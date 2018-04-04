9 Android augmented reality apps you should try

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Google ARCore

IKEA Place

World of Tanks

Monster Park

Amazon

Beer Pong

My Cardiac Coach

AR Stickers

Brickscape

Paint Space

  • news-arcore-thumb
    1
    of 10
  • ikea-ar-core
    2
    of 10
  • world-of-tanks
    3
    of 10
  • monster-park
    4
    of 10
  • amazon-ar-core
    5
    of 10
  • beer-pong-ar-core
    6
    of 10
  • cardiac-coach-ar-core
    7
    of 10
  • ar-stickers
    8
    of 10
  • brickspace-ar-core
    9
    of 10
  • paintspacearcore
    10
    of 10

Google's ARCore platform puts an augmented world at your fingerprints using your phone. Not every phone works with the new feature quite yet, but odds are if you own a newer phone it's either currently compatible or will be in the near future. Check this page for a full list of compatible phones. 

If you do have a phone that works with the feature, here are some apps to help you show off.

Caption by /
See Product

IKEA's ARCore app makes it far to easier to see how a piece of furniture looks in your home or office.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product

Want to learn a thing or two about tanks and their history in helping shape the world as we know it? World of Tanks can do that, along with letting you place life-size tanks in your yard and battle it out. 

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product

If you have a kid who loves dinosaurs, download Monster Park AR's Jurassic Dinosaurs in Real World. Not only do you get to see huge dinosaurs walking around your house, but you can enter the portal to view where dinosaurs came from.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product

Most of us spend way too much time on Amazon reading reviews and comparing products. With the Amazon app, you can place items in your home and see how they fit with your decor. 

When you launch the Amazon app, tap on the camera icon and select AR View.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product

Want to up your beer pong skills without the need for alcohol? Play Beer Pong on your phone. As you move around and hold your phone at different angles, the speed and angle at which the ball goes will be impacted. 

Practice makes perfect, right?

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product

On a more serious note, My Cardiac Coach uses AR to teach you how to give CPR to those in need. Follow the prompts on the virtual CPR recipient to learn proper CPR techniques.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots courtesy My Cardiac Coach
See Product

Google's own AR Stickers' apps are incredibly fun. Between the Star Wars pack and Stranger Things pack, there's something for everyone here.  Launch the Google Camera app, slide out the menu and select AR Stickers to view available packs and download more.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product

Brickscape is a fun and challenging game to play on your phone, and now you can play it in the middle of your living room. Slide blocks up, down, left or right to solve the puzzle.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product

Use Paint Space to scan your surroundings then draw or place photos and figures into your environment.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
See Product
1 of 10
|

9 Android augmented reality apps you should try

Published:
Up Next
This is what the iPhone X looks lik...
16

Latest Stories

Lost in Space on Netflix blasts off with great pacing, CGI

Lost in Space on Netflix blasts off with great pacing, CGI

by
We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

by
Apple reportedly working on iPhone touchless gesture controls

Apple reportedly working on iPhone touchless gesture controls

by
Ford Escape biffs IIHS crash test as airbag fails to deploy

Ford Escape biffs IIHS crash test as airbag fails to deploy

by
Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data mining: What you need to know

Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data mining: What you need to know

by
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify to Congress on April 11

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify to Congress on April 11

by