Take a look at Amazon's new food-scanning smart oven

Amazon released the AmazonBasics Microwave last year. Now, it's adding the Amazon Smart Oven to its kitchen appliance lineup. For $249, you'll get a convection oven, air fryer, microwave and food warmer in this Alexa-enabled device.
Published:Caption:Molly PricePhoto:Chris Monroe/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 11
Should you buy it?
There are smarter smart ovens out there. Those ovens are also significantly more expensive. If you're an Alexa fan and you have the counter space, the Amazon Smart Oven is a great way to get a little help in the kitchen.