Asus ZenFone Max Pro is a budget wonder

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro was first launched in India back in April, and has since launched in other countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Depending on where you get it from though, prices may vary.
In India, the ZenFone Max Pro starts at around 10,999 Indian rupee (which converts to about $165, £115 and AU$215) for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, but for Singapore, the same phone will go for S$348, or about $255, £195 and AU$345.
It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (2,160x1,080 pixels) resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, a 5,000mAh battery and runs stock Android 8.1.