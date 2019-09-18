Apple's new Watch Series 5 is 'always on'

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 01-apple-watch-series-5
  • 02-apple-watch-series-5
  • 03-apple-watch-series-5
  • 04-apple-watch-series-5
  • 05-apple-watch-series-5
  • 17-apple-watch-series-5
  • 34-apple-watch-series-5
  • 06-apple-watch-series-5
  • 28-apple-watch-series-5
  • 18-apple-watch-series-5
  • 07-apple-watch-series-5
  • 08-apple-watch-series-5
  • 09-apple-watch-series-5
  • 10-apple-watch-series-5
  • 11-apple-watch-series-5
  • 35-apple-watch-series-5
  • 12-apple-watch-series-5
  • 23-apple-watch-series-5
  • 13-apple-watch-series-5
  • 14-apple-watch-series-5
  • 15-apple-watch-series-5
  • 16-apple-watch-series-5
  • 19-apple-watch-series-5
  • 20-apple-watch-series-5
  • 21-apple-watch-series-5
  • 22-apple-watch-series-5
  • 24-apple-watch-series-5
  • 25-apple-watch-series-5
  • 26-apple-watch-series-5
  • 27-apple-watch-series-5
  • 36-apple-watch-series-5
  • 39-apple-watch-series-5
  • 29-apple-watch-series-5
  • 30-apple-watch-series-5
  • 31-apple-watch-series-5
  • 32-apple-watch-series-5
  • 33-apple-watch-series-5
  • 37-apple-watch-series-5
  • 40-apple-watch-series-5

Apple Watch Series 5

At its annual September event, Apple unveiled the latest iteration of its fitness wearable, the Apple Watch Series 5 (as well as the iPhone 11). The new watch, which succeeds the Watch Series 4, adds a few key features.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
1
of 39

The watch starts at $399 (£399, AU$649) for the GPS-only model, and $499 (£499, AU$799) for both GPS and cellular.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
2
of 39

You can order the Apple Watch Series 5 now and it will be available in stores on Sept. 20.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
3
of 39

As the fifth iteration of one of the best-selling fitness wearables, the Apple Watch and its suite of apps focuses on user fitness, biometrics and health research.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
4
of 39

The Watch Series 5 will have an always-on display while delivering, Apple says, the same all-day, 18-hour battery life as previous models.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
5
of 39

Always-on is something other watches have had, and we're excited to see it come on the Apple Watch.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
6
of 39

Much like other smartwatches, especially last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 Wear OS watches, the color watch faces go into a dimmer, yet still slightly animated mode when you turn your wrist away.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
7
of 39

The watch faces change colors a bit and brighten up when you turn your wrist back.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
8
of 39

The always-on mode works only when it's on a wrist, and with Apple's watch faces and the Workout app.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
9
of 39

Other features include a native compass. During our brief time with it, we could get directional bearings quickly, and it seemed to perform fine in a crowded Steve Jobs Theater demo room. Compass complications show up in a few watch faces, too.   

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
10
of 39

Click through for more images of the new Apple Watch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
11
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
12
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
13
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
14
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
15
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
16
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
17
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
18
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
19
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
20
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
21
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
22
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
23
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
24
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
25
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
26
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
27
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
28
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
29
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
30
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
31
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
32
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
33
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
34
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
35
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
36
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
37
of 39

Read the article
Published:Photo:CNET
38
of 39

The Apple Watch Series 5 doesn't feel dramatically different, but having an always-on display is a big and overdue change that we didn't expect, but are glad to welcome

In addition to the debut of the Watch Series 5, Apple announced it has permanently lowered the price of its Apple Watch 3, which launched in 2017, to $199 (£199, AU$319). 

For more info, read CNET's Apple Watch Series 5 review.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:CNET
39
of 39
Now Reading

Apple's new Watch Series 5 is 'always on'

Up Next

14 hidden iPhone features in iOS 13 you need to know about

Latest Stories

iOS 13 vs. Android 10: Which is more secure?

iOS 13 vs. Android 10: Which is more secure?

by
Start playing Apple Arcade games now

Start playing Apple Arcade games now

by
The best grills of 2019: Gas models we love

The best grills of 2019: Gas models we love

by
This one Galaxy Fold flaw hurts. Hurts bad.

This one Galaxy Fold flaw hurts. Hurts bad.

by
Keith David can't wait to welcome 'new generation of Gargoyles fans' through Disney Plus

Keith David can't wait to welcome 'new generation of Gargoyles fans' through Disney Plus

by