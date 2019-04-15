Android Q beta: Here's what you can look forward to

CNET también está disponible en español.

Android Q beta

Google released the first public beta of Android Q on March 18 and the second beta April 3.

Android Q beta

With Q, Google is focusing in large part on privacy, giving Android owners finer control over what data they share and creating stricter limits on what information apps can ask for. It also includes small but useful changes to its interface and controls.

Dark mode

The Dark device theme from Android Pie seems to be gone in Q, but you can still turn on dark mode by tricking the system into using it through Battery Saver settings. Q applies dark mode across more of the system, including in settings.

Battery Saver based on your routine

Turn on Battery Saver based on your routine, and Q switches to Battery Saver if your phone is likely to run out before you typically plug in.

Battery level icon in status

Q shows what's left in your battery as a percent to the right of the battery icon.

Expanded battery level icon

When your phone's unplugged, swipe down from the status bar to view an estimate of how long your battery will last.

Wi-Fi data usage

Q's Wi-Fi data usage window (right) has a different look than Android Pie (left).

Hide silent notifications

Hate those silent notification icons cluttering your status bar? Me too. In Q you can hide them.

Long-press notifications

In Q, you can long-press a notification to see more descriptive choices for dealing with it.

Swipe away notifications

Unlike in Pie, you can't swipe to either side to dismiss a notification to Q. Swipe to the right to dismiss it. To the left to view options for dealing with it.

Notifications on lock screen

View more useful notifications on Q's lock screen, such an audio track playing or expected arrival time.

Lockscreen has revamped enter key

It's a small thing, but the icon you press after entering your passcode is a blue arrow in Q, not a check mark.

Emergency info via power button

Press and hold the power button -- with the phone locked or unlocked -- to bring up an emergency shortcut below the Power off, Restart and Screenshot buttons.

Undo button

You can already remove an app icon from the home screen by dragging it to the top. In Q, a message appears at the bottom of the screen, asking if you want to undo that action.

Rounded corners

For Q, recent windows have rounded corners (left). They are square in Android Pie (right).

Shared items

Q will ease make sharing easier, via shortcuts that offer a preview of content you want to share.

Easy Connect with QR code sharing

Android Q includes Wi-Fi Easy Connect, which lets you share and join Wi-Fi networks by scanning a QR code.

Accessibility time to read

In Accessibility settings, you can set how much time you want to read and then take action on a message before it goes away.

Greater control over location permissions

Q gives you finer control over when an app can access your location. Allow all the time, Allow only when the app is in use, or Deny. The App info window also gets an Open button to go with the Uninstall/Disable and Force stop buttons.

Android Q beta

Google said it will release several more betas through the summer and then ship Q (whatever its final name is) in the third quarter.

