Anker Roav Bolt brings Google Home smarts to automobiles

The Roav bolt plugs into a car's cigarette lighter.
The device integrates with apps like Google Maps.
The Roav Bolt has USB ports for charging devices.
The Roav Bolt tries to bring the smarts of the Google Home smart speaker to your car.
The device has an auxiliary jack so you can plug it into your car's stereo.
Plugging the Roav Bolt into your car's auxiliary jack lets you hear the Assistant through the car's stereo.
The Roav Bolt costs $50.
Google said the device was designed to blend into the car to deter theft.
The device's lights change color when it is performing actions, like making a call.