Beyond Comic-Con: VR obstacle courses, escape rooms and more

There was a trend at San Diego Comic-Con 2018: escape rooms, which are physical adventure games where players are tasked with solving a puzzle using hints and clues. This one had a South Park theme. A lot of experiences outside the convention center also included VR this year.
Join us as we visit some of the best activations we could find outside the convention center at San Diego Comic-Con.
This experience was like jumping into a video game, thanks to four sensors or pucks that you wear on your hands and feet and a computer powering your Oculus Rift headset to take you to the training course.