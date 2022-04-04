/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Anycubic's Photon M3 Is An Ideal Entry to 3D Resin Printing

Looking for an affordable, high-quality resin printer? This is it.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
Tim_Stevens.jpg

Tim Stevens

See full bio
Anycubic Photon
1 of 20 Anycubic

anycubic-photon-m3-8

This is the new Anycubic Photon M3!

Anycubic Photon M3
2 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-07

It's a new entry- and mid-level 3D resin printer from Anycubic.

Anycubic Photon M3
3 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-01

Resin printers are interesting beasts. Prints come out upside down!

Anycubic Photon M3
4 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-03

Then they require a bath of alcohol, made easier here with Anycubic's Wash & Cure. 

Anycubic Photon M3
5 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-04

Cleaned, now ready for curing!

Anycubic Photon M3
6 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-05

On the curing station, ready for a UV bath. 

Anycubic Photon M3
7 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-06

Look at that glow! 

Anycubic Photon M3
8 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-14

It's a lot of effort, but the resulting details are quite remarkable. 

Anycubic Photon M3
9 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-15

Even smoothness and clarity are possible here, like this tiny choc key for mechanical keyboards. 

Anycubic Photon M3
10 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-11

There's a lot of mess and work required for resin printing, like draining all that resin when you're done with it. But the results are impressive! Keep clicking for more photos of the Anycubic Photon M3.

Anycubic Photon M3
11 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-02

Anycubic Photon M3
12 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-08

Anycubic Photon M3
13 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-09

Anycubic Photon M3
14 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-10

Anycubic Photon M3
15 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-12

Anycubic Photon M3
16 of 20 Tim Stevens

anycubic-photon-m3-13

Anycubic Photon
17 of 20 Anycubic

anycubic-photon-m3-1

Anycubic Photon
18 of 20 Anycubic

anycubic-photon-m3-3

Anycubic Photon
19 of 20 Anycubic

anycubic-photon-m3-4

Anycubic Photon
20 of 20 Anycubic

anycubic-photon-m3-5

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

37 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

31 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

More Galleries

Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

30 Photos
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Base but Beastly

More Galleries

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Base but Beastly

4 Photos