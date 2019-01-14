CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-8
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-166
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-9
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-10
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-14
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-26
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-24
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-29
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-30
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-34
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-39
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-36
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-37
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-40
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-45
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-47
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-52
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-57
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-59
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-77
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-60
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-68
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-66-1
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-70
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-75
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-76
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-78
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-82
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-85
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-91
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-101
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-93
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-106
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-110
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-102
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-107
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-108
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-116
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-120
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-121
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-123
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-129
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-130
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-131
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-134
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-135
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-136
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-138
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-139
  • avengers-station-ces-2019-hulkbuster
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-145
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-146
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-142
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-151
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-150
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-149
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-156
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-155
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-157
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-161
  • avengers-station-vegas-ces-2019-164

Welcome, trainees!

Welcome to the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. Yes, it's CES week, but the truth is even quirky gadgets get boring. So CNET's Eric Franklin and I headed over to become members of Marvel's Avengers.

The exhibit is set up so that you traverse through various rooms learning about each of the heroes, villains and weapons of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
1
of 61

Tickets to ride

With your commemorative ticket (we chose Black Panther, obvs), you're now ready to head into the training exhibit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
2
of 61

Training facility

The entire exhibit features a multitude of interactive components which allow you to "train" to be an Avenger or simply see how your strength stacks up against the current Avengers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
3
of 61

Screens are everywhere

Nearly every area you can explore has at least one screen for you to explore and watch some clips on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
4
of 61

Entrance briefing

S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) provides your entry briefing, warning you not to break anything or Tony Stark will be mad.

The exhibit opened years ago, hence the appearance of many cast members and heroes since it's pre-Snappening

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
5
of 61

First up: Captain America

Materials and costumes behind glass are from various films, which tbh is unfortunate considering how hard it makes some of them to photograph.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
6
of 61

Screens as far as you can see

And all informative screens. As you can sort of see here, each hero has dedicated sections so you can learn all about the Avengers.

Some of the content is outdated (there's a whole section on Bucky Barnes that says the Winter Soldier doesn't remember his past), but it's all interesting nonetheless and fans are still discovering new things in the info. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
7
of 61

Self-guided exhibits

Everything can be perused and read at your own speed, which means some lazy meandering sometimes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
8
of 61

Cap's motorcycle

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
9
of 61

Replicas of Cap's shield

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
10
of 61

OG Cap

The leather jacket, shirt and helmet Cap wears in the movie's, plus those classic trading Agent Phil Coulsen comes to love. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
11
of 61

Classic traders

All about Cap's beginnings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
12
of 61

Strangely, sans blood

I definitely expected some of Agent Coulson's blood on there.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
13
of 61

Cap's pod

He went in as Steve Rogers and came out the super-serum'd Captain America.\

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
14
of 61

Hulk got loose

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
15
of 61

Bruce Banner's lab

Filled with all of Banner's experiments and interactive Hulk exhibits.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
16
of 61

Some fake Banner blood

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
17
of 61

How you stack up to Hulk

A normal hand doesn't even come close to Hulk's palm.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
18
of 61

A closer look at those areas

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
19
of 61

Explore the brain transformation

From Banner to Hulk and back again.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
20
of 61

Changing brain chemistry

You can see interact with the displays to see what happens to Banner's and Hulk's brain chemistry when transitioning.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
21
of 61

Test your strength

Squeeze the handles to see how you compare to the Avengers team members.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
22
of 61

Nearly Iron Man

CNET's Eric Franklin might actually be the new Black Panther, well, either that or the next Iron Man.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
23
of 61

Spectrometry Testing Zone

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
24
of 61

Up closer with reality

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
25
of 61

Banner's lab is full of radiation

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
26
of 61

Researching AI

In hindsight, AI research probably wasn't the best idea at the level Banner and Stark were looking into it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
27
of 61

Broken Ultron

At least, I *hope* it's once Ultron has been disassembled.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
28
of 61

Vision's room

Contains his "coffin" and screens full of info on the creation of Vision.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
29
of 61

Inside Vision's brain

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
30
of 61

Vision's brain power?

