PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) for mobile is a free survival shooter that lets you experience exactly what it's like to be dropped on an island with 99 other players (like Fortnite, although PUBG came first) to see who will ultimately survive. But what's great about the mobile version of this extremely popular game on PCs is that it seems to run even better on a smartphone. In other words, this is one heck of a port.
Just like the original, you'll parachute in, loot buildings to gear up, and do your best to survive all the way to the end. You can go it solo, or create a squad of up to four players if you want to try out a team effort. Be careful though, this game is incredibly addicting.
Snowboarding at high speed has never been so relaxing as it is in Alto's Adventure. Very simple one-touch controls let you guide Alto (and several other unlockable characters) down the mountain while getting big air, grinding edges and performing multiple back flips.
With beautiful endless mountain scenery, amazing day-to-night transitions and a mesmerizing soundtrack (you should definitely wear headphones), this is a must have on any device. The developer for this 2015 game, Snowman, recently delayed the upcoming sequel, Alto's Odyssey, saying they want to make sure to get it right. Once you play the original, I'm sure you'll understand why perfection is important to the small development team.
Battleheart 2
Battleheart 2 brings back the same simple combat engine from the first game, with some nice tweaks. It also has greatly improved graphics, more characters to choose from, a multiplayer mode and best of all (and just like the first game) no micro transactions!
Sega Heroes
OK, *think* this is a good game. Frankly, the "optional" microtransaction-based progression system is a huge turn off. But it's the actual match 3 gameplay and the Sega nostalgia hook that has me so obsessed with it currently.
If you're an old-school Sega fan, you really need to try it.
Battlelands Royale
Want to get your battle royale gaming fix without all the complexity? Battlelands Royale is the game for you. Pick your drop point on the island map beforehand, then parachute in to find weapons and shields. You also can chase down weapon drops for more advanced weapons like rocket launchers. From there, you can hide out in buildings and shrubbery as you lay in wait for opponents to step into your path.
What's particularly great about this simple dual-stick survival shooter is that a game rarely lasts more than 10 minutes. This free game is fun on its own, but you can also use in-app purchases to buy new skins and it even has a Battle Pass (a la Fortnite) you can buy to earn cosmetic items as you play.
Shadowgun Legends
You can't really play a console-level quality Destiny game on your iPhone, but with Shadowgun Legends it's about as close as you can get. This first-person shooter might be the best in the app stores, with a base camp (it's more of a city) where you can hit up shops to buy weapons and armor, a place to gamble for more in-game currency, a black market for new items, and so much more. There are tons of in-app purchases here, to be sure, but you can easily avoid them.
The gameplay itself is excellent as you plow through story missions, unlock puzzles and blast your way through enemies in order to achieve greater and greater fame. Find new weapons as you play with unique exotics and other firearms that will remind you of Destiny. Though it's a whole different setting, Shadowgun Legends is basically Destiny for your phone and it will definitely surprise you with its depth.
Monument Valley
Escher-inspired puzzle game Monument Valley is a strange, lovely, deeply rewarding rabbit hole of an experience. You control the tiny Princess Ida on a mysterious mission in a place called Monument Valley, made up of non-Euclidean structures populated by belligerent black birds. The nature of her mission is part of the splendid discovery experience built into the game as you guide Ida around the monuments, twisting and sliding to shift perspectives in order to make your way through the levels.
What makes it so spectacular is that so much care has been put into every single aspect of the game to make it a wonderful experience for players. From the art and music, to the simple control system, to the story, to the gameplay, it gently guides you to think about space and geometry in new and interesting ways.
What if you could be the Dungeon Master and the players? Knights of Pen & Paper is an old-school turn-based RPG, where you play through both the experience of running a pen-and-paper game and the actual game itself, all in retro pixel graphics.
You have 12 adventurer classes and 17 characters, some unlockable, to play. You also pick the battles your players will go through. There are only two campaigns at the moment, but more are coming, giving the game fantastic replayability.
In this game, you're stuck in prison serving hard time. But as you go about your daily routines, you slowly realize that with the right tools, a good plan and an opportunity, you can break out.
The Escapists uses old-school graphics, but it doesn't take away from the game's complexity as you try to piece together the best way to escape from several different prisons. You'll acquire tools by stealing utensils from the mess hall, paying prisoners who know how to get stuff from the outside and doing jobs to raise money to pay for it all.
