iPhone X launch day in Sydney, Australia

Waiting for the iPhone X

Apple queues stretch for blocks in Sydney

The first 3 in line in Sydney

Apple's world-first iPhone X customer

First buyers soak up the press attention

Testing the camera

'The next chapter'

The iPhone X

Facial recognition... to the extreme

The iPhone X

Queues stretched around the block outside the Apple store in Sydney, Australia, as the iPhone X went on sale.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Apple fans at the front of the line in Sydney were queuing for at least five days ahead of launch.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

The queue outside Australia's flagship Apple store stretched around the corner and up two city blocks.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Having missed out on preorders, Bizhoy Behman, Josh Yacoub and Ahmad Rassa were the first three people through the doors at the Apple store after queuing for a week.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Bishoy Behman livestreams his entry into the Apple store in Sydney as he becomes the first Apple customer to buy the iPhone X.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Mazen Kourouche (second from right) and Jesse Goodwin (far right) were the first two preorder customers to pick up the iPhone X.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Having queued at the Sydney Apple store for each new iPhone for the past four years, 20-year-old software engineering student Mazen Kourouche was excited to get hands-on with the new iPhone X.

"I'm going to have to get used to no home button," he said.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Australian preorder customer Jesse Goodwin described the iPhone X as the "next chapter" for Apple fans.

"Other companies have implemented borderless screens, but this takes it to the next level," the 19-year-old student said.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Early customers weren't fazed about the notch in the top of the iPhone X display.

"It doesn't seem to be intruding," said one buyer.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

Apple staff get expressive while testing Animojis on the new iPhone X.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET

The iPhone X on show in the Sydney Apple store.

Photo by: Claire Reilly/CNET
Apple opens its doors for world's first iPhone X sales

Published:
