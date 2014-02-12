HolidayBuyer's Guide
Best high-tech ski gear (2017 edition)

Best high-tech ski gear

CNET doesn't usually write up ski equipment, but with more ski gear going high-tech -- and mingling with the high-tech gear we carry day to day -- we thought we'd have some fun rounding up some of the more innovative ski gear as we head into the peak ski season.

While most of the gear in the roundup is battery-powered, not everything has a power component to it. In some cases, we've included items that have high-tech materials or cutting-edge designs.

We'll be updating this feature with new products as we hear about them and test them out. If there's something you think should be included, feel free to suggest it in the comments section and we'll check it out and potentially add it to the list in the future.

GoPro Hero5 Black

GoPro's flagship Hero5 Black is 2016 CNET Editors Choice Winner. It gives you everything you'd find in the Hero4 Black, including the best possible video and photo quality, plus a touchscreen and a whole host of new features for $399 in the US, £350 in the UK or AU$549 in Australia.

See pricing for GoPro Hero5 Black on Amazon.

Forget the rest, this is the GoPro to get

GoPro Hero5 Session

For $100 more, you can step up from the Hero4 Session to the Hero5 Session ($300), which is has a few worthy upgrades, including higher quality video, voice controls and electronic image stabilization.

See pricing for Hero5 Session on Amazon.

GoPro Hero5 Session shows the little cube camera has grown up

Abom anti-fog goggles

Some ski goggle uses little fans to help circulate the air inside your goggles and keep them from fogging up. But that doesn't always work. Enter Abom, which works more like the defroster in the rear-window of your car.

The goggle has an invisible heat-conductive film between a two-part lens. Touch a button and rechargeable battery sends a current through the film to heat the lens and keep it from fogging up. Abom claims, "It's the most powerful, comfortable, effective technology ever put in a goggle."

The Carl Zeiss lens comes in several colors options for different weather conditions (the versatile gray lens is in our sample unit) and the goggle itself also is available in different accent colors.

Battery life is rated at around 6 hours in "active mode." But there's also a boost mode that just gives you a quick anti-fogging for 10 minutes and then the battery shuts down until you want to activate the current again.

Price: $250

Click her for more info a nd to buy Abom goggles.

Giro Range MIPS

GoPro cameras come with helmet-mount accessories, but it's also nice to have a helmet like the Giro Range that has a GoPro mount integrated right into it (GoPro Hero4 Session attached to in the picture is not included). The camera attaches right to the front of the helmet, instead of the top, which allows you to avoid the Teletubby look. Of course, if you have the camera on the front of your helmet, you can't rest your goggles there. (Note: Giro has updated its colors for the 2017 season and the bright green pictured isn't available. You can find discontinued colors for less on Amazon).

Price: $250 See more info and pricing for the Giro Range helmet.

Helly Hansen Elevation Shell

There are no batteries or Bluetooth in Helly Hansen's flagship Elevation shell jacket for freeriders. But it is a highly technical jacket, with Helly's Tech Professional 3L fabric with a new Flow membrane. Helly refers to the whole package as H2FLOW, which it says is more efficient at regulating body temperature than standard ski jackets. And the ventining system is designed to work with backpacks.

The jacket also has a built-in RECCO Rescue System, which would help rescuers find you if you end up getting caught in an avalanche. And its got high-visibility details and brim that'll help your buddies spot you in deep powder. And fans of the Miami Dolphins will appreciate the winter aqua color (pictured). It also comes in black with orange and matching pants are available in aqua and orange.

If this model seems too pricey, Helley's Sogn jacket isn't quite as technical but it is almost half the price ($350).

Price: $650

Seirus Inferno heated gloves

Gloves with built-in heating mechanisms have been around for a while, but they're starting to get more sophisticated. The Seirus Inferno is one of the more comfortable ones I've tried, with three temperature settings depending on just how cold it is. Battery life varies depending on which setting you choose. At the highest setting, which is what you'll want for very cold days, you only get two hours of battery life.

The gloves worked well for me in 10-degree weather, but they don't work universally well for everyone (on a cold day in Vermont, I suggest wearing glove liners + mittens and using low-tech hand warmers).

That caveat aside, the gloves are well made and toggling between the various settings is easy.

