Apple is reportedly working on a high-end pair of over-the-ear headphones, so designers at Curved.de tried to imagine what they may look like. Note: this is not Apple's official design.
The designers drew inspiration from Apple's HomePod with a similar plastic and mesh construction.
The headphones are also imagined to be completely wireless, much like Apple's AirPods.
Thanks to its wireless nature, the rendered headphones achieve a minimalistic design fitting for Apple.
You can check out the concept video for the Apple headphones, or read more about the renders at CNET.