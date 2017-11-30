Apple's second Brooklyn store is a giant triangle

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Apple's new location takes over an old parking lot on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.
The new store's entrance is right at the corner of a triangle shaped block, flanked by traffic.
Apple boasts that the new location is the only store in New York City with a "Genius Grove," six ficus trees surrounding a table where people can ask for technical help with their devices.
The glass on the outside is 30-feet high and allows natural light to flow into the store.
A look outside the store onto Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.
Inside, it's a familiar look.
The glass walls mean people can easily look in on items stocked on Apple's shelves.
A row of iPhone X devices.
You can also stop by the new Apple store to get accessories like headphones and cases for your devices.
Brooklyn residents can stop by starting Dec. 2 to take a gander at Apple's gadgets.
The pots for the six ficus trees at the Genius Grove also double as seats.
As part of Apple's effort to make the stores more engaging, it's set up events where people can come by and learn skills like coding.
Apple's logo from the inside looking out.
Apple boasts this 6K screen and seating area for future presentations at its Brooklyn store.
CNET was able to get a preview of the new Apple Store two days before its opening.
The seats you can expect at Apple's store in Brooklyn.