Check out the latest luxury trends for high-end homes

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

The 2019 Architectural Digest AD Design Show is underway at Piers 92 and 94 on Manhattan's west side.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Come with me as I take a look at the trendiest luxury home furnishings and appliances on the market.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

The Skyline table by Vanessa Deleon for Elbra is a $10,000 table with a lit panel of cut crystals that retracts and can be covered with a glass panel for more flexible dining space. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Dacor's customizable 30-inch column fridges can be designed with your choice of exterior panels like this artistic metal and wood door set.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

JM Lifestyle's booth featured this custom tub complete with waterfall, made from woodformed concrete and priced at $12,500. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Sisyphus Industries got their unique Kinetic Art Tables off the ground on Kickstarter. Their tables run from $1,299 to $60,000 for a larger custom piece.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Under a glass tabletop there is a ball bearing that constantly moves through a layer of sand, creating beautiful mandela patterns.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Inside, a Raspberry Pi unit is moving a magnet to direct the ball bearing around through the sand. The table ships with 30 design program files, and users can create and share their own files to add.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Blatt Billiards creates and installs custom commissioned tables with your choice of fabric at prices ranging from two to one hundred thousand dollars. This one was $24,000.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Reflectel designs televisions that are hidden by a mirror surface when they are turned off. A 43-inch "Essential" model retails for $6,800. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

You can custom-order a piece by Richard Clarkson that depicts the constellations of the night sky on any date you like (anniversary gift, anyone?). It'll only run you $18,000. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Here you can see Richard posing with his "Cloud" overhead lighting design, which start at $580 for a "tiny cloud," but can be custom-sized like this huge one at $7,500.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

SMEG was back this year with more in its limited edition line of appliances with designs from Dolce & Gabbana. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

If you ever dreamed of having a color-changing light-up glass staircase in your home, Compass Ironworks has got you covered. For a two-story Helical staircase you might pay around $110,000.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Leaf + Wood is a Brooklyn-based studio creating handbuilt horticultural "grow cabinets" in walnut, maple or cherry. This is high-end growing at around $13,500 per custom cabinet.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Need a fancy glass elevator in your mansion? Day Elevator and Lift has got you covered. It will run you around $65,000 or more depending on your needs and installation challenges. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Opiary, in Brooklyn, makes custom concrete-based living designs. This "Water Saucer" starts around $2,000 as a custom commission. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Caliber's $32,000 customizable 72-inch indoor range includes your color choices and lighting strips. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

The STIL 5's jets can be customized and the unit can be controlled over Wi-Fi. Retail price? $14,895.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

It's no secret that skull motifs are trending these days, especially with the rich. Can you spot the skulls in this otherwise normal looking (if fancy) rug from Jan-Kath?

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Neil Kerman's paintings were being promoted as "enhanced with 3D glasses." Technology is always dancing with the edges of the fine art world.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

This custom jewelry safe with a mirrored door from Empire Safe bolts to the floor and costs $14,800. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

This enormous one-of-a-kind lighting piece by Silver Hill Atelier is called "Nocturne" and will only run you $40,000.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

These 30-inch Jennair Noir refrigerator columns can be customized with alligator skin leather as seen here for an extra $4,000. The base price for the pair would be $13,000. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Wolf's Transitional Teppanyaki Module will have you grilling Hibachi and more at home for just a little over $2,000.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Kin & Company's booth featured this fabulously arty metallic wallpaper. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

London Basin's line of handmade sinks ship from the UK and run between $700 to $900.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Elite Home Theatres + Automation provides full services to set up your high-end home with everything from sound systems outdoors to coordinated automations in the home.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Their booth display included a demo of Savant, a home automation management system that allows a property owner to control everything from their hot tub temperature to their fans and security system from a tablet.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Ilve's booth featured these colorful models by Majestic.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

This Large Fossil Stone dining table by Green River Stone Company is $18,000. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Wolf's 36-inch Contemporary Induction Cooktop will run you $2,795.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Bau Closet is the first closet company to produce their models entirely by robots in dark unlit factories. Creepy but greener.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

You can get their closet paired with this jewelry center complete with built-in safe and tempered glass top for a little over $80,000 for the set.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Bau also designs modern looking kitchen cabinetry systems like this "Enigma" design with staggered red edges that stand out at an angle.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Thermador's Ultimate Glass Care Center is a specialized dishwasher for those who drink a LOT of wine. Or you know, entertain a lot. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

This artisan-made "Homemaker's Dry Bar" is formed from 1,200 pounds of concrete and includes an illuminated mirrored interior. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Lillian Gorbachincky's dining tables feature a lot of glitz and glam in their layers of glass and metallic finishes.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

The True booth was looking pretty slick with their green and brass finishings on high end refrigeration. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
39
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Grando was showing off their automated pool covers that help you save energy by keeping your heated pool more insulated when not in use.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Kalamazoo's woodburning grill, "The Gaucho" has special trays for meat and fish that raise and lower as you turn the wheel. This model costs $22,000 built into cabinetry. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
41
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Sweeten is a free online matchmaking service to hook you up with a general contractor that will fit your needs when you're planning a high-end renovation.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
42
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Flaming Gorge by Jatex was showing off custom fire pits like this copper model that can be custom ordered to work with wood, natural gas or propane.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
43
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

The My Cube safe includes a charging port inside and costs $449. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
44
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Vitrea's V Touch series of home automation switchplates can handle a wide range of home technology, from thermostats to lighting to sound, and more. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
45
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Of course everything can be controlled from an app on your phone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
46
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Caroline Z Hurley's "Naked Ladies Couch" is $2,000. She sells pillows too. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
47
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Cliff Young's "Faceted Fireplace" from HearthCabinet has a mirrored finish and is a ventless system utilizing alcohol gel cartridges. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
48
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Miele's MasterCool 2 features push-to-open French doors and LED lighting. This is currently a prototype but it is expected to cost around $9,000.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
49
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Fischer & Paykel's 48-inch prorange prototype was on display in their booth. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
50
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

And it's got touchscreen controls.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
51
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

These wall art pieces from Light Reel feature strips of 8mm and 16mm film over a wood-framed light panel.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
52
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

In closeup you can see some scenes from Batman in this one.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
53
of 54

Architectural Digest AD Design Show

Kino Guerin's beautiful curly wooden furniture is available on his website. The big one in the middle is priced at $6,000.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
54
of 54
