Amazon opens 4-Star store in NYC

Amazon 4-star store opens in NYC

Amazon's newest store in New York is on Spring Street between Crosby and Lafayette streets.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

We walked in on opening day to find the place pretty crowded.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

The concept of the store is that it's only carrying products that either get a four-star rating or higher from their users, or are top sellers... or "new & trending" on Amazon.com.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

This table featured "most wished-for" items... I must say I found the statistics of it all intriguing.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

The store featured a sizable technology area.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Lots of products featured sample reviews from the site posted on these little cards.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Here are some "new and trending toys."  You can also walk directly to a section of gifts for the age-group you're shopping for.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Smart home is its own section.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Naturally there were lots of products for the kitchen.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

This table features today's deals.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Naturally, Amazon had tables devoted to its own hardware offerings.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

And an interactive display for visitors to get acquainted with Alexa.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

As one would expect, there were plenty of books.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Interestingly, the price cards show the difference between the standard price and the "prime members' price."

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

The "frequently bought together" table was heavy on the Amazon devices too.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

If you're unsure of a current price, just scan the bar code on this handy kiosk.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

It's fascinating to find out what the Trending products in NYC are.  Interestingly, Reese Witherspoon's book about growing up in the south showed up on this table.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Not sure what the difference is between "trending" and "top selling," but the Kevin Kwan books are apparently a huge success around here.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

If you want to pay for a product in your Amazon app, just scan the bar code and you're done.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Of course, there's also a checkout counter for customers who wish to interact with a human, or perhaps return a product!

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 21

Amazon 4-Star store opens in NYC

Don't forget to register your emotions toward Amazon on the way out...

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 21
