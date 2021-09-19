/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Apple's iPhone 13, new iPad Mini and more: Everything we saw at Apple's Sept. event

The iPhone 13 line, a refresh to the iPad, a redesign for the iPad Mini and all of the other announcements at Apple's California Streaming event.

SarahTewHS2012urbanSuare01.jpg
Sarah Tew
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
1 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Apple TV Plus had several shows mentioned at the top of Apple's Sept. 17 event.

2 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The cheapest iPad received a few upgrades while keeping its design, including the home button.

3 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The newest 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chip.

4 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Apple included this quick list of changes to this year's new iPad.

5 of 104 screenshot/Apple
6 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The new iPad starts at $329.

7 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The iPad Mini had a complete redesign and made its debut at the event.

8 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The new iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch screen.

9 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The iPad Mini supports the same Apple Pencil as does the current iPad Air and iPad Pro.

10 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The iPad Mini is available in several colors.

11 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The iPad Mini also sports a USB-C port and compatibility with many USB-C accessories.

12 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Check out the iPad Mini features list.

13 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Touch ID is included ini the power button of the iPad Mini.

14 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 reveal debuts a new design with a slightly larger screen over last year's model.

15 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 will maintain compatibility with existing wristbands.

16 of 104 screenshot/Apple

This model will be a more worry-free wearable from the looks of it's "dust resistant" feature.

17 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The screen's larger size comes from slimming down the size of the borders.

18 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Here you can see a comparison of the Series 7 (right) with its predecessor.  The thinner bevel allows a nice large viewing area on the screen.

19 of 104 screenshot/Apple
20 of 104 screenshot/Apple
21 of 104 screenshot/Apple
22 of 104 screenshot/Apple
23 of 104 screenshot/Apple
24 of 104 screenshot/Apple
25 of 104 screenshot/Apple
26 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Apple Fitness Plus is receiving updates to its service.

27 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The service will be adding classes in Pilates and meditation.

28 of 104 screenshot/Apple
29 of 104 screenshot/Apple

The service's Time to Walk audio series is continuing on the Apple Watch.

30 of 104 screenshot/Apple
31 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Pilates classes will now be available on the platform.

32 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Guided meditation classes will also be available. 

33 of 104 screenshot/Apple
34 of 104 screenshot/Apple
35 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Ever wanted to do a Zoom call with a friend whilst both exercising?  Group Workouts may be just the thing you need.

36 of 104 screenshot/Apple

A screen in screen feature allows you to chat with a buddy while you share a workout together.

37 of 104 screenshot/Apple
38 of 104 screenshot/Apple
39 of 104 screenshot/Apple
40 of 104 screenshot/Apple
41 of 104 screenshot/Apple

Finally, we get down to the business of iPhone announcements.

42 of 104

The iPhone 13 reveals a tweaked design from last year's iPhone 12.

43 of 104
44 of 104

The iPhone 13 will be available in five colors.

45 of 104
46 of 104
47 of 104
48 of 104
49 of 104

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini each sport a slimmer notch.

50 of 104
51 of 104
52 of 104
53 of 104
54 of 104
55 of 104
56 of 104
57 of 104
58 of 104
59 of 104
60 of 104

Cinematic mode offers a method of simulating professional "rack focus" techniques from cinematography.

61 of 104

It switches focus precisely and smoothly from someone in the foreground to something in the background.

62 of 104
63 of 104
64 of 104
65 of 104
66 of 104
67 of 104
68 of 104
69 of 104
70 of 104
71 of 104

The iPhone 13 line continues to support the new MagSafe line of accessories.

72 of 104
73 of 104

The MagSafe Wallet now supports Find My, allowing you a better chance of finding it should it become lost.

74 of 104

The wallet acts much like an AirTag -- it's able to be discoverable using the Find My network. This means if you lost it, the map will show you the last time the wallet was in proximity to any Apple device that is part of that network.

75 of 104
76 of 104
77 of 104

Check out the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini pricing.

78 of 104

And just like with the 12 line, the iPhone 13 will also have Pro and Pro Max models.

79 of 104

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colors.

80 of 104
81 of 104
82 of 104
83 of 104
84 of 104
85 of 104
86 of 104
87 of 104
88 of 104
89 of 104
90 of 104
91 of 104
92 of 104
93 of 104
94 of 104

Here's a sample Macro mode shot from the new Pro.

95 of 104

... and another impressive sample!

96 of 104
97 of 104
98 of 104
99 of 104
100 of 104
101 of 104

Here's the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max pricing.

102 of 104
103 of 104
104 of 104

And last, an update on the existing iPhone models Apple is selling going forward. The iPhone XR, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are being discontinued.