Price: $375

Smith Vantage helmet

On the outside at least, there doesn't appear to be anything all that special about Smith's Vantage helmet ($260). But on the inside, instead of a hard foam you'll find Koroyd inserts from the top looks like a honeycomb with circular, not hexagonal, shaped cylinders. The high-tech material is made of lightweight, eco-friendly polymer extruded tubes thermally welded together to form a strong layer of protection that also allows for good air flow (Smith has added other materials and design elements to the helmet and is marketing the whole protection package as "Aerocore construction").

Beyond the fancy padding, the Vantage has the BOA FS360 fit system (with a 360-degree halo design), which helps you get a snug, "custom" fit. I skied with the helmet for several days and found it very comfortable.

Now the helmet only comes in a MIPS version, which offers increased protection. In a MIPS Brain Protection System, the shell and liner are separated by a low friction layer that "allows the helmet to slide relative to the head." (The yellow color you see in the picture has been discontinued, but several new colors have been added for 2017).

New for 2017, Smith has released the Quantum helmet ($300), which is very similar to the Vantage but includes Smith's new Wayfinder Strap System featuring Fidlock that makes it easy to unbuckle your helmet's chin strap with one hand.

See more info and pricing for the Smith Vantage helmet

See more pricing and info for Smith Quantum helmet

BearTek Bluetooth snow gloves

Tired of taking your gloves off to take calls or control your music while skiing? Well, BearTek's Bluetooth Snowsport gloves turn your hand into a remote control. That's right, these guys have a wireless Sync Module that tucks into a pocket at the top of the gloves (it charges via Micro-USB and gets up to 80 hours of battery life). Pair the gloves with your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone and then tap the on button (on the left thumb of the glove) and you're ready to start performing some basic commands by tapping the touch points on the fingers of the glove to an activation touch point on the thumb.

You answer or decline calls or pause/play music with the top touch sensor on the index finger while the touch sensors on the middle finger allow you to advance tracks forward and skip back. I tested it out with some iTunes tracks (and iTunes radio, which only lets you skip tracks forward), as well as Spotify. It worked better than I thought it would; you just have to make sure to tap the power button if you don't control anything for a few seconds because the gloves automatically lock to prevent accidental activity.

BearTek sells a separate wireless module for controlling certain GoPro cameras, but it's in limited supply and hard to get (I wasn't able to test it out).

Beyond the GoPro controller, it seems clear the company has plans to add functionality to the gloves. Some of the touch sensors haven't been assigned commands yet, so there's some room for improvement. For instance, it'd be nice to be able to access Siri on iOS devices, or Google Now on Android devices so you could make calls with voice commands.

The gloves also come in a motorcycle version and an "all-purpose" version. The ski version I tried did seem pretty warm and well-made.

Price: $170 (with Bluetooth module)

See more info and pricing for BearTek gloves.

A close-up shot of BearTek's Bluetooth wireless Sync Module that slips into a pocket at the top of the glove.

POC Fornix Communication (with Beats audio)

Last year I tried Swedish company POC's Receptor Bug helmet with built-in Beats by Dre headphones.

New for this year POC has integrated the same Beats headphones into its slightly higher priced Fornix helmet.

This is a wired headphone solution, but you simply snake the included cord (it's the standard Beats detachable cord with an integrated remote/microphone) under your jacket to your audio device of choice, most likely your smartphone.

I compared this to the Outdoor Technology Chips wireless Bluetooth headphone accessory for helmets and the sound you get from the wired Beats is definitely a step up, with bigger bass and louder sound output. You will get some sound leakage from the headphones, so people sitting next to you on the lift will hear your music if you're playing at moderate volumes. The Fornix Communication comes in black or white (red appears to be discontinued for 2017).

Price: $250
See more info and pricing for the POC Fornix Communication (with Beats audio).

GoPro Hero Session

GoPro's original mini cube action cam, the Hero4 Session, started out at $400, then came down in price to $200, which makes it a good GoPro choice for those on a budget. In 2016, GoPro released the Hero5 Session, which features better image quality and added features, while rebranding the Hero4 Session as the Hero Session.

While it doesn't have an integrated LCD, the GoPro Hero Session does connect to your smartphone via WiFi and comes with a waterproof housing.

See more info and pricing for the Hero Session on Amazon.

This cube is ready for action

Smith Optics I/OX Turbo Fan (OTG goggle)

For those who wear glasses while they're skiing, you really need an over-the-glass (OTG) goggle. There are many OTG goggles out there, but few that feature a built-in fan to help keep your glasses (and goggles) from fogging up.