On its face, it looks simplistic, but The Escapists is a fun and challenging time-waster that's great for anyone who likes solving puzzles.
Space Marshals
Sci-fi and Westerns are the peanut butter and jelly of genre mixing, and Space Marshals really captures the things that make that union special. The game is a tactical top-down shooter with a significant stealth component that separates it from the pack.
Heart Star, made by developer Jussi Simpanen for Ludum Dare #48 in 2014, is another platformer. But this one requires the control of not one but two characters.
You need to control them together to activate areas of each maze-like level so that both characters can reach their respective exit. It gets tricky, but the lack of penalties makes it a smooth, delightful experience.
Riptide GP: Renegade is one of those games that seems like it would be impossible on mobile, the graphics are just so jaw-droppingly gorgeous. It really reminds me of a late 90s Sega arcade game in the best possible way.
A jetski-style racing video, it sees you, a disgraced former champion, competing against other racers, performing stunts and defeating bosses for a chance to reclaim your former glory. It's built on the developer's own engine and plays like a dream, honestly. It's also a fantastic way to test your mobile device's horsepower.
This side-scrolling platformer is unlike any other. You move through the levels by "pruning" cells from a blob of fungus, which causes new cells to grow elsewhere on the blob.
By constantly pruning and reshaping the fungus, you learn to guide it into new shapes. It can be moved around to solve puzzles on the levels, collect other organisms and reach the end. It's a remarkably clever take on the platformer that requires some creative thinking.
Dandara is a platformer that has you flinging yourself from surface to surface as you explore a vast world. It's a multiplatform title you can also get on consoles, which probably explains why it's quite a bit pricier than most Android games.
If you can get past the price, though, Dandara has a giant world to explore with cool-looking graphics, tons of mystical creatures and an excellent soundtrack as you try to save the world of Salt. Platformer gaming fans should definitely pick this one up or watch for price drops in the future, because it's a great game to have on your phone.
Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP first launched on 24 March 2011, and it still stands out today as one of the highest points of mobile gaming. It's a strange, beautiful, sad, experimental adventure game about a warrior on a mysterious quest.
The pixellated art style, gorgeous soundtrack and unique gameplay mechanics spawned a thousand imitators, but nothing has ever come close to the wonder of Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP.
Out There is a game about survival and strategy, carefully managing your resources as you travel the stars. It's also a tale of ultimate, lonely isolation.
It tells the tale of an astronaut who wakes from cryosleep to find that he's no longer in orbit around Jovian moon Ganymede -- in fact, he's not even in the solar system. He has no idea where he is and has only unreliable alien technology as a guide home.
You have to carefully manoeuvre through dangerous situations and manage resources as you navigate the stars -- because when your astronaut dies, it's game over. And all the while, you have no way of knowing if what you seek is truly the way home.
Before Pokemon Go hit the scene, Ingress was Niantic's best known augmented-reality game. Join up with The Enlightened or The Resistance team and play with users all around you. If you find yourself liking the play style of Pokemon Go, but wishing it had 100% less Pokemon, Ingress is worth checking out.
Play a medieval monarch and try rule without destroying your family's dynasty. The game style is a bit like Tinder: You swipe left or right on your subjects' many requests and try to bring order and balance to your kingdom.
This game was the first time in my life that I found myself saying, "Heck yeah, necrosis!" It's a fantastic concept for a game: You control an epidemic and your aim is to spread it throughout the world and kill everyone before humanity can develop a cure. You have a variety of tools at your disposal to mutate your virus: the ability to add symptoms, including fatal ones; methods of communicability, including animal borne, airborne and body fluids; and resistances.
Each of these can be built up in trees that interconnect, making your virus strong and, as your virus spreads, you gain DNA points that you can spend on more abilities. You can watch the effects in a newsfeed, such as "Australia burning corpses" and "France removes drug research safeguards". It's tremendously exciting, especially when your virus grows strong enough to mutate on its own, as you race against the development of a cure. It's based on a real-world simulation, too.
Fireproof's The Room series is, everyone can agree, one of the most spectacular puzzle series ever produced on any platform. Now that the third game is out, I can confidently say that they've been growing in both scope and complexity as the series progresses.
