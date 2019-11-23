Take a look at Amazon's new food-scanning smart oven

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • amazon-smart-oven-2
  • amazon-smart-oven-7
  • img-2250.png
  • amazon-smart-oven-6
  • 20191122-121441
  • amazon-smart-oven-food-1
  • amazon-smart-oven-4
  • amazon-smart-oven-5
  • img-2253.png
  • amazon-smart-oven-food-2
  • amazon-smart-oven-1

Meet the Amazon Smart Oven

Amazon released the AmazonBasics Microwave last year. Now, it's adding the Amazon Smart Oven to its kitchen appliance lineup. For $249, you'll get a convection oven, air fryer, microwave and food warmer in this Alexa-enabled device. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 11

Scan-to-cook technology

The Amazon Smart Oven can recognized packaged foods from 365 Whole Foods, Gardein and Marie Callender's. Scan your food's barcode with the Alexa app and the oven will cook it just right. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 11

Food recognition

Here's what you'll see when you scan a package in the Alexa app. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Molly Price/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 11

Convection cooking

The tall wire rack that comes with the oven is for convection cooking and air frying. You'll also get this nonstick baking pan. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 11

Cookies

We baked two casseroles and this batch of chocolate chip cookies in the Amazon Smart Oven. Results were consistently good, and it make the oven feel as reliable as my own full-size model at home. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Molly Price/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 11

Air frying

I wasn't wowed by the oven's air frying capabilities, but it still delivered good mozzarella sticks at the push of a button. Tumbling air fryers or air fryers with a basket are still your best bet. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 11

Design

If you don't want to cook with Alexa, you can use the cooking mode buttons or keypad on the front of the oven. There's also an Alexa button for simpler commands like "reheat one cup of coffee".

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 11

Auto roast

Use the lower wire rack and baking pan to roast in the Amazon Smart Oven. I used the auto roast feature to cook a 5-pound chicken and monitored it in the Alexa app. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 11

Monitoring

You can watch oven temperatures as well as temperature probe readings in real-time through the Alexa app. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Molly Price/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 11

Chicken!

Our test chicken came out surprisingly well. The skin was crispy and the meat was juicy and tender. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 11

Should you buy it?

There are smarter smart ovens out there. Those ovens are also significantly more expensive. If you're an Alexa fan and you have the counter space, the Amazon Smart Oven is a great way to get a little help in the kitchen. 

$250 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 11
Now Reading

Take a look at Amazon's new food-scanning smart oven

Up Next

Meet the Wi-Fi 6 routers that support 802.11ax

Latest Stories

New Google Home trick: Record bedtime stories when you're away

New Google Home trick: Record bedtime stories when you're away

by
Best gifts for the mom in your life

Best gifts for the mom in your life

by
9 great reads from CNET this week

9 great reads from CNET this week

by
The best way to cook a turkey outside

The best way to cook a turkey outside

by
Tesla Cybertruck, 2019 LA Auto Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Tesla Cybertruck, 2019 LA Auto Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

by