Asus ZenBook S lifts up with ergonomic hinge

Asus ZenBook S

The Asus ZenBook S ultrabook is sleek and powerful and weighs 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) and measures 12.9mm thick (0.5 inches). The 13.3-inch display can go up to 4K resolution and will have up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
1
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

The ZenBook S features a cool ergonomic design called ErgoLift that raises the laptop for easier typing.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
2
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

The Burgundy Red version is pretty and looks to have been manhandled by everyone at the press event.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
3
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

The brushed metal surface features Asus' signature concentric circle design. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
4
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

The ZenBook is super slim and light. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
5
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

Lifting up the laptop does make it lean further back though, and it looks a bit weird. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
6
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

The keyboard is backlit, too.

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
7
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

The 13.3-inch display can support up to 4K resolution in some models. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
8
of 9
Asus ZenBook S

There's also Windows Hello support with a fingerprint scanner. 

Photo:Aloysius Low/CNET
9
of 9
