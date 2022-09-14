X
Apple's iPhone 14 Steps Up the Camera, Keeps Familiar Design

Apple's iPhone 14 looks a lot like the iPhone 13, but it steps up with camera improvements and new safety features.

Apple iPhone 14
1 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 has the same overall design as the iPhone 13, including a 6.1-inch screen with a notch that houses the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors.

Apple iPhone 14
2 of 9 James Martin/CNET

That 12-megapixel selfie camera has an updated TrueDepth camera system.

Apple iPhone 14
3 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The US models of the entire iPhone line do not include a physical SIM card slot. If you upgrade to one of these phones, you'll need an eSIM.

Apple iPhone 14
4 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Inside the iPhone 14 is the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor seen in the iPhone 13 lineup and the 2022 iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone 14
5 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 14 ships with iOS 16, which includes new features such as customizable lock screens.

Apple iPhone 14
6 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 14 has a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Apple iPhone 14
7 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Compared with the iPhone 13, the 14's main camera has a larger sensor and a new lens with a faster f/1.5 aperture. 

Apple iPhone 14
8 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Car crash detection is a new feature for the entire iPhone 14 lineup and the new Apple Watch lineup. It takes advantage of sensors in the iPhone 14 to detect a car crash and automatically alert emergency contacts and emergency services.

Apple iPhone 14
9 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The iPhone 14 goes on sale Sept. 16.

