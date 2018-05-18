12 Android P features to get excited about

In the never-ending pursuit of better battery life, Android P's Adaptive Battery feature will learn the apps you use over time and prioritize system resources to them. As for the apps you hardly ever use? Well, Android P will basically ignore them until you actually open them.
In the end, this saves on battery and makes everyone happy.
Published:
/
Caption:Jason Cipriani
/ Photo: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
A fancy new screenshot tool provides the option to edit or delete a screenshot immediately after taking it. Tap either option on the notification that displays after you capture your screen. Easy peasy.
Notifications will soon have the ability to show you images in the notification preview, instead of just text. The new feature will require developers to add the option, so you may want to start bugging your favorite developers to add compatibility.
An underrated iOS feature I'm glad Google finally got around to copying is a text-selecting magnification box. Meaning, when you begin to move the cursor around within a block of text, you no longer have to guess its exact location.
Instead, Android P adds a magnification box just above the cursor. Yeah, buddy!
There's nothing more annoying than when your phone's screen rotates when you don't want it to.
A new quick rotation toggle shows up in the top-right corner of the screen when moved to landscape orientation. Tap it to let the screen rotate, and then select it once again when you're ready to go back to portrait mode.
Prior to Android P, when listening to music and you wanted to adjust the volume of said music, there wasn't a simple way of doing so. You could use the volume buttons but ultimately would adjust the system volume setting for your phone.
After installing Android P, the volume keys will default to controlling media volume.
Also, notice the new look of the volume controls? Neat, eh?
App actions will suggest tasks you commonly carry out within an app, or as they are needed. For example, in this screenshot are two buttons just below the top row of app suggestions. One button suggests I use Google Photos to clear up space on my device, while the other gives me the option to open Slack and quickly switch between teams.
Display notches are all the rage this year, and Google isn't one to get left behind. Android P adds official support for screen cutouts for those hardware makers that decide it's the only way to move forward with device designs.