The basic format remains the same throughout: Solve a series of puzzle objects to progress to the next puzzle and small piece of the story.
All three games in the series hit that brilliant, elusive spot between mentally challenging and satisfying. And they're gorgeously tactile, beautifully designed down to the finest detail. I recommend full immersion: A dark room, a pair of headphones and no other distractions.
The room is a steampunk inspired puzzle game that may just creep you out. Fireproof's The Room series is, everyone can agree, one of the most spectacular puzzle series ever produced on any platform. Now that Old Sins is out, I can confidently say that they have been growing in both scope and complexity as the series progresses. The basic format remains the same throughout: Solve a series of puzzle objects to progress onto the next puzzle and the next small piece of the story.
Like the other games in the series, Old Sins hit that brilliant, elusive spot between mentally challenging and satisfying. In this one, you search the Waldegrave Manor for an elusive artifact after an engineer suddenly goes missing. You'll look in a creepy dollhouse, the attic and more that just may give you the chills.
All games are gorgeously tactile, beautifully designed down to the finest detail. I recommend full immersion: a dark room, a pair of headphones and no other distractions.
I don't think I've ever seen a real-time strategy game as pared down as rymdkapsel. It's as much about battles as it is about building and exploration and every aspect of the game is as minimalist as it gets.
You're in deep space and have to build a base using tetromino-shaped tiles, laying them down in a tight configuration to make sure you maximize resources. Meanwhile, you have to explore and mine the surrounding monoliths, while defending against enemy attack.
There's only one type of unit to build and three resource types. So instead of complexity, you have to focus on planning out the best possible base to get everything done as efficiently and minimally as possible. It's an absolutely perfect RTS design for mobile.
This turn-based strategy game shares some similarities with Civilization, but simplifies the concept into a great Android game. Pick from several different races with different strengths and weaknesses and then slowly take over the world as you upgrade your technologies, unlock new units, and bring your opponents to their knees. The game comes with a few races to choose from, but you can get more through in-app purchases.
Don't worry to much about learning curve because the game helps you learn the ropes as you play, but you'll soon figure out the best way to capture territory and go for the highest scores. You can play alone against the AI or against your friends. One of the best things about the game is you can play a single player game in under 30 minutes. Overall, the Battle for Polytopia is simply a great way to get your strategy gaming fix on mobile.
You Must Build a Boat
Like its predecessor 10000000, You Must Build a Boat is graphically raw, but it's nevertheless pretty danged close to a perfect mobile game experience. It mixes a tile-matching casual game with a dungeon crawler to excellent effect.
The premise is that you need to, well, build a boat, by collecting supplies and monsters to serve as crew. Each run, you have to try and last as long as you can by sliding rows and columns to match attacks, shields, keys and other items to help you face the perils ahead.
The gameplay keeps you keen with quests to upgrade your gear and boat. The end goal is to complete your boat and get out -- just as the goal in 10000000 was to reach the 10,000,000 points needed for freedom.
80 Days is based loosely on Jules Verne's "Around the World in Eighty Days" and combines steampunk aesthetic and engaging story telling. You'll play a valet named Passepartout and must pick a path from city to city. Oh, and you can travel around the 3D globe on a mechanical camel. Score!
Xenowerk is a top-down, dual-stick shooter that has you blowing away mutants in the aftermath of a science experiment gone horribly wrong. You'll need to go deeper and deeper into multiple levels of an underground science facility as you shoot your way to objectives, grab new weapons and make your way to the exit. You also have a number of extra skills that do things like freeze your enemies to slow them down and heal yourself when the heat gets to be too much.
The eerie soundtrack and dark levels -- with only your flashlight to guide you -- make this game scarier than most, but the lighting effects and near constant action make it perfect for action gaming fans.
Vainglory
Check out Vainglory if you're big into PvP multiplayer battle arena games. Play quick-match games or lengthier battles, depending on how much time you have to spare. There are over 30 characters to choose from and comes at the low price of free. So it's definitely worth checking out.
I was a big fan of the original Hero Academy when it came out a few years ago because you could choose between uniquely different armies and go to battle with your friends in asynchronous, turn-based combat.
