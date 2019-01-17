CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case
  • iPhone Smart Battery Case

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Apple's most recent iPhones now have Apple-made battery cases: the XS, XS Max, and XR. We have the XS and XS Max versions here: let's take a look.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Apple first released its own battery cases for the iPhone starting with the iPhone 6S. The new $129 cases aren't all that different in concept.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

The rubberized elastomer stretches back, and the iPhone slides in.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

The microfiber inside keeps things scuff-free. A Lightning port inside the case docks with the iPhone, and it's connected. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Case and phone can charge together, or the case can charge separately over Lightning or wireless Qi charging.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

It's bulky: here's the bottom, with the case's Lightning port pass-through and speaker/mike holes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

The bulge has moved down a bit from the older case's mid-body bump. The same 1,369 mAh battery is on both XS and XS Max battery cases.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Charge status for the case shows up in Apple's battery widget on the iPhone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Side profile: you'll need sizable pockets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Both cases feel comfortable to hold, though, and protect the iPhone reasonably well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Plugging in the case to charge on its own. So far, the case has enough juice to top off the iPhones well through the day, but the battery capacity is less than what's in either iPhone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 12

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

There's a little LED light that glows orange then green when fully charged, but the case doesn't show battery status otherwise. Read more impressions as we keep testing them.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 12
Now Reading

Unboxing Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS/Max

Up Next

Best wireless headphones for making calls

Latest Stories

John Wick 3 trailer has gone to the dogs, and we hope they're OK

John Wick 3 trailer has gone to the dogs, and we hope they're OK

by
Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS and XS Max: review in progress

Apple's Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS and XS Max: review in progress

by
Lotus to move some production to China, expand model lineup

Lotus to move some production to China, expand model lineup

by
Android Q leak shows system-wide dark mode, permissions overhaul

Android Q leak shows system-wide dark mode, permissions overhaul

by
Ford will auction off Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 for charity

Ford will auction off Mustang Shelby GT500 VIN 001 for charity

by