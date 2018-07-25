Beyond Comic-Con: VR obstacle courses, escape rooms and more

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182102
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182246
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182232
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182237
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182239
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182241
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182153
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182154
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182190
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182187
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182195
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182228
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182227
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182225
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182197
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182202
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182208
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182212
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182213
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182218
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182159
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182164-copy
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182249
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182107
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182111
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182118
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182113
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182115
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182120
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182128
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182129
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182138
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182098
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182101
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182095
  • outside-activations-comic-con-20182145

The escape-room trend

There was a trend at San Diego Comic-Con 2018: escape rooms, which are physical adventure games where players are tasked with solving a puzzle using hints and clues. This one had a South Park theme. A lot of experiences outside the convention center also included VR this year. 

Join us as we visit some of the best activations we could find outside the convention center at San Diego Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
1
of 36

DC Universe

We got to spend some time exploring the different sections of the DC Universe experience. It was packed with tech, interesting food choices, an escape room and even a haunted house.

Read the full breakdown of the experience here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 36

Let's check out the lab

The welcome party to the DC Universe experience was a unique lab that offered a few things to taste from an unlabeled tasting tube. That's safe, right?

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 36

Frozen popcorn

We also got to try popcorn frozen with nitrogen. I tried the chocolate-caramel flavor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
4
of 36

A closer look

This is how they froze the popcorn. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 36

Plasma globe!

I can't resist the beauty of a plasma ball.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
6
of 36

The Batmobile!

Yes, we got to see the Batmobile from Batman Returns. You can see the excitement on CNET editor Roger Cheng's face. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
7
of 36

The smaller model

At the DC experience, we also got to enjoy a mini museum with models and props from Batman and other DC movies.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 36

Wonder Woman's skateboard helmet

This beauty was the helmet Lynda Carter wore in the classic Wonder Woman TV show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 36

The Freeze gun

Mr. Freeze's gun was also on display. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 36

Batarangs!

So were a few of Batarangs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
11
of 36

Teen Titans costumes

On the right we have the costume of Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Raven (Teagan Croft). 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 36

Robin

Here's the suit Robin (Brenton Thwaites) will wear on the show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 36

Koriand'r

Anna Diop will playing Koriand'r in Teen Titans and this is her look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 36

Court of owls

A haunted maze full of pretty creepy characters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 36

Don't let it fool you

I initially thought this was just a prop, but it moved at the last moment to scare me out of my mind. Yes, I screamed.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
16
of 36

Wanna make new friends?

I wasn't very happy when this trio decided to escort me out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 36

Dick Grayson's Titans loft

I teamed up with CNET's Erin Carson to tackle this Titan's themed escape room.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
18
of 36

Do you see a calendar?

We had to look all over the room for a calendar or written clues to unlock the Teen Titans trailer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
19
of 36

The play button

One clue took us to the next, and we finally found the code to open a safe with the remote to play the trailer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 36

Harley Quinn's Chaos Room

The Chaos Room was was my favorite part of the Harley Quinn experience at Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
21
of 36

Harley Quinn's Chaos Room

Suit up, grab a bat and bat things around. I was a fan of splashing paint around. The combination of hitting things and being free to make a mess was very cathartic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 36

The good gauge

Outside The Good Place activation, you could see how good SDCC attendees were being. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
23
of 36

Jack Ryan

The Amazon show went all out to promote the upcoming release of its original Jack Ryan series.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
24
of 36

VIP

We got the VIP treatment, fill out all the liability forms to get inside and turn into an operative.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
25
of 36

The different challenges

This activation also had different test like memorizing your secret identity. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
26
of 36

The water station

The idea was to transport you to Yemen.  Since it's always hot in San Diego -- ahem, Yemen -- we had a nice water station and even bananas.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
27
of 36

The missions

We also tackled secret missions, like taking a selfie with a lady in a pineapple cap.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
28
of 36

Operatives in training

CNET video producer John Kim and engagement editor Caitlin Petrakovitz get ready to kick-start their training.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
29
of 36

The VR experience

As part of the training, you had to complete tasks on a training field. These included repelling from a helicopter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
30
of 36

Hyper reality

This experience was like jumping into a video game, thanks to four sensors or pucks that you wear on your hands and feet and a computer powering your Oculus Rift headset to take you to the training course.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
31
of 36

Zip line!

You also zip line down to a jeep, which was definitely fun.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
32
of 36

Deadquarters

An AMC experience let you explore scenes and scenarios from The Walking Dead and Fear of the Walking Dead.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
33
of 36

Jump in with the walkers

If you're the type who likes to get your adrenaline pumping, you could slide down to a pit of walkers.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
34
of 36

Hyper X

Hyper X had some Street Fighter gaming going on. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
35
of 36

Strange things around

Even the trolley stops did cosplay at Comic-Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
36
of 36
Now Reading

Beyond Comic-Con: VR obstacle courses, escape rooms and more

Up Next

All the best cosplay from Comic-Con 2018

Latest Stories

Facebook is losing its top lawyer who's led its Russia investigation

Facebook is losing its top lawyer who's led its Russia investigation

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
Google made the Titan Key to toughen up your online security

Google made the Titan Key to toughen up your online security

by
Google: We'll officially name Android P 'soon'

Google: We'll officially name Android P 'soon'

by
If you're not using Chrome, Google's redesign just made YouTube way slower (The 3:59, Ep. 432)

If you're not using Chrome, Google's redesign just made YouTube way slower (The 3:59, Ep. 432)

by
Intel Core i9-9900K may boost to 5GHz

Intel Core i9-9900K may boost to 5GHz

by