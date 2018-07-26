Best and craziest high-end wireless speakers

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • high-end-audio-01.jpg
  • img8841.jpg
  • ov-img01
  • ma770greygallery21024x10241c2e0cf4-8d1e-4fa6-b9f9-4dba4ef2b4cd1024x1024.jpg
  • 01-devialet-gold-phantom.jpg
  • devialet-phantom-01.jpg
  • naim-muso-01.jpg
  • naim-mu-so-qb-31.jpg
  • bowers-wilkins-zeppelin-wireless-08.jpg
  • Polk Audio Woodbourne
  • ces_2014_audio_18_1.jpg
  • oneclassic2-1.jpg
  • dynxeo2whitesidestand.jpg
  • house-of-marley-one-foundation-05.jpg
  • sonos-play5-2015-07.jpg
  • xlrs100anglerightgrille.jpg
  • 20151223230042.jpg
  • ls50-wireless-white-lifestyle-1.jpg
  • pulse2blkfront.jpg
  • AeroDream One

High-end Wi-Fi hi-fi

For a cashed-up audiophile, a $200 portable Bluetooth speaker isn't always going to cut it. And in response in recent years, the "high-end" wireless speaker category has blossomed.

These speakers have taken inspiration from the likes of Sonos and the original Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin, and can cost anywhere from a grand to over half a million. They feature either Bluetooth streaming or Wi-Fi and sometimes both.

We look at some of the best, and also some of the most bizarre, high-end wireless speakers available today. All prices are in USD.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
1
of 20

Sonus Faber SF 16

At $10,000 or so, the Sonus Faber SF 16 is definitely in the upper stratosphere when it comes to wireless speakers. But what makes it truly special is a unique pair of retractable arms which house the mid-range drivers and tweeters .

Published:Caption:Photo:Ty Pendlebury/CNETSee More
2
of 20

Cotodama Lyric Speaker

The £3,500/$4,500 Cotodama Lyric Speaker is part karaoke machine, part wireless speaker -- we wouldn't want to connect a microphone, though. The Lyric Speaker offers a transparent front panel which can display lyrics for over 2 million songs. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Cotodama
3
of 20

Master & Dynamic MA770

A wireless speaker made of concrete? Now we've heard everything. Master & Dynamic's $1,600 speaker features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and was dreamed up by the designer of the National Museum of African History in Culture.

Published:Caption:Photo:Master & Dynamic
4
of 20
Read First Take

Devialet Gold Phantom

The Devialet Gold Phantom is a high-end wireless speaker with a somewhat-crazy 4,500 watts of power. True to its name, it features 22-carat rose-gold flourishes and costs a cool $3K, £1,690, or about AU$3,050. Based on a brief demo in the CNET office, it sounded better than the previous Phantoms we had heard, including...

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 20
Read First Take
$2,990.00 at Amazon.com

Devialet Silver Phantom

This Devialet Silver Phantom, which will set you back a cool $2,350. Like the Gold Phantom and the "vanilla" Phantom, the Silver features a pressurized design that the makers liken to a bomb. It features a quirky setup routine -- "gently touch the Phantom" -- and streams Spotify Connect, and over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew / CNET
6
of 20

Naim mu-so

The original Naim mu-so is a $1,500 tabletop radio which features a drop-dead gorgeous design and high-end performance. While it could act as a sound bar for your TV, you wouldn't want to put anything on top of it due to that distinctive weighted volume-knob-cum-control-panel.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
7
of 20

Naim mu-so Qb

The $1,000 Naim mu-so Qb is a is a cut-down version of the original, and also features a lucite base, uniquely modern lines and a giant touchscreen with volume knob on top.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 20
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Crutchfield

Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless

Where the first Zeppelin was an iPod dock, this $700 Zeppelin Wireless has dispensed with proprietary connectors entirely in favor of a more egalitarian option. This high-end speaker comes with Bluetooth, AirPlay and Spotify Connect, and it sounds decent to boot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 20
Read First Take
$699.98 at Amazon.com

