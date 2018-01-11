Best new headphones of CES 2018

The new Jabra Elite line includes (from right to left) the Elite 65t ($170), Elite 45e ($100) and fully water-resistant Elite Active 65t ($190). No UK or Australian prices, but $190 converts to about £140 or AU$240.
Moshi's Avanti Air is an on-ear wireless model that has a sleek, metallic design and is comfortable to wear. Moshi says it's got a little more bass than the wired Avanti. Price: $250 (about £185 or AU$315).
Sennheiser's new $2,400 HD-820 is a high-end closed-back headphone that's incredibly articulate and delivers very open sound for a closed-back headphone. No UK or Australian prices, but $2,400 is about £1,800 or AU$3,000.
Audio-Technica QuietPoint ATH-ANC 700BT incorporates upgraded noise-canceling technology and improved sound quality. At $200, it's positioned as a value alternative to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, which retails for $350 (roughly £260 or AU$440).
I tried it at the show and thought it sounded good -- it was comfortable too.
The Audio-Technica Solid Bass ATH-WS660BT is a wireless over-ear model that ships this spring for $149 (about £110 or AU£190). It seems like one of the better values and was also comfortable. It does not feature active noise canceling.
Audio-Technica's ATH-CK200BT looks similar to the Sound Reality-ATH-CKR35BT but its buds are shaped differently. Battery life is rated at 7 hours. The price is also $69 (£50 or AU$90) with a scheduled release for this spring.
Sennheiser's new CX 6.00BT is an affordable in-ear model that delivers strong sound quality for $100 (about £75 or AU$125). Battery life is rated at 6 hours and there's a fast charging feature that can add 2 hours of battery time in just 10 minutes.
A few years back, we reviewed Status Audio's wired over-ear headphone, which we thought was good for the price. Now it's announced the BT One, an on-ear wireless model that costs $99 (about £75 or AU$125). It has 24 hours of battery life and will ship this spring.