Gift List

We're fans of the Fitbit Versa. It's a little expensive at its list price of $200, for $150 it's a great alternative to the much more-expensive Apple Watch.

See it at Walmart.

This deal is also available at Target and elsewhere.

Dyson V6 Origin cordless vaccum: $159 (save $40)

Normally $200, the V6 is one of the best "stick vacs" on the market. The Origin variant is a Walmart exclusive, but includes the floor and handheld attachments we liked so much in the standard V6 (pictured).

See it at Walmart.

Instant Pot Lux 8-Qt. pressure cooker: $59 (save $40)

If you don't have an InstantPot yet, here's yet another reason to get one. One of the better InstantPot deals we've seen this Black Friday is a steep discount on the large-capacity Lux 6-in-1, which we really liked. 

See it at Walmart.

PacMan or Galaga retro arcade console: $249 ($50 off)

We prefer the multi-game versions of these throwback stand-up arcade consoles, but if you really like PacMan or Galaga, Walmart has the exclusive and a nice discount.

That's it for the best Walmart Black Friday 2018 deals we've found. For even more great deals, check out CNET's Black Friday 2018 hub.

