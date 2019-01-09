Big booths of CES 2019: Central Hall

CNET también está disponible en español.
This smart washer and dryer combo has a touchscreen, an app with an in-depth stain guide and Alexa and...
Deep in the corners of CES lurk mind-bending products that sharply stand out from a sea of TVs.
LG's booth entrance takes you through a massive curved TV installation with impressive graphics.
5G seems to be the talk of the town here at CES. Intel's booth prominently features promotional demos about the innovations surrounding it.
Google's massive booth is outside the Las Vegas Convention Center, and there's a long line to get in for the tour.
Sony's booth got an update this year and has several areas more focused on TVs and camera technology.
Folks are lining up to get a free printed snapshot with this giant camera at the Polaroid booth.
Samsung's massive booth at the show is home to everything from phones and TVs to home appliances.
Nikon's booth is massive and features a stage with famous photographers presenting talks as well as ample opportunity to try their latest gear with live models.
Huawei is here and they are showing off their incredible new phones among other things in the this large booth in Central Hall.
GoPro is doing giveaways and demos at their booth in the middle of Central Hall.
Interestingly, Panasonic's booth features a bunch of electronic bikes and a electronic motorcycle that is drawing crowds.
Qualcomm's booth has a lot of information about 5G.
IBM's booth has a Quantum Computer on display in a glass case that is fascinating passersby.
TCL's got a huge booth this year.
Microsoft's booth is so large it was hard to take just one "booth" shot that would represent them.
Toshiba has a presence here in Central Hall as well.
Vusix is drawing crowds who want to check out the new wearables.
Bosch's booth features an "IoT Shuttle" that regularly gathers a crowd for it's demo presentation.
Haier has a "cafe" and smells delicious.
HiSense's booth is largely devoted to TV's.
LocTek's booth features all sorts of innovations in workspace and standing desk design.
Tiffen brought a huge booth to the show.
Sharp is showing off their latest television technology.
Sol Republic has a large booth in Central Hall.
Changhong has a presence every year.
Kodak is still kicking and has a presence in Central Hall.
iHome's booth is walled off and marked as private so only folks with an appointment can go in.
Canon's booth is heavy on unique experience demos.
Crosley is showing off it's signature vintage-style audio lines at their booth in the Central Hall.