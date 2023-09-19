Astronomy Photographer of the Year Winners Reveal Our Stunning Universe

The beauty and mysteries of the universe unfold through the Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in the UK. Over 4,000 entries from 64 countries competed in categories dedicated to aurorae, galaxies and the interactions between people and space.

The top overall prize for Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 went to Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner and Yann Sainty for a knockout view of the Andromeda galaxy. What's extraordinary is how the image reveals a massive plasma arc, seen as a blue blur, next to the galaxy. The arc is now under investigation by researchers. The image won not just for its beauty but also for its contribution to science.

As for the name of the arc? Meet the Strottner-Drechsler-Sainty Object 1 (SDSO-1).