Smith Optics IOX Turbo fan is Smith's top-of-the-line OTG goggle. Aside from the quality of the lenses (you can choose between a few different color options, with the model shown here using Smith ChromaPop lens), the big deal here is how quiet the fan is. With most goggles that have integrated fans, including Smith's own, you can end up hearing the whir of the fan, which can drive some people batty. But I tested this model and it was really quiet. I could hear it in the silence of my office, but when I took it out on the slopes with a slight wind blowing, it was practically silent.

Of course, a lot of people don't want to spend this kind of dough on a pair of goggles (and in the wrong circumstances you still will get some fogging). But this is as good as you get when it comes to OTG goggles.

Price: $300

Smith Optics I/OX Turbo Fan

YI 4K Action Camera

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to a GoPro camera, the YI 4K Action Camera delivers a lot of bang for the buck at around $200. Just factor in that you'll have to buy an accessory kit to use it while skiing. But the good news is that accessory only costs $30 and comes with a whole bunch of accessories.

See pricing for YI 4K Action Camera on Amazon.

Read full review
More camera for your money

Uvex HLMT 300 Pola

The HLMT 300 Pola is Uvex's newest visor-style helmet. You can easily move the visor up so it's completely away from your face, then slide it down when you need it. The included visor lens uses photochromic VarioPola technology to adapt automatically to the weather conditions to give you better contrast. Additional visors are available and some retailers include a second orange visor with the helmet.

It's also worth noting that visor doesn't fog up thanks to the open design and good ventilation (it's a good helmet for people who wear glasses). However, blowing snow can get into your eyes.

Price: Around $400

Outdoor Technology Chips 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Helmet Audio

You'd think that more companies would have made Bluetooth headphones that slip inside your helmet, but Outdoor Technology is one of the few that does (Skullcandy has something for helmets, but I prefer the Chips).

How it works is you charge up the Chips, which are now on version 2.0, and slide them into the earflaps on your helmet (they should work with most helmets). You want to make sure that no excess padding in your helmet is covering the Chips or else they'll get muffled and you'll lose some volume; you want them as close to your ears as possible.

The Chips 2.0 have a new walkie-talkie feature that allows you to communicate with friends who are also using Chips 2.0 headphones. You create a group using the ODT Walkie-Talkie app and talk over the cell network, which means the only limit on distance is whether you're getting a cell-phone signal. Up to 99 people can be in your private group.

The Chips 2.0 have a single button on each earpiece, which you can access through the earflap. In other words, you can answer or end a call by touching the earflap firmly, or pause and play music. What's also nice is that you can access Siri (without taking out your phone) and use voice commands to call people or launch a playlist of music.

I thought the sound quality was decent for Bluetooth but not great. You can find headphones that sound better for $130, but it's really nice to be able to stick your helmet on and have the headphones built-in with no wires to worry about. Battery life is rated at 10 hours and the Chips are sweat- and water-resistant but not waterproof.

Outdoor Technology also sells a wired version of the Chips that cost significantly less.

Price for Wireless Chips 2.0: $129.95

Price for Wired Chips: $39.95

See more pricing and info for Wireless Chips 2.0

Uvex Snowstrike Variotronic Goggle

Uvex's Snowstrike Variotronic Goggle is the first that allows you to change the lens color by simply pushing button. The step-down Big 40 VFM ($210) also automatically adjusts to lighting conditions, but this model does it much quicker (.1 seconds) thanks to its integrated electronics. List price is $500 but it can be had for less online.

See more info for Snowstrike at Uvex.com.

See pricing for Snowstrike at Backcountry ($400).

See pricing for Big 40 VFM at Backcountry ($210) .

Chaval Response-XRT heated gloves

I tried Chaval's Response-XRT heated gloves and thought they performed well, though the gloves weren't quite as comfortable as the Seirus gloves I tried.

Seirus has three levels of heat you can toggle between, but Chaval touts its Chaval alphaHEAT 2.0 technology, which, "Thinks for you, automatically adjusting through infinite levels of heat to keep your hands perfectly warm."

Like other heated gloves, Chaval's are expensive. They'll run you $390.

