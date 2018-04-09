Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple is reportedly working on a high-end pair of over-the-ear headphones, so designers at Curved.de tried to imagine what they may look like. Note: this is not Apple's official design.

Photo by Curved.de
The designers drew inspiration from Apple's HomePod with a similar plastic and mesh construction.

Photo by Curved.de
The headphones are also imagined to be completely wireless, much like Apple's AirPods.

Photo by Curved.de
Thanks to its wireless nature, the rendered headphones achieve a minimalistic design fitting for Apple.

Photo by Curved.de
You can check out the concept video for the Apple headphones, or read more about the renders at CNET.

Photo by Curved.de