Hero Academy 2 improves upon the original with more polished animations and graphics, new challenges that keep gameplay interesting and new "decks" you can earn or buy to try out different armies. I've only just started to explore the game, but it's already tons of fun just like the original.
Slayaway Camp
Slayaway Camp is, at its core, a Sokoban-style puzzler, but it's what's wrapped around that core gameplay that makes it brilliant.
You play the villain in a series of slasher movies and you need to hit (and slay!) all the teen counselors at a summer camp. The graphics are voxel-based, which keeps the gore-fest entertainingly cartoony and every detail has been lovingly designed -- from the "rewind" option when you fall to the scattered bones you leave in your wake.
Some levels have limits or special features such as fires to help you dispatch your victims -- but be warned, they also provide hazards that you need to avoid yourself. You can also earn coins to unlock special kills. For such a bloodthirsty premise, it's an utter joy.
This Tomb Raider-themed puzzle game game is similar in style to the runaway hit Hitman Go, a strategy game in which you move Agent 47 around a board to take out targets without them seeing you.
In Lara Croft Go, the experience is more complex: Not only do you have to take out enemies from behind or the side, you have to navigate crumbling ruins and solve obstacle mazes. Luckily the move counter has been removed so you can take your time. And each level is short enough that you don't lose too much time if you have to start again. It's a fresh new take that manages to capture the old-school spirit of the original Tomb Raider. And since it doesn't require an internet connection to play, it's great for plane rides.
You're going to die in Don't Starve. You're going to die a lot. An inventor and scientist kicked out of your safe, warm home, you have to rely on your wits and the landscape to build the means to stay alive as long as you possibly can. The dark can kill you. Spiders can kill you. Hunger and fear can kill you.
Each day, you must gather materials to survive the night, while making sure you get enough to eat, while resources such as grass, stones and wood allow you to craft materials. When you die, it's game over and back to the beginning to start all over again.
It's brutal, tense and rewarding. Plus it's art seems inspired by a mix of Tim Burton and Edward Gorey, which is like human catnip to me.
Crashlands is kind of like Don't Starve for people who got frustrated by the unforgiving survival elements. You're a space truck driver who's crash landed on an alien planet. You have to gather resources, build a base and gradually craft your way to getting off-world. It's not all aimless, though. As you progress through the game, you'll find yourself fulfilling quests. This marks it further apart from Don't Starve, which is more or less a sandbox game with the aim being to stay alive as long as possible.
With no such constraints (you can die in Crashlands, but you respawn without losing anything), the game becomes a very different prospect, less fraught with careful conservation of resources and more guided and combative. It is, however, massively fun.
If you were a fan of terrific game Rayman Origins, then it's worth checking out the sequel Rayman: Legends. Help save the enchanted forest by recovering the ancient stolen eggs. This game is great for kids in particular, but adults will probably enjoy it too.
Words can't possibly do Framed justice: It really is one of the more unusual concepts I've seen in some time. The entire game takes place in a wordless noir comic. Our protagonists avoid being spotted by law while double-crossing each other.
Gameplay is not action-based, but context-based: You have to examine each page, shifting the panels around to make sure events occur in the order that sees our hero escape clean, getting the jump on police or sneaking past. Although it may sound good, that's nothing compared to how magnificent it is to experience. And yes, a pair of headphones for the soundtrack is an absolute must.
The tower defense market on mobile, one could argue, is fairly glutted. But if you have just one TD game (or game series) on your device, it's really hard to look past any of the three games in the Kingdom Rush series. They're a few years old now, but they're still about as good as the genre gets. The first game, just called Kingdom Rush, is free, so you can test the waters before diving all the way in.
Iron Marines
If you like the style of tower defense the Kingdom Rush series does so well, you'll definitely like Iron Marines. This game is a newer effort from the same people, Ironhide Game Studio, and takes much of the same great action into the future. Instead of knights and archers, you'll be playing with futuristic soldiers and snipers. Fight aliens and mechas as you strategize the best way to beat the level at hand. But what's cool about this version, is there is even more focus on special characters -- individual heroes with unique abilities you can bring along for the fight with your other units.
If you've always wished you could play Starcraft on your iPhone or iPad, Iron Marines is your best bet.
