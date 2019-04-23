Asus unleashes a barrage of ROG gaming laptops for spring

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • asus-bmw-face-off-concept-01
  • 08-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • 18-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • 21-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-04
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-02
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-08
  • asus-rog-g703-01
  • 02-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • asus-bmw-face-off-concept-03
  • asus-bmw-face-off-concept-04
  • asus-bmw-face-off-concept-05
  • asus-bmw-face-off-concept-06
  • 09-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • 12-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • 13-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • 19-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • 20-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • 22-asus-gaming-laptops-rog-strix
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-07
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-13
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-14
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-15
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-16
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-17
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-18
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-19
  • asus-rog-zephyrus-s-gx502-21
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-03
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-04
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-05
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-09
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-10
  • asus-rog-mothership-gz700gx-11
  • asus-rog-g703-02
  • asus-rog-g703-03
  • 03-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 04-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 05-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 06-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 07-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 08-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 10-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 11-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 12-asus-gaming-laptops-fx505du
  • 01-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du
  • 03-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du
  • 04-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du
  • 05-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du
  • 06-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du
  • 08-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du
  • 09-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du
  • 10-asus-gaming-laptops-fx705du

Asus/BMW Face Off concept

Asus worked with BMW Designworks to create this concept with swirling lines that mimic the airflow, atypical lighting design and a transparent window into the inner workings. Unfortunately, the nonworking model we saw didn't show any of that, so it was hard to appreciate the company's excitement. The new Strix G laptop design does reflect some of the concept's aesthetic, though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
1
of 53

ROG Keystone

This NFC key connects ROG Strix Hero III and Scar III gamers with profiles and encrypted cloud storage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
2
of 53

ROG Strix G

The new Strix G, which encompasses the Hero III and Scar III, had the most dramatic redesign of Asus' updates. They're much more streamlined and attractive than the models they replace, with extra-cool lighting design. The underglow makes it look like the laptop is levitating.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
3
of 53

ROG Strix Hero III

The Hero III and Scar III differ by appearance: The Hero has a black brushed-metal finish, while the Scar has a dark gray carbon-fiber-like pattern.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
4
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

The GX502 is basically the GX501 with updated components.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
5
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

This formally debuted at CES, but now that the processor's available it will go on sale. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
6
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

With its kickstand-supported 17-inch display and detachable keyboard, the Mothership is definitely unusual. Probably too unusual, as the design seems kind of clumsy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
7
of 53

ROG G703

This is the clamshell equivalent of the Mothership, a hulking brute of a 17-inch laptop.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
8
of 53

TUF FX505

The TUF budget models are physically identical to the models that launched at CES 2019 with AMD CPUs and graphics. Now Asus adds models with AMD CPUs and up to Nvidia 1660 Ti graphics.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
9
of 53

Asus/BMW Face Off concept

Just photos to swipe, swipe, swipe though from here on out. Don't expect any more captions.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
10
of 53

Asus/BMW Face Off concept

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
11
of 53

Asus/BMW Face Off concept

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
12
of 53

Asus/BMW Face Off concept

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
13
of 53

ROG Keystone

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
14
of 53

ROG Strix Hero III

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
15
of 53

ROG Strix Hero III

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
16
of 53

ROG Strix Hero III

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
17
of 53

ROG Strix Hero III

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
18
of 53

ROG Strix G

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
19
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
20
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
21
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
22
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
23
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
24
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
25
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
26
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
27
of 53

Zephyrus S GX502

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
28
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
29
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
30
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
31
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
32
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
33
of 53

ROG Mothership GZ700GX

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
34
of 53

ROG G703

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
35
of 53

ROG G703

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
36
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
37
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
38
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
39
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
40
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
41
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
42
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
43
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
44
of 53

TUF FX505

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
45
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
46
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
47
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
48
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
49
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
50
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
51
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
52
of 53

TUF FX705

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
53
of 53
Now Reading

Asus unleashes a barrage of ROG gaming laptops for spring

Up Next

25 best battery life laptops

Latest Stories

You can take Amazon returns to any Kohl's store in the US

You can take Amazon returns to any Kohl's store in the US

by
Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

by
Galaxy Fold teardown may reveal fatal flaws in Samsung foldable phone

Galaxy Fold teardown may reveal fatal flaws in Samsung foldable phone

by
iPhone XS and XR review: Six months in, here's how they're holding up

iPhone XS and XR review: Six months in, here's how they're holding up

by
AT&T misses on revenue; loses more DirecTV Now customers

AT&T misses on revenue; loses more DirecTV Now customers

by