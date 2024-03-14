X

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: A Big, Powerful Transformation

The biggest Zenfone yet gains a lot of features from the ROG line of gaming phones.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
1 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra redesigns the phone line to feature a big 6.78-inch display.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
2 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

A splash of color

This review unit comes in Misty Grey, but the phone is also available in Skyline Blue, Eternal Black and Desert Sand.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
3 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Zenfone and ROG Phone 8 Pro side by side

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra shares a lot of specs with the company's gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
4 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Cameras

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra's camera includes a 50-megapixel main lens, a 13-megapixel wide lens and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
5 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone, ROG collide

The phones feature the same camera, size size screen and a headphone jack.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
6 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone, ROG differences

The Zenfone's $900 starting price is $100 cheaper than the base ROG Phone 8, which costs $1,000.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
7 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone, ROG differences

The ROG phone also includes a second USB-C port, LEDs on the back and gaming-specific AI features.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
8 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Game Genie

The Game Genie overlay does make its way to the Zenfone.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
9 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Speakers

The Zenfone has dual speakers along with equalizer settings for enhancing audio.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
10 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Charging mode

The Zenfone also has passthrough charging, which if enabled, lets the phone run directly from a charger in order to preserve battery capacity.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
11 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Front camera hiding

If you don't want to see the front-facing camera on the screen, you can opt for a bar that hides it.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
12 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Gestures

You can enable the phone to light up when you pick it up.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
13 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Refresh rate

The Zenfone's screen can run at an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz or a consistent 120Hz. You can also bump it up to 144Hz within games.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
14 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone 11 Ultra, Zenfone 10

With its 6.78-inch display, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is much bigger than last year's Zenfone 10, which has a 5.9-inch screen.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
15 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone 11, Zenfone 10 cameras

The camera modules on the Zenfone 11 and 10.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
16 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Zenfone 11 and 10

Asus says the Zenfone 10 is remaining on sale but has not yet announced if a new, smaller Zenfone is in the works.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
17 of 17 Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Stacking Zenfones

For further comparison, here is the Zenfone 10 stacked on top of the Zenfone 11.