Mini Metro
It turns out that building and managing train lines is a pretty tricky thing to do, at least if Mini Metro is any indication. It tasks you with building lines based on the metro map as designed by Harry Beck in 1931.
You have to build lines to transport passengers, which indicate their destination with symbols that match stops. You'll also use your limited resources to supply extra carriages and trains to more populous lines and build bridges to more remote stops. It will definitely challenge your strategic planning skills.
The mobile format is perfect for digitizing card games. And if you're looking for the best collectible card game experience, you can't go past Hearthstone, produced with all the polish and shine Blizzard can muster.
The game is based on World of Warcraft, and each of the nine classes has a deck based on its WoW equivalent, which allows for a variety of play styles. There are also meaty single-player and competitive multiplayer options, so it's perfect for a quick play or something more in-depth. In short, it's extremely versatile and you can play it however you like. It's hard to imagine a more perfect digital CCG experience.
The latest expansion, The Witchwood is coming on April 9.
From the developer behind Little Inferno (and set in the same world) comes Human Resource Machine, a game that tasks you with using basic programming to conduct menial office tasks.
It's pretty easy to understand the gameplay, but will really make you think about the best order in which to automate a task. This makes it an awesome introduction to programming, a fun game for programming types or just a standalone puzzle game for those who don't wish to take it further. And, of course, there's a wonderfully sinister story that unfolds as the game progresses…
Machinarium
Fans of point-and-click adventures, hand-drawn graphics and artistically adventurous indie games, look no further. Machinarium is a gorgeously rendered journey through an ominous universe where the answers to the puzzles presented aren't immediately obvious.
Leo's Fortune
Leo's Fortune is visually stunning platform based game where you chase down a thief who stole your gold. Simply slide from left to right through the 24 puzzle-based levels. This adventure game had CNET writers absolutely hooked.
The premise of Threes! is pretty simple: Pair matching numbers, starting with threes. Your base units are ones and twos, which you can push together to create a three. From there, you have to place matching numbers next to each other, then push them together to create a single, doubled number.
The idea is to get the number higher and higher, until you hit the highest number achievable in the game -- 6144 -- on a 4-by-4 grid. It seems simple, but the gameplay has been very carefully balanced to provide a challenge and progression, capturing that elusive "... just one more go" feeling.
Beholder deserves a place of honour alongside brilliant dystopian titles such as Replica, Papers, Please and This War of Mine. As landlord over a block of apartments in a totalitarian state, you oversee the tenants -- quite literally your job is to spy on them for the government.
You can choose to play by the government's rules or covertly help the people under your care, but at great risk. Every action has consequences with high stakes and multiple endings to unlock.
Card Thief
Tinytouchtales' 2015 game Card Crawl combined a roguelike dungeon crawler with a solitaire-style card game. Two years later, the developer followed up with Card Thief, a game that seeks to do the same for stealth-style gameplay. As the eponymous thief, you need to learn how to make the most of shadows, take out foes, steal treasure and make your escape. It sounds simple, but it's a game of richness and depth that slowly unfolds into something beautiful.
Hocus is a game that takes a cue or two from Monument Valley, then moves in its own fascinating direction. It's pared the experience right back to a puzzle game based on Escher-style illusions.
Each level consists of an impossible shape, with a red block and a red hole. The aim is to move the block around the shape and get it into the hole, working with the odd twists in perspective. There are no penalties, no timers and the result is a soothing series of puzzles.
Asmodee Digital is building a solid little stable of board and card games ported to mobile. Onirim is a single-player card game, but it's probably not like any other solitaire game you've ever played.
You need to create streaks of cards to unlock door cards -- unlock the full complement of doors and you win the game. However, there are nightmare cards in the deck that cost you cards and when your deck runs dry, it's game over, whether you have the doors or not. If you're prepared to lose a lot (and once you fully grok how it works) it's utterly engrossing.
Chameleon Run
Chameleon Run brings a new twist to the autorunner. You leap across a series of platforms but you have to make sure the color of your little dude matches the color of the platform, or it's kersplat. Tapping the right side of the screen changes the color, tapping the left lets you jump.
It's simple, and the levels are short, but that's good because timing the jumps and the colors just right can get tricky -- and that's without even completing the level objectives. Only one thing could make it better and that's an endless mode.
