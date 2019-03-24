Check out the latest luxury trends for high-end homes

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The 2019 Architectural Digest AD Design Show is underway at Piers 92 and 94 on Manhattan's west side.
Come with me as I take a look at the trendiest luxury home furnishings and appliances on the market.
The Skyline table by Vanessa Deleon for Elbra is a $10,000 table with a lit panel of cut crystals that retracts and can be covered with a glass panel for more flexible dining space.
Dacor's customizable 30-inch column fridges can be designed with your choice of exterior panels like this artistic metal and wood door set.
JM Lifestyle's booth featured this custom tub complete with waterfall, made from woodformed concrete and priced at $12,500.
Sisyphus Industries got their unique Kinetic Art Tables off the ground on Kickstarter. Their tables run from $1,299 to $60,000 for a larger custom piece.
Under a glass tabletop there is a ball bearing that constantly moves through a layer of sand, creating beautiful mandela patterns.
Inside, a Raspberry Pi unit is moving a magnet to direct the ball bearing around through the sand. The table ships with 30 design program files, and users can create and share their own files to add.
Blatt Billiards creates and installs custom commissioned tables with your choice of fabric at prices ranging from two to one hundred thousand dollars. This one was $24,000.
Reflectel designs televisions that are hidden by a mirror surface when they are turned off. A 43-inch "Essential" model retails for $6,800.
You can custom-order a piece by Richard Clarkson that depicts the constellations of the night sky on any date you like (anniversary gift, anyone?). It'll only run you $18,000.
Here you can see Richard posing with his "Cloud" overhead lighting design, which start at $580 for a "tiny cloud," but can be custom-sized like this huge one at $7,500.
SMEG was back this year with more in its limited edition line of appliances with designs from Dolce & Gabbana.
If you ever dreamed of having a color-changing light-up glass staircase in your home, Compass Ironworks has got you covered. For a two-story Helical staircase you might pay around $110,000.
Leaf + Wood is a Brooklyn-based studio creating handbuilt horticultural "grow cabinets" in walnut, maple or cherry. This is high-end growing at around $13,500 per custom cabinet.
Need a fancy glass elevator in your mansion? Day Elevator and Lift has got you covered. It will run you around $65,000 or more depending on your needs and installation challenges.
Opiary, in Brooklyn, makes custom concrete-based living designs. This "Water Saucer" starts around $2,000 as a custom commission.
Caliber's $32,000 customizable 72-inch indoor range includes your color choices and lighting strips.
The STIL 5's jets can be customized and the unit can be controlled over Wi-Fi. Retail price? $14,895.
It's no secret that skull motifs are trending these days, especially with the rich. Can you spot the skulls in this otherwise normal looking (if fancy) rug from Jan-Kath?
Neil Kerman's paintings were being promoted as "enhanced with 3D glasses." Technology is always dancing with the edges of the fine art world.
This custom jewelry safe with a mirrored door from Empire Safe bolts to the floor and costs $14,800.
This enormous one-of-a-kind lighting piece by Silver Hill Atelier is called "Nocturne" and will only run you $40,000.
These 30-inch Jennair Noir refrigerator columns can be customized with alligator skin leather as seen here for an extra $4,000. The base price for the pair would be $13,000.
Wolf's Transitional Teppanyaki Module will have you grilling Hibachi and more at home for just a little over $2,000.
Kin & Company's booth featured this fabulously arty metallic wallpaper.
London Basin's line of handmade sinks ship from the UK and run between $700 to $900.
Elite Home Theatres + Automation provides full services to set up your high-end home with everything from sound systems outdoors to coordinated automations in the home.
Their booth display included a demo of Savant, a home automation management system that allows a property owner to control everything from their hot tub temperature to their fans and security system from a tablet.
Ilve's booth featured these colorful models by Majestic.
This Large Fossil Stone dining table by Green River Stone Company is $18,000.
Wolf's 36-inch Contemporary Induction Cooktop will run you $2,795.
Bau Closet is the first closet company to produce their models entirely by robots in dark unlit factories. Creepy but greener.
You can get their closet paired with this jewelry center complete with built-in safe and tempered glass top for a little over $80,000 for the set.
Bau also designs modern looking kitchen cabinetry systems like this "Enigma" design with staggered red edges that stand out at an angle.
Thermador's Ultimate Glass Care Center is a specialized dishwasher for those who drink a LOT of wine. Or you know, entertain a lot.
This artisan-made "Homemaker's Dry Bar" is formed from 1,200 pounds of concrete and includes an illuminated mirrored interior.
Lillian Gorbachincky's dining tables feature a lot of glitz and glam in their layers of glass and metallic finishes.
The True booth was looking pretty slick with their green and brass finishings on high end refrigeration.
Grando was showing off their automated pool covers that help you save energy by keeping your heated pool more insulated when not in use.
Kalamazoo's woodburning grill, "The Gaucho" has special trays for meat and fish that raise and lower as you turn the wheel. This model costs $22,000 built into cabinetry.
Sweeten is a free online matchmaking service to hook you up with a general contractor that will fit your needs when you're planning a high-end renovation.
Flaming Gorge by Jatex was showing off custom fire pits like this copper model that can be custom ordered to work with wood, natural gas or propane.
The My Cube safe includes a charging port inside and costs $449.
Vitrea's V Touch series of home automation switchplates can handle a wide range of home technology, from thermostats to lighting to sound, and more.
Of course everything can be controlled from an app on your phone.
Caroline Z Hurley's "Naked Ladies Couch" is $2,000. She sells pillows too.
Cliff Young's "Faceted Fireplace" from HearthCabinet has a mirrored finish and is a ventless system utilizing alcohol gel cartridges.
Miele's MasterCool 2 features push-to-open French doors and LED lighting. This is currently a prototype but it is expected to cost around $9,000.
Fischer & Paykel's 48-inch prorange prototype was on display in their booth.
And it's got touchscreen controls.
These wall art pieces from Light Reel feature strips of 8mm and 16mm film over a wood-framed light panel.
In closeup you can see some scenes from Batman in this one.
Kino Guerin's beautiful curly wooden furniture is available on his website. The big one in the middle is priced at $6,000.