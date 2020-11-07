BenQ GV1: Adorable, but not quite lovable

CNET también está disponible en español.
The tiny BenQ GV1 looks great... on the outside.
Dōmo-kun, the official mascot of Japan's NHK public broadcast network, spots the BenQ GV1 in the wild, and cautiously approaches.
Dōmo and GV1 meet. It is tense. The world holds its breath.
They have lots in common!
Dōmo departs, happy to have made a new friend.
Meanwhile, the BenQ GV1 is a tiny portable projector with 480p resolution. For our full review, check out BenQ GV1 review: Tiny portable projector will break your heart.
There's no lens shift, but you can tilt the top back to angle the lens upward, which works great and reveals the lovely yellow accent.
The GV1 is rated for 200 lumens. I measured a bit less.
The focus wheel is very small, making it a little difficult to get a precise focus.
The GV1 uses the Aptoide store, which isn't great. Some apps, like Netflix, work fine, but others, like Vudu, don't load correctly.
You only get volume and Bluetooth buttons, meaning you have to use the remote or BenQs app to control any other aspect of the projector.
One of the GV1's main problems is the lack of a real input. Instead, it's got a single USB-C connection and comes with a USB-C-to-HDMI dongle. It occasionally causes issues.
The tripod mount on the bottom is a nice touch.
The only way to get an HDMI source into the GV1.
The remote reminds me of the old Apple TV remote, but has raised rubbery buttons. For our full review, check out BenQ GV1 review: Tiny portable projector will break your heart.