Polk Audio Woodbourne

One of the original credenza-style wireless speakers, the Polk Audio Woodbourne debuted in 2013 for $600. While its Bluetooth-only design means it's a little behind compared to more advanced Wi-Fi models, it's now available for a pretty (or at least more) reasonable $300.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
10
of 20
Read First Take
$399.99 at Walmart

Eclipse TD-M1

The wireless Eclipse TD-M1 is a wireless, desktop stereo speaker system worth $1,000. While it features Wi-Fi and AirPlay, you can also connect anything you like to its 3.5mm input.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ty Pendlebury/CNET
11
of 20

OneClassic2

The OneClassic2 is a self-contained, fully wireless speaker. It's a stereo speaker pair that features an acrylic construction. While the company suggests the speakers are quite rugged and portable, at $3,680 we'd be content leaving these on a sidetable.

Published:Caption:
12
of 20

​Dynaudio Xeo 2

At $1,600 the wireless Dynaudio Xeo 2 isn't the craziest speaker here, but it's the performance rather than the price or design that makes the Xeo 2 stand out. CNET's Audiophiliac reckons they're "the sort of speaker a seasoned audiophile could love."

Published:Caption:Photo:​DynaudioRead the article
13
of 20

House of Marley One Foundation

The House of Marley One Foundation features a distinctive thick slab of oak and offers a number of different streaming and connectivity options.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 20
Read Full Review
$960.00 at Amazon.com

Sonos Play:5

While not as "fancy" as some of the other speakers here, the latest Sonos Play:5 brings with it the heritage that inspired many high-end wireless speakers. It lacks bits of gold, and it doesn't even have Bluetooth -- but what it does have is excellent performance and amazing ease-of-use.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 20
Read Full Review
$499.00 at Amazon.com

McIntosh RS100

Another entrant in the $1,000 compact hi-fi speaker category, the McIntosh RS100 is based on DTS' Play-Fi standard. This standard offers increased compatibility with other manufacturers such as Polk, Definitive Technology and even Rotel.

The McIntosh doesn't look like any other wireless speaker we've seen, as it features a typically macho VU meter and silver knobs.

Published:Caption:Photo:McIntosh
16
of 20

HiVi MS-2

Looking more like a can crusher than a wireless speaker, the $4,600 HiVi MS-2 is truly one of the weirdest speaker designs we've come across. It's a 2.1-channel system, somehow, and includes both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Published:Caption:
17
of 20

​KEF LS50W

A wireless version of the well-received KEF LS50, these $2,200 speakers add onboard amplification in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability. The KEF system offers a tightly integrated sound and the ability to serve directly from high-end Roon software makes it a 21st Century jukebox.

Published:Caption:Photo:KEF
18
of 20

Sonos for audiophiles

The Bluesound family of products is brought to us from the minds behind NAD and PSB and has a number of features Sonos doesn't. First is support for hi-res music; second is a dedicated CD-ripper/server called the Vault 2. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Bluesound
19
of 20
Read Full Review
$299.00 at Amazon.com

Stairway to Bevan

No high-end wireless speaker roundup would be complete without this tower of ridiculousness: the AeroDream One from Jarre Technologies. This gleaming iPhone dock and aptX-Bluetooth speaker -- last valued at $560,000 -- requires a ladder to reach the top. This particular one comes complete with its own (electronic musician and designer) Jean Michel Jarre .

Published:Caption:Photo:Thomas Deron/Jarre TechnologiesRead the article
20
of 20
Now Reading

Best and craziest high-end wireless speakers

Up Next

Apple vs. Sonos vs. Google: The best (and worst) Wi-Fi speakers

Latest Stories

2019 Ford F-150 Limited gets Raptor's 450-horsepower engine

2019 Ford F-150 Limited gets Raptor's 450-horsepower engine

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
Sorry, the new LCD iPhone may not ship until October

Sorry, the new LCD iPhone may not ship until October

by
Sandy Hook victim's parents slam Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg in open letter

Sandy Hook victim's parents slam Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg in open letter

by
Upright freezer or chest freezer: Which should you buy?

Upright freezer or chest freezer: Which should you buy?

by
Spotify hits 83 million subscribers

Spotify hits 83 million subscribers

by