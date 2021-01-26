CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

BenQ's HT3550i 4K projector is ready for its close-up

This home theater projector brings incredible detail but only mediocre contrast and brightness.

BenQ HT3550i
BenQ HT3550i

The flat and wide HT3550i is a 4K projector with impressive color and detail. 

Throw
Throw

The HT3550i isn't a short-throw projector, but it has a shorter throw than many competitors, so it needs to be closer to the screen.

Lens shift
Lens shift

The HT3550i is one of the few projectors in its category with lens shift.

Buttons
Buttons

A small door can cover the zoom and focus controls for a smoother look.

A bevy of inputs
A bevy of inputs

Lots of connections: two HDMI, two USB, and even an optical out.

Backlit remote
Backlit remote

The remote has an amber backlight and all the buttons you'd need for adjustments on the go. 

Streaming stick
Streaming stick

The HT3550i comes with a streaming stick that mounts out of sight inside the projector's case, so it doesn't take up one of the HDMI inputs.

Second remote
Second remote

The streaming stick comes with its own remote.

4K projectors
4K projectors

Stacked for a comparison with the Optoma UHD30

For more info, check out BenQ HT3550i 4K projector review: Sharp and colorful, but needs more pop.  

