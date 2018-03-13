Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition looks surprisingly low-key

CNET también está disponible en español.
The one obvious MOBA-customized feature of the Hero Edition are the highlighted QWER keys rather than WASD. That only really matters if you look down at your keyboard when you're supposed to be using them.
Overall, the keyboard is comfortable to use, laid out well for touch typing and gaming, and responsive.
On one side there's an SD card slot, USB-C connector (not Thunderbolt/fast data) and two USB Type-A.
The other side has a Mini DisplayPort connector, HDMI and two USB Type-A ports -- the Type-A next to the HDMI is convenient for a headset, and that leaves connections on either side for the sensor.
The display is a 120Hz, TN-WVA (wide viewing angle) which is good for gaming.
The touchpad is unusually good for a gaming laptop.
It's a bit unweildy to use in your lap, unless you've got a really big lap.
But it doesn't. It's a metallic red, though, which does look like it's glowing under certain lighting conditions.