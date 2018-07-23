Behind the scenes at Misty Robotics

CNET también está disponible en español.

Misty II

This is Misty II, a programmable robot for homes and offices. It's made by Misty Robotics.

At the moment, Misty II is targeted at programmers, developers and students. Misty Robotics is hoping they'll use the platform to make the robot do all sorts of things from acting as a home security robot to elder care.

It has a range of sensors and cameras that let it map rooms and perform object (and facial) detection.

Hi, Misty

Misty II is still in development, but one of the demos we saw could be useful in a reception situation. After registering my face and the person I was supposed to be meeting, Misty greeted me and recognized me as a visitor. Then, Misty took me to my host.

Ian Bernstein with Misty

Founder and Head of Product Ian Bernstein sits with two Misty II robots.

Accessories

Misty is modular, so you can add any number of accessories or add-on items to the robot, like a grippy arm or a tray to deliver items.

Sphero inspiration

Misty Robotics is a spin-off from Sphero. These are some of the robots that inspired the team.

Magnetic dock

Swap in this magnetic attachment at the back of Misty and you can make it tow a tray.

I see you, R2

Misty has a range of eye expressions that you can change to your liking.

Touchscreens

One item you can add to the back of Misty is a touch panel.

Early versions

Some early versions of Misty throughout its development.

Blockly

It's easy to code Misty to do anything from move to change its expression and make noises with just a few blocks of code.

Coffee, anyone?

Using Blockly, I coded Misty to deliver a cup of coffee and display heart eyes.

The original Misty

Engineers work on putting together components of the original Misty robot, currently on sale.

Putting Misty together

Much of the robot assembly is done at Misty's headquarters.

LED mohawk

Misty can also power a number of other items, such as this 3D-printed LED mohawk made by one of the engineers.

Charging dock

Misty will have a charging pad that it can roll onto.

Arduino backpack

The mohawk is just one way to make use of the Arduino backpack.

Making a Misty

Engineers solder components for the Misty I.

