Best new headphones of CES 2018

There were plenty of new headphones on the show floor at CES 2018, including Beyerdynamic's new high-end Amiron Wireless, which could ship as soon as March and sounds great.

No word yet on pricing, but it should cost be somewhere between $500 and $1,000. (That ceiling of $1,000 converts to about £750 or AU$1,250.) 

Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

The next generation of Sony's popular MDR-1A over-ear wired headphone is a little lighter and delivers improved sound for $300 (roughly £220 or AU$380). Coming this spring.

Photo by Sony
Read More

The new Jabra Elite line includes (from right to left) the Elite 65t ($170), Elite 45e ($100) and fully water-resistant Elite Active 65t ($190). No UK or Australian prices, but $190 converts to about £140 or AU$240.

Photo by Jabra
Read More

I was impressed with an early review sample of the Jabra 65t.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

The Jabra 65t Active is sweat-resistant and costs $20 more than the 65t. It'll come out later this spring.

Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

The Sony WF-SP700N is Sony's new totally wireless in-ear sports headphone with active noise canceling. It's due to ship this spring and will cost $180 (about £130 or AU$230).

Photo by Sony
Read More

Sony's WI-SP600N costs $150 (about £110 or AU£190), is due this spring, has a wire between its buds and also features noise canceling. Its battery life is rated at 6 hours.

Photo by Sony
Read More

Sony's entry-level wireless in-ear sports model, the WI-SP500, leaves off the noise canceling and has a rated battery life of 8 hours.

Photo by Sony
Read More

Moshi's Avanti Air is an on-ear wireless model that has a sleek, metallic design and is comfortable to wear. Moshi says it's got a little more bass than the wired Avanti. Price: $250 (about £185 or AU$315).

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Sennheiser's new $2,400 HD-820 is a high-end closed-back headphone that's incredibly articulate and delivers very open sound for a closed-back headphone. No UK or Australian prices, but $2,400 is about £1,800 or AU$3,000.

Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

The Solid Bass ATH-WS990BT is Audio-Technica's flagship wireless Solid Bass headphone with active noise canceling. It ships this spring for $249 (about £185 or AU$315). 

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

Audio-Technica QuietPoint ATH-ANC 700BT incorporates upgraded noise-canceling technology and improved sound quality. At $200, it's positioned as a value alternative to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, which retails for $350 (roughly £260 or AU$440).

I tried it at the show and thought it sounded good -- it was comfortable too. 

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

The Audio-Technica Solid Bass ATH-WS660BT is a wireless over-ear model that ships this spring for $149 (about £110 or AU£190). It seems like one of the better values and was also comfortable. It does not feature active noise canceling.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

The neckband-style Audio-Technica Sound Reality ATH-DSR5BT features Audio-Technica's Pure Digital Drive. It's pretty pricey at $399 (about £300 or AU$500). Ships this spring. 

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

Audio-Technica's ATH-Sport 50BT is relatively inexpensive at $70, which is about £50 or AU$90. It's an in-ear sports headphone that comes in multiple color options and ships this spring.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL's Reflect Mini 2 will come in multiple color options for $100 (about £75 or AU$125) with a spring release.

Photo by JBL
Read More

The Reflect Contour adds hooks and will also cost $100 (again, about £75 or AU$125) with a spring release.

Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

The Chips Ultra are designed to fit into ski helmets. They're scheduled to ship in fall 2018 for $200 (roughly £150 or AU$250).

Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Read More

The Monster iSport Victory X costs $150 (about £110 or AU£190) and has 24 hours of battery life. It's due to ship this spring.

Photo by Monster
Read More

The Monster AirLinks iSport are Monster's new totally wireless earphones. They're due to ship this spring for $200 (roughly £150 or AU$250).

Photo by Monster
Read More

The Audio-Technica ATH-CKR35BT is an entry-level model in the company's Sound Reality line. It'll cost $69 (about £50 or AU$90) when it ships this spring. 

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

Audio-Technica's ATH-CK200BT looks similar to the Sound Reality-ATH-CKR35BT but its buds are shaped differently. Battery life is rated at 7 hours. The price is also $69 (£50 or AU$90) with a scheduled release for this spring.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL's on-ear wireless Everest 310GA headphones have integrated Google Assistant. Price $200 (roughly £150 or AU$250) with a spring release. 

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL's over-ear wireless Everest 710GA headphones also have Google Assistant. They'll cost $250 (about £185 or AU$315) and be released this spring.

Caption by / Photo by JBL

The AKG N5005 is a high-end in-ear headphone that includes a set of sound filters and will retail for $1,000 (about £750 or AU$1,250).

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

This is the fancy box the AKG N5005 comes in. Well, for $1,000 you expect something a bit special.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

Due to ship this spring, the JBL Endurance Dive ($90, which is about £65 or AU$115) is the line-topping model in JBL's new in-ear Endurance sports line that starts at $20 for the wired Run model. 

The Dive is fully waterproof and has 1GB of onboard memory for storing MP3 music files. So, yes you can swim with these headphones. Battery life is rated at 8 hours.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

Sennheiser's new CX 6.00BT is an affordable in-ear model that delivers strong sound quality for $100 (about £75 or AU$125). Battery life is rated at 6 hours and there's a fast charging feature that can add 2 hours of battery time in just 10 minutes.

The CX 6.00BT will be available this January.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

1More will soon have a wireless version of its excellent Triple Driver headphone. It'll cost $180 (about £130 or AU$230) and ship this spring. The neckband has a very flexible design.

The wireless version of its Quad Driver headphone will cost $230 (about £170 or AU$290).

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

Here's another angle of the upcoming 1More Triple Driver BT.

Caption by / Photo by 1More

A few years back, we reviewed Status Audio's wired over-ear headphone, which we thought was good for the price. Now it's announced the BT One, an on-ear wireless model that costs $99 (about £75 or AU$125). It has 24 hours of battery life and will ship this spring. 

Caption by / Photo by Status Audio

1More teamed up with Luxtrada to create a Swarovski-style headphone. This is actually a super limited special edition of that headphone that 1More is selling for $50,000 (!).

It's a blingy version of the 1More Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone. No takers so far, but contact 1More if you're interested.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET

Here's the box it comes in.

Caption by / Photo by David Carnoy/CNET
Best new headphones of CES 2018

Published:
