"We are going." NASA's motto for its uncrewed Artemis I around-the-moon mission is full of hope for the opening of a new era of lunar exploration. The Artemis program is looking to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Apollo program of the 1960s and 1970s that took humans to the moon's surface.

The Apollo missions relied on massive Saturn V rockets to get there. Artemis is all about the Space Launch System (SLS), which NASA has referred to as a mega moon rocket. It's been decades since a human-rated spacecraft has headed for our lunar neighbor, and a few things have changed. Let's look at how Artemis compares with Apollo.

This sunrise photo shows Artemis I posing on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.