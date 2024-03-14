Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: A Big, Powerful Transformation

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra redesigns the phone line to feature a big 6.78-inch display.
A splash of color
This review unit comes in Misty Grey, but the phone is also available in Skyline Blue, Eternal Black and Desert Sand.
The Zenfone and ROG Phone 8 Pro side by side
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra shares a lot of specs with the company's gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 Pro.
Cameras
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra's camera includes a 50-megapixel main lens, a 13-megapixel wide lens and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.
Zenfone, ROG collide
The phones feature the same camera, size size screen and a headphone jack.
Zenfone, ROG differences
The Zenfone's $900 starting price is $100 cheaper than the base ROG Phone 8, which costs $1,000.
Zenfone, ROG differences
The ROG phone also includes a second USB-C port, LEDs on the back and gaming-specific AI features.
Game Genie
The Game Genie overlay does make its way to the Zenfone.
Speakers
The Zenfone has dual speakers along with equalizer settings for enhancing audio.
Charging mode
The Zenfone also has passthrough charging, which if enabled, lets the phone run directly from a charger in order to preserve battery capacity.
Front camera hiding
If you don't want to see the front-facing camera on the screen, you can opt for a bar that hides it.
Gestures
You can enable the phone to light up when you pick it up.
Refresh rate
The Zenfone's screen can run at an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz or a consistent 120Hz. You can also bump it up to 144Hz within games.
Zenfone 11 Ultra, Zenfone 10
With its 6.78-inch display, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is much bigger than last year's Zenfone 10, which has a 5.9-inch screen.
Zenfone 11, Zenfone 10 cameras
The camera modules on the Zenfone 11 and 10.
Zenfone 11 and 10
Asus says the Zenfone 10 is remaining on sale but has not yet announced if a new, smaller Zenfone is in the works.
Stacking Zenfones
For further comparison, here is the Zenfone 10 stacked on top of the Zenfone 11.