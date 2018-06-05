Asus ZenBook S lifts up with ergonomic hinge

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Asus ZenBook S ultrabook is sleek and powerful and weighs 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) and measures 12.9mm thick (0.5 inches). The 13.3-inch display can go up to 4K resolution and will have up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
The ZenBook S features a cool ergonomic design called ErgoLift that raises the laptop for easier typing.
The Burgundy Red version is pretty and looks to have been manhandled by everyone at the press event.
The brushed metal surface features Asus' signature concentric circle design.
The ZenBook is super slim and light.
Lifting up the laptop does make it lean further back though, and it looks a bit weird.
The keyboard is backlit, too.
The 13.3-inch display can support up to 4K resolution in some models.
There's also Windows Hello support with a fingerprint scanner.