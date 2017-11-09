Amazon's Cloud Cam makes DIY home security so simple

CNET también está disponible en español.
Meet Amazon's $120 Cloud Cam DIY indoor home security camera.
The Cloud Cam is currently only available in the US. At the current exchange rate, $120 converts to roughly £90 and AU$155.
Amazon's camera has 1080p HD live streaming, motion alerts, 24-hour free video clip storage, night vision, two-way talk and auto Home and Away settings connected to your phone's location.
It also works with screen-integrated Alexa speakers, including the Amazon Echo Show, the Echo Spot, Fire TV Sticks and Fire tablets.
It has an integrated speaker and microphone for two-way audio conversations.
You can set the Cloud Cam's base on a flat surface or use the included hardware to mount it to a wall.
Amazon's Cloud Cam also offers an optional subscription service starting at $7 per month. A subscription extends the length of your storage history, and adds detection zones and person alerts.
A tiny button on the bottom right of the back of the camera will reset your settings.