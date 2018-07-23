Behind the scenes at Misty Robotics

This is Misty II, a programmable robot for homes and offices. It's made by Misty Robotics.
At the moment, Misty II is targeted at programmers, developers and students. Misty Robotics is hoping they'll use the platform to make the robot do all sorts of things from acting as a home security robot to elder care.
It has a range of sensors and cameras that let it map rooms and perform object (and facial) detection.
Misty II is still in development, but one of the demos we saw could be useful in a reception situation. After registering my face and the person I was supposed to be meeting, Misty greeted me and recognized me as a visitor. Then, Misty took me to my host.