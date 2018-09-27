Amazon opens 4-Star store in NYC

CNET también está disponible en español.
Amazon's newest store in New York is on Spring Street between Crosby and Lafayette streets.
We walked in on opening day to find the place pretty crowded.
The concept of the store is that it's only carrying products that either get a four-star rating or higher from their users, or are top sellers... or "new & trending" on Amazon.com.
This table featured "most wished-for" items... I must say I found the statistics of it all intriguing.
The store featured a sizable technology area.
Lots of products featured sample reviews from the site posted on these little cards.
Here are some "new and trending toys." You can also walk directly to a section of gifts for the age-group you're shopping for.
Smart home is its own section.
Naturally there were lots of products for the kitchen.
This table features today's deals.
Naturally, Amazon had tables devoted to its own hardware offerings.
And an interactive display for visitors to get acquainted with Alexa.
As one would expect, there were plenty of books.
Interestingly, the price cards show the difference between the standard price and the "prime members' price."
The "frequently bought together" table was heavy on the Amazon devices too.
If you're unsure of a current price, just scan the bar code on this handy kiosk.
It's fascinating to find out what the Trending products in NYC are. Interestingly, Reese Witherspoon's book about growing up in the south showed up on this table.
Not sure what the difference is between "trending" and "top selling," but the Kevin Kwan books are apparently a huge success around here.
If you want to pay for a product in your Amazon app, just scan the bar code and you're done.
Of course, there's also a checkout counter for customers who wish to interact with a human, or perhaps return a product!
Don't forget to register your emotions toward Amazon on the way out...