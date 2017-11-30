Apple's second Brooklyn store is a giant triangle

CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's latest store is in downtown Brooklyn

The entrance

The Genius Grove

Wall to wall

Out on Flatbush Avenue

iPads on the table

Shelves stocked with Apple Watches

iPhones are stocked

Accessories are available

Demonstration station

Genius Grove's seating

Coding tables

Still the same

Learning space

A sneak peek

Pop a squat

Apple's new location takes over an old parking lot on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The new store's entrance is right at the corner of a triangle shaped block, flanked by traffic.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple boasts that the new location is the only store in New York City with a "Genius Grove," six ficus trees surrounding a table where people can ask for technical help with their devices.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The glass on the outside is 30-feet high and allows natural light to flow into the store.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

A look outside the store onto Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Inside, it's a familiar look.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The glass walls mean people can easily look in on items stocked on Apple's shelves.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

A row of iPhone X devices.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

You can also stop by the new Apple store to get accessories like headphones and cases for your devices.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Brooklyn residents can stop by starting Dec. 2 to take a gander at Apple's gadgets.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The pots for the six ficus trees at the Genius Grove also double as seats.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

As part of Apple's effort to make the stores more engaging, it's set up events where people can come by and learn skills like coding.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's logo from the inside looking out.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple boasts this 6K screen and seating area for future presentations at its Brooklyn store.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

CNET was able to get a preview of the new Apple Store two days before its opening.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The seats you can expect at Apple's store in Brooklyn.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Apple's second Brooklyn store is a giant triangle

