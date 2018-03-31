A wide-angle shot of the iPhone X shows the vertical dual camera lens and the LED flash sandwiched between. The dark gray Apple logo contrasts beautifully with the white back. If you look closely, you can also see the microphone in between the flash and the bottom lens.
On all four corners you will notice antenna lines. Also, while most phone screens have right-angled corners, the iPhone X's corners are rounded. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S9 also has rounded corners.
This shot also lets you appreciate the phone's 2,436x1,125-pixel resolution.
A distressed look at the microphone holes (left), the Lightning port (center) and speaker holes (right). On either side of the Lightning port we see two Pentalobe screws, a five-point design that is unique to Apple. These screws are supposed to be tamper-proof.
The rear camera lens bump! Such a simple shot, but with so much detail. From the subtle reflections on the bottom of the lens enclosure, to the color contrasts of the somewhat purple lenses versus the black cover, to the very Wall-E-inspired look! Or maybe it's more H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot or Johnny 5...
