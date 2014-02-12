Best high-tech ski gear (2017 edition)

On the outside at least, there doesn't appear to be anything all that special about Smith's Vantage helmet ($260). But on the inside, instead of a hard foam you'll find Koroyd inserts from the top looks like a honeycomb with circular, not hexagonal, shaped cylinders. The high-tech material is made of lightweight, eco-friendly polymer extruded tubes thermally welded together to form a strong layer of protection that also allows for good air flow (Smith has added other materials and design elements to the helmet and is marketing the whole protection package as "Aerocore construction").
Beyond the fancy padding, the Vantage has the BOA FS360 fit system (with a 360-degree halo design), which helps you get a snug, "custom" fit. I skied with the helmet for several days and found it very comfortable.
Now the helmet only comes in a MIPS version, which offers increased protection. In a MIPS Brain Protection System, the shell and liner are separated by a low friction layer that "allows the helmet to slide relative to the head." (The yellow color you see in the picture has been discontinued, but several new colors have been added for 2017).
New for 2017, Smith has released the Quantum helmet ($300), which is very similar to the Vantage but includes Smith's new Wayfinder Strap System featuring Fidlock that makes it easy to unbuckle your helmet's chin strap with one hand.
See more info and pricing for the Smith Vantage helmet
See more pricing and info for Smith Quantum helmet