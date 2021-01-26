BenQ's HT3550i 4K projector is ready for its close-up

This home theater projector brings incredible detail but only mediocre contrast and brightness.
The flat and wide HT3550i is a 4K projector with impressive color and detail.
The HT3550i isn't a short-throw projector, but it has a shorter throw than many competitors, so it needs to be closer to the screen.
The HT3550i is one of the few projectors in its category with lens shift.
A small door can cover the zoom and focus controls for a smoother look.
Lots of connections: two HDMI, two USB, and even an optical out.
The remote has an amber backlight and all the buttons you'd need for adjustments on the go.
The HT3550i comes with a streaming stick that mounts out of sight inside the projector's case, so it doesn't take up one of the HDMI inputs.
The streaming stick comes with its own remote.
Stacked for a comparison with the Optoma UHD30.
