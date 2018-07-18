Asus ZenFone Max Pro is a budget wonder

CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro was first launched in India back in April, and has since launched in other countries, such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Depending on where you get it from though, prices may vary. 

In India, the ZenFone Max Pro starts at around 10,999 Indian rupee (which converts to about $165, £115 and AU$215) for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, but for Singapore, the same phone will go for S$348, or about $255, £195 and AU$345.

It sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (2,160x1,080 pixels) resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, a 5,000mAh battery and runs stock Android 8.1.

Published:
1
of 8
See Product

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

The ZenFone Max Pro's 5,000mAh battery ensures this phone will last a very long time even for a heavy user.

Published:
2
of 8
See Product

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

The rear 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera takes pretty decent shots, and there's an HDR mode that lets you take great lowlight shots as well.

Published:
3
of 8
See Product

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

The brushed metal of the phone gives it a very elegant finish.

Published:
4
of 8
See Product

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

The ZenFone Max Pro features a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port.

Published:
5
of 8
See Product

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

The front 8-megapixel camera also features an LED flash for taking the perfect selfie.

Published:
6
of 8
See Product

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

The fingerprint scanner is located at the back of the phone.

Published:
7
of 8
See Product

Asus ZenFone Max Pro

There are no logos on the front of the phone, keeping Max's look clean.

Published:
8
of 8
See Product
