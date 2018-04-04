9 Android augmented reality apps you should try

Google's ARCore platform puts an augmented world at your fingerprints using your phone. Not every phone works with the new feature quite yet, but odds are if you own a newer phone it's either currently compatible or will be in the near future. Check this page for a full list of compatible phones.
If you do have a phone that works with the feature, here are some apps to help you show off.
Want to learn a thing or two about tanks and their history in helping shape the world as we know it? World of Tanks can do that, along with letting you place life-size tanks in your yard and battle it out.
Want to up your beer pong skills without the need for alcohol? Play Beer Pong on your phone. As you move around and hold your phone at different angles, the speed and angle at which the ball goes will be impacted.
Practice makes perfect, right?
Google's own AR Stickers' apps are incredibly fun. Between the Star Wars pack and Stranger Things pack, there's something for everyone here. Launch the Google Camera app, slide out the menu and select AR Stickers to view available packs and download more.
