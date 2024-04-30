X

Beats Solo Buds Make Their Debut

Here's a look at the new Beats Solo Buds in their various color options.

David Carnoy
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.
See full bio
David Carnoy
woman wearing black earbud
1 of 9 Beats

Simple black is always an option people like.

Beats earbud case connected to an iPhone
2 of 9 Beats

You can use your iPhone 15 with USB-C charge out to charge the buds. 

Naomi Osaka wearing a red Beats earbud
3 of 9 Beats

Tennis player Naomi Osaka is one of the Beats brand ambassadors. 

purple Beats earbuds
4 of 9 Beats

I'm not sure what arctic purple is. This color looks like lavender to me.

purple Beats earbuds out of case
5 of 9 Beats

The case for the buds is quite compact because it has no battery.

Shacarri Richardson wearing Beats earbud
6 of 9 Beats

Track star Shacarri Richardson is also a Beats brand ambassador. 

Beats earbuds in gray
7 of 9 Beats

The gray buds look nice.

Beats earbuds in red
8 of 9 Beats

Beats is back with a transparent model.

all colors of Beats Solo Buds
9 of 9 Beats

These are all the colors that are available.

