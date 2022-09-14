Apple's iPhone 14 Steps Up the Camera, Keeps Familiar Design

Apple's iPhone 14 has the same overall design as the iPhone 13, including a 6.1-inch screen with a notch that houses the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors.
That 12-megapixel selfie camera has an updated TrueDepth camera system.
The US models of the entire iPhone line do not include a physical SIM card slot. If you upgrade to one of these phones, you'll need an eSIM.
Inside the iPhone 14 is the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor seen in the iPhone 13 lineup and the 2022 iPhone SE.
The iPhone 14 ships with iOS 16, which includes new features such as customizable lock screens.
The iPhone 14 has a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
Compared with the iPhone 13, the 14's main camera has a larger sensor and a new lens with a faster f/1.5 aperture.
Car crash detection is a new feature for the entire iPhone 14 lineup and the new Apple Watch lineup. It takes advantage of sensors in the iPhone 14 to detect a car crash and automatically alert emergency contacts and emergency services.
The iPhone 14 goes on sale Sept. 16.