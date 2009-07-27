Apple QuickTake 100 photos

CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple was on the cutting-edge of digital cameras in 1994.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Binocular design with only the shutter button on top.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Binocular design.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Not exactly a compact point-and-shoot, weighs one pound.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Built-in flash and a sliding lens cover.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Optical viewfinder and monochromatic status display LCD.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
No USB here, remember serial ports?
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A little bigger than a current pocket camera.
Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
