12 Android P features to get excited about

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • img-5680-2
  • android-p-adaptive-battery
  • android-p-screenshot-tool
  • android-p-gesture-bar
  • android-p-attach-images-in-messaging
  • android-p-new-look
  • android-p-text-magnification
  • android-p-rotation-lock
  • android-p-media-controls-take-priority
  • android-p-new-multitasking
  • android-p-new-settings-look
  • android-p-app-actions
  • android-p-notch

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

Android P may not have an official name quite yet, but that isn't stopping us from getting excited about new features and tweaks the mobile operating system has. 

Google released Android P to the general public as a beta in early May during Google I/O. Since then, we've used the upcoming Android update to try and find the best features. 

We will continue to add to this slideshow as Google updates Android P and we find more features.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Jason Cipriani/CNET
1
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

In the never-ending pursuit of better battery life, Android P's Adaptive Battery feature will learn the apps you use over time and prioritize system resources to them. As for the apps you hardly ever use? Well, Android P will basically ignore them until you actually open them. 

In the end, this saves on battery and makes everyone happy.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
2
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

A fancy new screenshot tool provides the option to edit or delete a screenshot immediately after taking it. Tap either option on the notification that displays after you capture your screen. Easy peasy.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
3
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

Navigation gestures are now a thing on Android P. See that pill-shaped button at the bottom of the screen? That replaces the three buttons that previously were used on Android. 

The feature is optional, and off by default. You can enable it by going to Settings > GesturesSwipe up on Home Screen and toggling the switch.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
4
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

Notifications will soon have the ability to show you images in the notification preview, instead of just text. The new feature will require developers to add the option, so you may want to start bugging your favorite developers to add compatibility.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
5
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

Android P has a new look overall. Slightly rounded corners on notifications and the quick settings pane are continued throughout the interface. It's a modern material design, if you will.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
6
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

An underrated iOS feature I'm glad Google finally got around to copying is a text-selecting magnification box. Meaning, when you begin to move the cursor around within a block of text, you no longer have to guess its exact location. 

Instead, Android P adds a magnification box just above the cursor. Yeah, buddy!

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
7
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

There's nothing more annoying than when your phone's screen rotates when you don't want it to. 

A new quick rotation toggle shows up in the top-right corner of the screen when moved to landscape orientation. Tap it to let the screen rotate, and then select it once again when you're ready to go back to portrait mode.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
8
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

Prior to Android P, when listening to music and you wanted to adjust the volume of said music, there wasn't a simple way of doing so. You could use the volume buttons but ultimately would adjust the system volume setting for your phone.

After installing Android P, the volume keys will default to controlling media volume.

Also, notice the new look of the volume controls? Neat, eh? 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
9
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

Instead of a vertical stack of app previews, Android P switches to single previews that are placed next to one another horizontally.

Using the gesture pill along the bottom of the screen, you can scroll through previously open apps or swipe up on an app preview to force-close the app. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
10
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

In its marathon attempt to get the Android Settings menu *just* right, Google has once again redesigned it. It's now more colorful, for starters. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
11
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

App actions will suggest tasks you commonly carry out within an app, or as they are needed. For example, in this screenshot are two buttons just below the top row of app suggestions. One button suggests I use Google Photos to clear up space on my device, while the other gives me the option to open Slack and quickly switch between teams.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
12
of 13
Read First Take

Android P is full of new features

Android P Adaptive Battery

A new screenshot tool

Gesture navigation

Images in message previews

New Material Design

Text selection magnification

Quick rotation control

Media controls take priority

Mulittasking

New settings look, once again

App actions

Notch support

Display notches are all the rage this year, and Google isn't one to get left behind. Android P adds official support for screen cutouts for those hardware makers that decide it's the only way to move forward with device designs.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
13
of 13
Read First Take
Now Reading

12 Android P features to get excited about

Up Next

The 44 best Android games of 2018

Latest Stories

Hearing Yanny? You might speak a lot of languages

Hearing Yanny? You might speak a lot of languages

by
Solo is simple fun, but Han deserves better

Solo is simple fun, but Han deserves better

by
The Hello Kitty bullet train you never dreamed of is now a reality

The Hello Kitty bullet train you never dreamed of is now a reality

by
Porsche to recall 60,000 Cayenne, Macan diesels in Europe

Porsche to recall 60,000 Cayenne, Macan diesels in Europe

by
GoFundMe campaign raises money to send Mariachi band, taco truck to racist NYC lawyer

GoFundMe campaign raises money to send Mariachi band, taco truck to racist NYC lawyer

by
Denon vs. Sonos reaches settlement, HEOS line will go on unchanged

Denon vs. Sonos reaches settlement, HEOS line will go on unchanged

by