Asus Eee Pad Slider photos

Thanks to their slim designs, touch screens, and light weights, tablets have taken off in the last few years as a popular alternative to Netbooks and, in some cases, even laptops. However, a tablet screen isn't the most ideal environment for typing.

By including a built-in keyboard, the Asus Eee Pad Slider attempts to offer a solution to this problem. But does the very inclusion of a keyboard defeat the purpose of owning a thin, light, and cool-looking media device?

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The screen of the Asus Eee Pad Slider easily slides (see?) back to reveal a full QWERTY keyboard. It kind of works like a giant smartphone with a keyboard that snaps out.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
See the water on the Asus Eee Pad Slider's screen with the ice cubes? The level of the water corresponds directly to the amount of juice left in the battery. Ironically, Asus recommends you turn this background feature off, though, as, according to the company, it drains the battery really quickly.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Here you can see the Asus Eee Pad Slider's 5-megapixel camera, and the "pearl-white" bottom on the keyboard section.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Here's the Asus Eee Pad Slider's full USB 2.0 port and the, wait for it...headphone jack! Awesome!
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Asus Eee Pad Slider is actually thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Apple iPad 2 combined.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The back of the Asus Eee Pad Slider has a Mini-HDMI port and a 40-pin connector for the power adapter or connection to a PC.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Asus Eee Pad Slider has a microSD card slot.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Here's a closeup of the Asus Eee Pad Slider's 5-megapixel camera.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
The Asus Eee Pad Slider has a 1.2-megapixel camera.
Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
