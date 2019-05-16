Arlo Ultra security camera streams video in 4K

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-8
  • arlo-ultra-1
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-6
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-5
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-4
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-11
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-9
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-10
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-12
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-13
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-2
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-7
  • arlo-ultra-product-photos-3
  • arlo-ultra-2

The Arlo Ultra security camera streams video 24/7 in 4K.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It can go inside or outside.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
A magnetic stand comes with your purchase.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Attach the camera to the stand and use the included hardware to mount it for a more permanent installation.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Ultra has a 180-degree diagonal field of view.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It has an estimated battery life of three to six months.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Press the button on the bottom to open the camera.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The battery hides inside, but is easy to remove and reinstall.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
It has a magnetic attachment that makes it easy to snap the adapter to the bottom of the camera.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Use the adapter to charge the battery as needed.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Arlo says it should take three to four hours to charge the battery.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The base station connects to your router. It's supposed to help extend each Arlo cam's battery life and has local storage via a microSD card slot.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Arlo Ultra works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System, complete with a base station, two cameras, two stands, two batteries and a charger costs $600.

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
