Arlo Ultra security camera streams video in 4K

The Arlo Ultra security camera streams video 24/7 in 4K.
It can go inside or outside.
A magnetic stand comes with your purchase.
Attach the camera to the stand and use the included hardware to mount it for a more permanent installation.
The Ultra has a 180-degree diagonal field of view.
It has an estimated battery life of three to six months.
Press the button on the bottom to open the camera.
The battery hides inside, but is easy to remove and reinstall.
It has a magnetic attachment that makes it easy to snap the adapter to the bottom of the camera.
Use the adapter to charge the battery as needed.
Arlo says it should take three to four hours to charge the battery.
The base station connects to your router. It's supposed to help extend each Arlo cam's battery life and has local storage via a microSD card slot.
The Arlo Ultra works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
The 4K UHD Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System, complete with a base station, two cameras, two stands, two batteries and a charger costs $600.