Meet Amazon's $120 Cloud Cam DIY indoor home security camera. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The Cloud Cam is currently only available in the US. At the current exchange rate, $120 converts to roughly £90 and AU$155.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Amazon's camera has 1080p HD live streaming, motion alerts, 24-hour free video clip storage, night vision, two-way talk and auto Home and Away settings connected to your phone's location.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

It also works with screen-integrated Alexa speakers, including the  Amazon Echo Show, the Echo Spot, Fire TV Sticks and Fire tablets.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

It has an integrated speaker and microphone for two-way audio conversations. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

You can set the Cloud Cam's base on a flat surface or use the included hardware to mount it to a wall.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Amazon's Cloud Cam also offers an optional subscription service starting at $7 per month. A subscription extends the length of your storage history, and adds detection zones and person alerts. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

A tiny button on the bottom right of the back of the camera will reset your settings. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$119.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review
Amazon's Cloud Cam makes DIY home security so simple