It's also supposed to improve battery life and Chaval says it's gloves do better warming your hands in sub-zero temperatures. Alas, I only tried them in about 5-degree cold (East Coast skiing), but they did keep my hands warm for an hour straight before I had to come in because my feet were cold. Overall battery life is similar to that of other heated gloves -- between 4 and 6 hours.

See more info about Chaval heated gloves.

360Fly 4K

We don't recommend most 360 action cams, but the second-generation 360Fly 4K is significantly improved over the original 360Fly and features an excellent companion app.

See pricing for 360Fly 4K action cam on Amazon.

A good 360 action cam backed by an excellent app

Seirus Heat Touch Glow

Seirus has a heated mitten geared toward women, the Heat Touch Glow. I haven't tried it but heated mittens tend to be more comfortable than heated gloves -- and perhaps warmer.

Price: $330

MyCharge All Terrain+

MyCharge's rugged, military-grade All Terrain external battery chargers come in a few different capacities and start at around $30. With a water-proof design, the line is pretty ideal for skiers, although you have to bring your own charging cables.

The model pictured is the All Terrain+, which is on sale for $30, and has a 6000mAh capacity (it can charge an iPhone about 3 times) and has a 2.4A output for charging tablets.

Renoun skis

Renoun says its skis are the most versatile ever. The reason? The secret sauce in its skis is a special Hyper Damping Technology (HDT) that adapts to the skiing conditions -- and your skiing style -- and can change the stability of the ski as you ski harder.

Renoun says the backbone of HDT is a material classified as a "non-Newtonian polymer" (it looks gooey) and "doesn't follow the laws defined by Sir Issac Newton because its molecular structure responds to rapid changes in vibration."

The ski comes in two models, an on-piste carver (Z-series) with a 77mm waist width and an all-mountain ski (Endurance) with a 98mm waist width. Prices start at $1145.

See more info and pricing for Renoun skis .

Lifeproof Fre case

If you don't want to worry about dropping your phone in the snow, your best bet is to get a waterproof case for it (and it offers another layer of protection for the iPhone 7/7 Plus, which is waterproof).

The Lifeproof Nuud case leaves the screen exposed but still keeps water and dust out of your phone.

The Fre is available for all recent iPhones, including the iPhone 7/7Plus, iPhone 6s/6S Plus, as well as certain Samsung phones.

See more info and pricing for the Lifeproof Fre cases.

UCLEAR HBC200 Force Dual Sports Helmet Communicator Bluetooth Headset

Some people want to talk to the people they're skiing with as they ski. For that you need an intercom system, which is what the Bluetooth-equipped UCLEAR HBC200 is: it offers person-to-person intercom and puts boomless, hands-free communication into your ski and snowboard helmets.

The company's patented "beam forming technology isolates your voice and eliminates background noise, so users can be heard even in the most extreme environments."

Needless to say, it's water and temperature resistant and installs into most helmets.

The kit includes 2 HBC200 Control Units, 2 Stereo Speaker Sets with Embedded Microphones, 2 USB Charging Cables, 2 Permanent Helmet Mounts, 2 Goggle Mounts, 2 Helmet Side-Strap Mounts and 4 Velcro Speaker Mounts.

Price: $320

Hitcase Pro

The iPhone shoots good video, but it doesn't have a wide-angle lens like the GoPro and other action cams. That's where an accessory company like Hitcase comes in. It, along with a few other companies, make waterproof cases that have built-in wide angle lenses that turn your iPhone into an action camera (the Hitcase lens is all glass and has 170-degree angle of view).

The Hitcase Pro for the iPhone 6/6S has a railslide mount system that's GoPro mount-compatible. That said, the optional chest mount -- the $50 ChestR -- is really the way to go. What's nice is that the swivel mechanism on the mount allows you to tilt your phone down in front of you to use the touch screen. You can then tilt it back when you're ready to start shooting again. It also detaches from the mount pretty easily, allowing you to talk into your phone as you normally would.

There's also a version for the iPhone 6 Plus/6S Plus, though we're still waiting for iPhone 7/7 Plus versions.

Click here for more info on Hitcase products.

Anker PowerCore 13000

Having your phone die on the mountain isn't a good thing, which is why I decided to throw in an external battery pack into this roundup. Anker's PowerCore 13000, which is built around a whopping 13,000mAh battery, can charge both tablets and phones. It's not small, but it's smaller than a lot of external batteries this size and provides enough juice for a family's worth of phones. Oh, and it's affordable, too, so if you somehow lose it, it's not the end of the world.

