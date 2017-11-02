CNET también está disponible en español.
Queues stretched around the block outside the Apple store in Sydney, Australia, as the iPhone X went on sale.
Apple fans at the front of the line in Sydney were queuing for at least five days ahead of launch.
The queue outside Australia's flagship Apple store stretched around the corner and up two city blocks.
Having missed out on preorders, Bizhoy Behman, Josh Yacoub and Ahmad Rassa were the first three people through the doors at the Apple store after queuing for a week.
Bishoy Behman livestreams his entry into the Apple store in Sydney as he becomes the first Apple customer to buy the iPhone X.
Mazen Kourouche (second from right) and Jesse Goodwin (far right) were the first two preorder customers to pick up the iPhone X.
Having queued at the Sydney Apple store for each new iPhone for the past four years, 20-year-old software engineering student Mazen Kourouche was excited to get hands-on with the new iPhone X.
"I'm going to have to get used to no home button," he said.
Australian preorder customer Jesse Goodwin described the iPhone X as the "next chapter" for Apple fans.
"Other companies have implemented borderless screens, but this takes it to the next level," the 19-year-old student said.
Early customers weren't fazed about the notch in the top of the iPhone X display.
"It doesn't seem to be intruding," said one buyer.
Apple staff get expressive while testing Animojis on the new iPhone X.
The iPhone X on show in the Sydney Apple store.