OK, it's actually an employee door, I know.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
31
of 61

Four more heroes

Each housing unit features a see-through glass pane of information, with costumes behind. From left to right you can see Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Agent Maria Hill, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
32
of 61

Ant-Man irl

Life-size!

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
33
of 61

Helmet up

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
34
of 61

Falcon's wingspan

In person, you can see Falcon's (Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie) full spread wingspan.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
35
of 61

Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch

As you can see in the next photo, the glass panes in front of the costumes are actually screens which display different images of the characters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
36
of 61

Controlling her powers

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
37
of 61

Hazardous villains

The next room had really hard-to-see blue light, but I still tried to capture the "hazards."

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
38
of 61

Hydra uniform, weapons

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
39
of 61

Dark Elf, more Hydra

The sign in front of the Dark Elf says "Warning: Alien Substances. Proper safety attire required. Exercise extreme caution. Security clearance required. Authorized personnel only." 

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
40
of 61

Thor's room

A beautiful mess of screens and a Mjolnir "test" plaque for those who think they're worthy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
41
of 61

Mjolnir is for the worthy

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
42
of 61

Thor's original costume

With a Norse inscription below.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
43
of 61

Norse inscription

It reads: "To our brethren of the order of S.T.A.T.I.O.N., herewith stands the warrior garments of Thor Odinson, a commemorative symbol of the alliance between Asgard and the heroes of Midgard."  

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
44
of 61

Screens everywhere

Thor's room has the most screens of any other room, and each is filled with info on related topics, like Loki. (But no mention of that recent retcon of his role in 2012's Avengers.)

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
45
of 61

All about Mjolnir

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
46
of 61

On auroras and the Bifrost

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
47
of 61

Also known as Stark's lab

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
48
of 61

All about Anthony "Tony" Stark

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
49
of 61

The Hulkbuster

In all of its extremely large glory.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
50
of 61

Under construction

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
51
of 61

Developing a new model perhaps?

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
52
of 61

Seven Iron Man suits

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
53
of 61

From the beginning...

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
54
of 61

To the more recognizable models and...

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
55
of 61

Finally the later models.

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
56
of 61

Battle with Ultron

In the final "room" you and your companions "battle" Ultron. First you choose a hero to play as and you're handed an iPod Touch configured as whomever you chose.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
57
of 61

Ultron appears and you defeat him

By tapping, or using gestures on your device you all combine "powers" to damage Ultron and blow him up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
58
of 61

Congrats, says Hill, you're an Agent now

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
59
of 61

Join the team!

Published:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
60
of 61

Avengers assemble!

Overall, the exhibit is a bit old and out of date. One worker told us that there are plans to update it over the summer with new characters and movies, and that it's taken a long time due to franchise negotiations. Hopefully come CES 2020 we'll get a look at Black Panther, Thanos and newer content. 

In the meantime, check out our predications and theories for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame and all things MCU-related.

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNETRead the article
61
of 61
Now Reading

Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibit in Vegas was the best part of my CES 2019

Up Next

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2019

Latest Stories

Game of Thrones season 8: The betting odds on who rules and who dies

Game of Thrones season 8: The betting odds on who rules and who dies

by
Best tax software and services compared: Turbo Tax vs. H&R Block and more

Best tax software and services compared: Turbo Tax vs. H&R Block and more

by
Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 7 one year from today

Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 7 one year from today

by
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat isn't all-new -- and that's OK, VW says

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat isn't all-new -- and that's OK, VW says

by
2019 Detroit Auto Show recap: Ford Explorer, Shelby GT500, Toyota Supra and more

2019 Detroit Auto Show recap: Ford Explorer, Shelby GT500, Toyota Supra and more

by