BenQ GV1: Adorable, but not quite lovable

The tiny BenQ GV1 looks great... on the outside.

BenQ GV1
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

BenQ GV1

Dōmo-kun, the official mascot of Japan's NHK public broadcast network, spots the BenQ GV1 in the wild, and cautiously approaches. 

Dōmo and GV1
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Dōmo and GV1

Dōmo and GV1 meet. It is tense. The world holds its breath.

Friends
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Friends

They have lots in common!

So long!
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

So long!

Dōmo departs, happy to have made a new friend.

GV1
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

GV1

Meanwhile, the BenQ GV1 is a tiny portable projector with 480p resolution. For our full review, check out BenQ GV1 review: Tiny portable projector will break your heart.

Keeping your head up
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Keeping your head up

There's no lens shift, but you can tilt the top back to angle the lens upward, which works great and reveals the lovely yellow accent.

Little lumens
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Little lumens

The GV1 is rated for 200 lumens. I measured a bit less.

Nice profile
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Nice profile

The focus wheel is very small, making it a little difficult to get a precise focus.

Apps
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Apps

The GV1 uses the Aptoide store, which isn't great. Some apps, like Netflix, work fine, but others, like Vudu, don't load correctly.

Controls
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Controls

You only get volume and Bluetooth buttons, meaning you have to use the remote or BenQs app to control any other aspect of the projector.

Input
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Input

One of the GV1's main problems is the lack of a real input. Instead, it's got a single USB-C connection and comes with a USB-C-to-HDMI dongle. It occasionally causes issues.

Tripod
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Tripod

The tripod mount on the bottom is a nice touch.

Dongle
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Dongle

The only way to get an HDMI source into the GV1.

Remote
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The remote reminds me of the old Apple TV remote, but has raised rubbery buttons. 

For our full review, check out BenQ GV1 review: Tiny portable projector will break your heart