Price: $30

See more info and pricing for Anker PowerCore 13000

ThermaCELL ProFLEX Remote Controlled Flexible Heated Shoe Insole

The ThermaCELL ProFLEX Remote Controlled Flexible Heated Shoe Insole isn't marketed for ski boots but it fits inside them (the insoles can be cut to size).

A rechargeable battery are removable and can be swapped out easily. You get ip to 5 hours of warmth per charge at 3 different temperature settings.

See more info and pricing for ThermaCell Pro Flex.

Thermacell Heats Packs

Thermacell's Heat Packs may not work quite as well as the low-tech disposable hand warmers, but they are reusable and charge via micro USB. The smallest version is shown here (there is a larger version) and is designed to fit in a pocket or a glove. Heat Packs can be switched between no heat, low heat (106F) medium heat (110F) and high heat (116F). They last up to 6 hours per charge, but it's worth noting the heat comes out of the orange side.

A two-pack of Thermacell Heat Pack hand-warmers lists for $80 but sells for aro und $55 online.

New for this year Thermacell also has a version that can be controlled via Bluetooth that's simply called the Thermacell Bluetooth Pocket Warmer (around $65).

Celestron Elements Thermocharge

If you're looking for an external battery to carry around to charge your phone on the slopes, you might as well get one that also warms your hands. The Celestron ThermoCharge ($35), which houses a 4400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, heats up quickly and reaches a maximum of 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). That battery delivers up to 6 hours of continuous heat or charges your iPhone up to two times.

Hotronic FootWarmer S4

To keep my kids' feet warm while skiing, I go the low-tech route and buy a box of toe-warmers on Amazon and stick them to their feet before they step into their boots. But if you want to get more serious about keeping your feet warm in your boots, there's the battery-powered variety from Hotronic, which features a heated footbed.

Apparently it works well for most people (but not everybody). Just keep in mind that these do require a custom install, so count on paying some extra money for that. Most stores won't charge all that much (the store I was in charged $25), but you will pay retail price for the product.

Price: $200

See more info and pricing for the Hotronic Footwarmer S4

Madshus emPower

While most of the high-tech gear out there is geared toward downhill skiers and snowboarders, Nordic skiing gets in the mix with Madshus Empower skis.

The skis have an integrated RFID chip that stores the skis' "unique DNA" and allows you to select the pair for your specific profile.

And naturally, there's an app for the skis -- the Madshus Empower App. It, "Let's you customize performance each and every time you head on to the snow thanks to the embedded wax helper. You can also manage your ski quiver, track workouts, and engage with Madshus online."

Price: Around $750

Opedix Dual Tec 2

Not as young as you once were? Opedix makes high-tech tights that'll give your muscles and knees some added support while keeping you warm.

Its top-end Dual-Tec 2.0 integrates the company's "torque reform technology from the knee to the lower lumbar" and "represents the latest innovation in kinetic health."

Price: $225

Suunto Ambit3 GPS watch

The third generation of Suunto's Ambit GPS watch comes in a couple different versions, including the top-of-the-line Ambit3 Peak and the step-down Ambit3 Sport (a heart-rate monitor is available as an accessory). It starts around $210 online and goes up to $600.

Suunto's Ambit watches are marketed more toward serious hikers, runners, cyclists, and triathletes (it's compatible with hundreds of apps), but it's got an integrated barometric altimeter and weather alerts feature and there are several ski specific apps that chart, for example, how many runs you do, total vertical feet, and top speed. And it also interfaces with your iPhone or iPad via the Movescount App.

Other competitors in this category include the Garman Fenix 3.

See more info and pricing for the Suunto Ambit3 Peak

Backcountry Access Float 22

If you're paranoid about avalanches or actually doing some backcountry skiing, you can pick up the Mammut Removable Airbag System RAS 3.0 for around $400. Several pack (not included) are available for the Mammut, but the Dakine Poacher RAS 26L Pack is one of the most affordable at $200 (see next slide).

Dakine Poacher RAS 26L Pack

Dakine Poacher RAS 26L Pack is one of the most affordable backcountry skiing packs at $200 and is compatible with the Mammut (and other) airbag systems. The pack is also available in red.

See more info and pricing for Dakine Poacher RAS 26L Pack

