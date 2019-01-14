And all informative screens. As you can sort of see here, each hero has dedicated sections so you can learn all about the Avengers.
Some of the content is outdated (there's a whole section on Bucky Barnes that says the Winter Soldier doesn't remember his past), but it's all interesting nonetheless and fans are still discovering new things in the info.
Each housing unit features a see-through glass pane of information, with costumes behind. From left to right you can see Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Agent Maria Hill, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).
Overall, the exhibit is a bit old and out of date. One worker told us that there are plans to update it over the summer with new characters and movies, and that it's taken a long time due to franchise negotiations. Hopefully come CES 2020 we'll get a look at Black Panther, Thanos and newer content.