What do you get if you take Jetpack Joyride, mix it with VVVVV, give it a fabulous sci-fi makeover, pare it down to just two buttons and make it punishingly twitchy? RunGunJumpGun wears its influences proudly, but it brings something new.
The tech you use to "fly" is your gun, and you need to make split-second decisions: When to use it to fly and when to use it to blast through obstacles. And there's no time to weigh your options. It's a wonderfully balanced, tremendously fun game to play.
Ark Survival Evolved
This one is quite a bit more involved than some of the other games here, but it's a great survival game that challenges you to start with nothing, then slowly uncover the secrets of a land inhabited by dinosaurs.
You'll learn how to build a fire for warmth, how to hunt for food and eventually craft weapons and clothing to increase your chances of survival. A deep, tiered crafting system lets you work your way up to better clothing and weapons, and you can build more advanced structures to try to stay alive amidst dangers from the elements, dinosaurs and more.
Hole.io
In the game Hole.io you play online with other players as a ravenous black hole who devours everything in sight. Drag your finger to move the hole around a city scene as you consume everyday objects like garbage cans and cars, slowly growing to eat larger and larger items. As two minutes ticks off the clock, you'll go from humans to cars to eventually swallowing entire buildings. All you need to do is drag the hole around the map to dominate. The bigger the items you suck up, the more points you get and the larger your hole will become. Get the most points and you win the game.
Hole.io is easy to pick up and play and only lasts two minutes for each game so it's a fun distraction for when you have a little time to waste.
If skateboarding is your jam, or you wish it was, Flip Skater makes it easy to shred on a halfpipe. While skating in real life is complicated, with this game you only need to touch and hold on the screen to start your skater rotating as you leave the halfpipe, then let go as you drop back in to align your board for a clean landing. As you progress and earn coins, you'll be able to choose from a few different skaters, boards and several different locations, from Miami Beach to Lake Baikal. You'll also unlock new tricks such as tail grabs and method airs which you can activate with on screen buttons. While it's not a complicated game, Flip Skater is perfect for those times you want to get in, play some games and get out.
This mobile roguelike game harkens back to the days of pixelated adventure games of yore, but with a modern twist. It's fast paced and has procedurally generated dungeon levels that make the game different each time you play. And like other roguelike games, when you die, you're dead and you have to start all over again from the beginning.
There are six character classes to choose from, each with their own special abilities, strengths and weaknesses. As you wander through the dungeon, you battle tons of different monsters, solve puzzles and explore the area for secret rooms that might contain better items for your character.
Another great feature is that you can play Wayward Souls without being connected to the internet, giving you a great game to play without using data.
This player vs. player mobile game simplifies the classic strategy game we've known for years, making it into a sort of Clash Royale-like game. It harkens back to old build and attack games, but with the cool feature of being able to strategize against real people online. The object of the game is to build units and capture a missile silo while your online opponent does the same. Fully capturing a silo launches a missile at your opponent's base. Once you blow the base up, you win the game. After a win, you collect credits and can unlock new equipment to make your military force stronger for the next opponent.
The graphics are not as good as other top-tier mobile games, but, it really doesn't take away from the fun. The simplicity of the streamlined head-to-head gameplay allows players to concentrate on their next move in the battle, giving the game a more cerebral feel. Perhaps best of all is you can play a game in a relatively short amount of time, making it great for a quick game while you're on the go.
Helix Jump by Voodoo is a tactile puzzle game that's incredibly deceptive in its simplicity. The goal is to bounce a ball down a labyrinth by falling strategically through the cracks on each level without falling on a red zone. Sounds easy, right? Not so fast. With the fun frustration that came with tap and drag games like Flappy Birds and many others since, Helix Jump will have you screaming at the screen, then coming back for "just one more." The haptic response when the ball bounces is also a nice touch.
Terraria on mobile stays true to the original adventure game on PC and consoles with the same charming graphics, same enormous worlds to explore and same complex crafting system. The randomly generated world means every time you start anew it will be a different experience and will take you hours of gameplay to discover all the map's secrets.
Based heavily on Minecraft, Terraria has since had numerous updates with countless additions to the original core gameplay and the mobile version has all the same features. If you're looking for a deep game that you can really get lost in on a tablet or iPad while on vacation or even on a long flight, Terraria is an excellent choice.