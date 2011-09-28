Asus Eee Pad Slider (photos)

Thanks to their slim designs, touch screens, and light weights, tablets have taken off in the last few years as a popular alternative to Netbooks and, in some cases, even laptops. However, a tablet screen isn't the most ideal environment for typing.
By including a built-in keyboard, the Asus Eee Pad Slider attempts to offer a solution to this problem. But does the very inclusion of a keyboard defeat the purpose of owning a thin, light, and cool-looking media device?
See the water on the Asus Eee Pad Slider's screen with the ice cubes? The level of the water corresponds directly to the amount of juice left in the battery. Ironically, Asus recommends you turn this background feature off, though, as, according to the company, it drains the battery really quickly.