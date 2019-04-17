Anker Roav Bolt brings Google Home smarts to automobiles

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • google-roav-bolt-1
  • google-roav-bolt-10
  • google-roav-bolt-11
  • google-roav-bolt-12
  • google-roav-bolt-15
  • google-roav-bolt-14
  • google-roav-bolt-5
  • google-roav-bolt-2
  • google-roav-bolt-6
  • google-roav-bolt-7
  • google-roav-bolt-8
  • google-roav-bolt-9

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The Roav bolt plugs into a car's cigarette lighter.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The device integrates with apps like Google Maps.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The Roav Bolt has USB ports for charging devices.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The Roav Bolt has USB ports for charging devices.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The Roav Bolt tries to bring the smarts of the Google Home smart speaker to your car.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The device has an auxiliary jack so you can plug it into your car's stereo.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

Plugging the Roav Bolt into your car's auxiliary jack lets you hear the Assistant through the car's stereo.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

Plugging the Roav Bolt into your car's auxiliary jack lets you hear the Assistant through the car's stereo.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The Roav Bolt costs $50. 

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

Google said the device was designed to blend into the car to deter theft.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The device's lights change color when it is performing actions, like making a call.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 12

The Anker Roav Bolt with Google Assistant

The device's lights change color when it is performing actions, like making a call.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 12
Now Reading

Anker Roav Bolt brings Google Home smarts to automobiles

Up Next

Incredibly cool Tesla Easter eggs

Latest Stories

Anker Roav Bolt is Google's push to bring Assistant to cars

Anker Roav Bolt is Google's push to bring Assistant to cars

by
13 laundry organization tips you need to try

13 laundry organization tips you need to try

15 Photos
T-Mobile, Comcast launch cross-network anti-robocall feature

T-Mobile, Comcast launch cross-network anti-robocall feature

by
5 brands changing the way you have your period

5 brands changing the way you have your period

by
Microsoft rejected facial-recognition sales because it'd target women, minorities

Microsoft rejected facial-recognition sales because it'd target women, minorities

by