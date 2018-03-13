Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition looks surprisingly low-key

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

QWER

Keyboard

A full set o' connections

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

Arranged for VR

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

Screen

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

Touchpad

Lap feel

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

I really wanted the logo to light up

Don't try this at home

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    1
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    2
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    3
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    4
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    5
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    6
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    7
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    8
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    9
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    10
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    11
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    12
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    13
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    14
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    15
    of 16
  • Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V
    16
    of 16

The one obvious MOBA-customized feature of the Hero Edition are the highlighted QWER keys rather than WASD. That only really matters if you look down at your keyboard when you're supposed to be using them.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Overall, the keyboard is comfortable to use, laid out well for touch typing and gaming, and responsive.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

On one side there's an SD card slot, USB-C connector (not Thunderbolt/fast data) and two USB Type-A.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The other side has a Mini DisplayPort connector, HDMI and two USB Type-A ports -- the Type-A next to the HDMI is convenient for a headset, and that leaves connections on either side for the sensor.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The display is a 120Hz, TN-WVA (wide viewing angle) which is good for gaming.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The touchpad is unusually good for a gaming laptop.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

It's a bit unweildy to use in your lap, unless you've got a really big lap.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

But it doesn't. It's a metallic red, though, which does look like it's glowing under certain lighting conditions.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
$1,549.25
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com
1 of 16
|

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition looks surprisingly low-key

Published:
Up Next
The best PCs for privacy-minded peo...
22

Latest Stories

Playboy is working on a cryptocurrency wallet

Playboy is working on a cryptocurrency wallet

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Facebook takes down far-right group Britain First's official page

Facebook takes down far-right group Britain First's official page

by
Why Trump blocked Qualcomm-Broadcom: It's all about 5G

Why Trump blocked Qualcomm-Broadcom: It's all about 5G

by
Broadcom officially withdraws $117B Qualcomm offer

Broadcom officially withdraws $117B Qualcomm offer

by
Want to charge your smartphone in 7 seconds? Look to graphene

Want to charge your smartphone in 7 seconds? Look to graphene

by