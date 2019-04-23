Asus unleashes a barrage of ROG gaming laptops for spring

Asus worked with BMW Designworks to create this concept with swirling lines that mimic the airflow, atypical lighting design and a transparent window into the inner workings. Unfortunately, the nonworking model we saw didn't show any of that, so it was hard to appreciate the company's excitement. The new Strix G laptop design does reflect some of the concept's aesthetic, though.
The new Strix G, which encompasses the Hero III and Scar III, had the most dramatic redesign of Asus' updates. They're much more streamlined and attractive than the models they replace, with extra-cool lighting design. The underglow makes it look like the laptop is levitating.